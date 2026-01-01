Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees on every donation. ToucanTech charges $8,000 annually before you raise a dollar. Both cost nonprofits thousands while Zeffy keeps 100% of donations free.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raise 365 VS ToucanTech
💸
Raise 365 charges 5% plus card fees on every donation. ToucanTech starts at $8,000 per year. Zeffy covers all costs so you keep 100% of what your community gives.
🚀
Raise 365 has unclear setup and ToucanTech requires enterprise onboarding. Zeffy's built for first-timers — create your account and start fundraising in under 30 minutes.
🤝
Raise 365's support is slow and unhelpful. ToucanTech gates help by pricing tier. Zeffy gives every nonprofit free live chat, email, and phone support with 2–6 hour response times.
Yes. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and donor management for free. No $8,000 annual contracts or monthly fees to unlock features your nonprofit needs.
Donors can give using credit cards, debit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, and Google Pay. All payment methods work fee-free for one-time and recurring donations.
Yes. Zeffy covers all platform and processing costs so you keep 100% of donations, ticket sales, and payments. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Absolutely. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management at no cost. No monthly subscriptions, no annual contracts, no hidden fees to access features you need.
Most organizations launch their first campaign the same day they sign up. Our tools are built for small teams with no tech experience required — no sales calls or implementation timelines.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript