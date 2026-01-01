RallyUp charges 2.9-6.9% per campaign. GiveBrite takes 5% unless you pay £10/month. Both platforms take thousands from your fundraising — compare the real costs.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
RallyUp VS GiveBrite
RallyUp takes up to 6.9% per transaction and GiveBrite charges 5% unless you pay monthly. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
RallyUp locks raffles and peer-to-peer behind paid plans. GiveBrite requires upgrades for ticketing and team campaigns. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and CRM in one place at no cost.
RallyUp's support is built for general users, not nonprofits. GiveBrite's help depends on your plan tier. Zeffy's team includes fundraising experts who respond in under 6 hours and actually understand your work.
Yes. Zeffy includes a complete CRM to track donor history, segment contacts, and send unlimited newsletters at no cost. RallyUp offers basic donor tools on all plans, but GiveBrite limits email campaigns to simple receipts unless you upgrade to paid tiers.
Not with Zeffy. We include auctions, memberships, and recurring dues management at zero cost. RallyUp requires paid plans for auctions and memberships, while GiveBrite doesn't offer auctions at all and has no membership portal features.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, and memberships at no cost. RallyUp and GiveBrite lock these features behind paid plans, but you get everything in one platform without upgrades.
RallyUp takes 2.9-6.9% per transaction, while GiveBrite charges 5% unless you pay £9.99/month. On a $10,000 fundraiser, that's $290-690 with RallyUp or $500 with GiveBrite. Zeffy charges zero fees, so you keep 100%.
Yes. Zeffy provides live chat, email, and phone support to every organization at no cost. RallyUp limits support to business hours, while GiveBrite reserves faster response times for paid accounts. We respond in under 6 hours.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
