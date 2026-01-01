GiveBrite

All-in-one Fundraising Features
Zero-Fees on Transactions
All-in-One Toolkit (Donations, Events, Auctions, Store, Raffles...) Designed Specifically for Nonprofits Built-in CRM (Donor Profiles, History, Tags) Unified Dashboard to Track Everything Multi-Channel Fundraising (Email, Events, P2P) Automated Workflows (emails, receipts, reminders)
Custom Branded Pages for Campaigns is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Varies
2.9% to 6.9% plus card fees
Varies
4% + card fees or £10/mo + card fees
Processing fees
1.9% + $0.30
to 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction (varies by payment processor and nonprofit verification status); ACH at 1.9% + $0.30
0.5%
+ 10p per transaction (based on UK card rates); additional payment processing via Stripe, PayPal, etc. applies
Platform fees
0%
Free Plan: 0% platform fee (with optional donor tipping); Flex Plan: 2.9%–6.9% platform fee based on campaign type
0%
with £9.99/month premium subscription; 5% platform fee on free tier
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly subscription fees or contracts required
£9.99/month
Premium plan to reduce platform fee to 0%
Value for money
4.7
N/A

Features
4.5/5
Full fundraising and event features, but most require paid plans.
N/A
Good payment options, but lacks auctions, memberships, and email campaigns and charges 5% on the free tier.
Donations
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom fields available on all plans.
Donation forms with recurring giving and custom branding; 5% platform fee on the free tier.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with registration, check-in, and attendee management; requires paid plan.
Event ticketing with registration and check-in tools; requires a paid subscription.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Peer-to-peer campaigns with fundraiser pages and team leaderboards; requires paid plan.
Peer-to-peer campaigns with team pages and fundraiser dashboards; requires paid subscription.
Auctions
Full auction platform with mobile and proxy bidding, item management, and live leaderboards; requires paid plan.
No auction functionality; requires a separate platform for auctions.
Raffles
Full raffle tools with ticket sales, winner selection, and compliance features; requires paid plan.
Raffle tools not available on the free tier; require paid plan.
Online store
Merchandise sales with inventory tracking and shipping options; requires paid plan.
Product sales and merchandise tools for fundraising; limited to higher-tier paid plans.
Memberships
Recurring membership programs with tiered levels and member portals; full features require paid plan.
No membership management; recurring donations only.
Donor Management/CRM
Donor database with giving history, contact management, and basic segmentation; tracks supporter engagement.
Basic donor database with contact info and giving history; limited segmentation and reporting.
Emails & Newsletter
Built-in email campaigns with templates, automated receipts, and donor communication tools; available on all plans.
No campaign builder or donor newsletter tools; only automated receipts and thank-you emails.
Payment Processing
Stripe integration supporting cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH; charges 1.9%-2.9% plus $0.30 per transaction.
Stripe integration supporting multiple payment methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Payment methods
Credit cards, digital wallets, and ACH for recurring gifts.
Credit cards and digital wallets with restrictions; limited ACH.
Credit Card Payments
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via Stripe integration with standard processing fees.
Accepts all major credit and debit cards via integrated payment processing.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supports Apple Pay and Google Pay through checkout; limited to online donations only.
Digital wallets supported through checkout but may not work on all campaign types.
ACH / Bank Transfers
ACH bank transfers available for recurring donations, reducing fees on larger gifts.
ACH bank transfers available but limited to specific campaign types; donor verification required.
Tap to Pay App
Native in-person payment tools not available; requires separate hardware setup for events and galas.
Native in-person payment tools not available; requires separate hardware setup for events and galas.

Customer Support
4.7/5
4.8/5
Unlimited Support
Support available on all plans but no nonprofit-specific guidance - built for general users, not charities
Support access depends on plan tier - faster response times and priority help reserved for higher-paid accounts
Phone Support / Office Hours
Phone support available during business hours only - no evening or weekend coverage for urgent needs
Phone support not clearly available - appears to rely primarily on email and chat channels
Webinars
Regular training webinars and educational sessions for users - some content gated to paid plan features
No webinar content or training sessions - relies on help center documentation only
Help Center
Comprehensive resource library with step-by-step guides, video tutorials, and nonprofit best practices
Comprehensive help center with step-by-step guides written specifically for nonprofit teams
Email
Email support available but response times slow during peak fundraising seasons - no nonprofit-specific expertise
Email support available but response times and availability vary by pricing plan
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Phone and email support available but built for general users, not nonprofit-specific guidance
Support access depends on plan tier with faster response times reserved for higher-paid accounts