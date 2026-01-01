RallyUp's fees vary by campaign type (2.9-6.9%). PayBee charges 2% plus processing on every transaction. Both platforms take cuts from your donations.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
RallyUp takes up to 6.9% per transaction, PayBee charges 2% plus processing fees. Zeffy covers all costs so 100% of every donation reaches your mission.
RallyUp's platform fees change by campaign type, PayBee adds processing costs on top of their 2% cut. Zeffy keeps it simple: donors give, you keep everything.
RallyUp requires paid plans for raffles and peer-to-peer campaigns, PayBee charges $599 upfront for in-person events. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, and CRM in one place with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees on donations, events, memberships, raffles, and auctions. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but 100% of what they give to your organization goes directly to you.
Unlike platforms that charge 2-7% in fees plus processing costs, Zeffy gives you the same tools completely free. You get donations, events, CRM, and payment processing without paying monthly subscriptions or per-transaction cuts.
Absolutely. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to all users. Our team responds in under 6 hours on average and includes fundraising experts who understand nonprofit work.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform at zero cost. RallyUp and PayBee lock most tools behind paid plans, but Zeffy gives you everything free.
Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to everyone. RallyUp limits support to business hours, and PayBee reserves priority help for paid plans only.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
