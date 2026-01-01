Salesforce and StratusLive help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you can focus your budget on your mission instead of software costs.
Salesforce VS Stratus Live
Salesforce charges $60/user/month and StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire budget goes to your mission.
Salesforce and StratusLive focus on donor management but lack auction, raffle, and ticketing tools. Zeffy includes everything you need to raise funds.
Salesforce and StratusLive require technical setup and training. Zeffy works immediately with templates and automation that save you time.
Salesforce costs $60/user/month plus payment fees, requires technical expertise, and needs third-party integrations for donations. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with built-in payment processing at zero fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees and requires separate payment processors for donations. Zeffy provides all-in-one donor management with free payment processing, saving you hundreds monthly while keeping your donor data organized in one place.
Yes. While Salesforce requires technical training and expensive add-ons for basic fundraising, Zeffy combines donor management, payment processing, and communication tools in one simple platform. No setup fees, no monthly costs, no learning curve.
Salesforce costs $60/user/month plus payment processing fees and requires technical training to manage donors effectively. Zeffy gives you complete donor management with zero platform fees - donors can leave voluntary contributions to keep our service running.
Complex CRM systems like Salesforce and StratusLive require separate payment processors, technical setup, and ongoing maintenance costs. Zeffy combines donor tracking, payment processing, and communication tools in one simple platform that works right out of the box.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
