Donor Management CRM Features

Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor

Donor Tags / Segments

Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)

Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available

Pricing

$60/user/month
$60/user/month plus card fees

$99/month
$99/month plus card fees per gift

Processing fees
N/A
No pricing information available

2.9% + $0.30
per transaction

Platform fees
N/A
No separate platform fees - pricing is included in the per-user monthly subscription costs. Power of Us Program provides 10 free licenses to eligible nonprofits. Experience Cloud for Nonprofits: Customer Community $0.50/login/month or $1.25/member/month; Customer Community Plus $1.50/login/month or $3.75/member/month; Partner Community $2.50/login/month or $6.25/member/month

N/A
Included in monthly subscription

Monthly fees
$60/user/month
Starting at $60/user/month for Enterprise Edition plan

$99/month

Value for money
4.0

5.0

Features

4.0/5
Powerful but complex. Needs technical setup and training to manage donors effectively.

5.0/5
Solid donor database with basic tools. Limited features for growing fundraising needs.

Donations
Basic donation tracking through Nonprofit Cloud, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance

StratusLive focuses on donor management and CRM features but requires integration with separate payment processors for online donation processing.

Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - focuses on contact management rather than event sales

StratusLive doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing platforms and manual processes to sync attendee data.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer options through Nonprofit Cloud with complex setup requirements

StratusLive lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate platforms and manual processes to track supporter-led campaigns.

Auctions
No auction functionality - Salesforce focuses on donor management and CRM rather than fundraising events

StratusLive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.

Raffles
No raffle functionality - Salesforce is designed for donor management, not event-based fundraising

StratusLive doesn't support raffle management. You'd need external raffle software and manual data entry to update donor records.

Online store
No built-in online store - would need third-party integrations and custom development

StratusLive doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need third-party store solutions and manual data entry to track supporter purchases.

Memberships
Salesforce offers membership tracking through custom objects and fields, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance to configure properly.

StratusLive offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and tiered membership management features that growing nonprofits need.

Donor Management/CRM
Salesforce provides robust donor tracking with custom fields, reporting, and automation, but requires significant training and technical expertise to use effectively.

Solid donor database with contact management and giving history tracking. Includes basic reporting but limited customization for donor analytics.

Emails & Newsletter
Salesforce includes basic email tools, but most nonprofits need additional marketing automation platforms for effective donor communication.

Basic email capabilities for donor communication. Limited template options and no advanced segmentation for targeted donor outreach campaigns.

Payment Processing
Salesforce requires third-party payment processors like Stripe or PayPal, adding extra fees and complexity to your donation processing workflow.

Salesforce requires third-party payment processors like Stripe or PayPal, adding extra fees and complexity to your donation processing workflow.

Payment methods

CRM platform without payment processing capabilities

Donor management system with no payment features

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Salesforce is a CRM platform, not a payment processor

Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management platform without built-in payment processing capabilities

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Salesforce is a CRM platform, not a payment processor

Not supported - StratusLive does not offer payment processing features for digital wallet payments

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Salesforce is a CRM platform, not a payment processor

Not supported - StratusLive focuses on donor management and communication, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Salesforce is a CRM platform, not a payment processor

Not supported - StratusLive is a donor management system without mobile payment processing functionality

Customer Support

4.0/5

5.0/5

Unlimited Support
Salesforce limits support based on plan tier - Premier and Signature get priority access

StratusLive offers limited support based on plan tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
Salesforce offers phone support during business hours for Premier+ plans only

StratusLive provides phone support during standard business hours

Webinars
Salesforce offers Trailhead Academy with regular training sessions and educational webinars

StratusLive offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users

Help Center
Salesforce maintains Trailhead community and extensive documentation library

StratusLive maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides

Email
Salesforce provides live chat support for Premier and Signature support plans

StratusLive provides live chat support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan tier — phone and live chat reserved for premium subscribers only

Platform built for event organizers with plan-gated support and standard business hour availability