Snap! Raise takes $20,000 from every $100,000 raised. GiveBetter takes $3,000. Both charge fees that add up — see how they compare for nonprofits.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Snap! Raise VS GiveBetter
💯
Snap! Raise takes 20% and GiveBetter takes 3% of every dollar. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or gala actually funds your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🧩
Snap! Raise is built for school campaigns and GiveBetter is missing auctions and memberships. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and donor management in one place with no fees.
🤝
Snap! Raise focuses on schools and GiveBetter's support hours are unclear. Zeffy's team responds in 2–6 business hours with real fundraising expertise, not just software troubleshooting.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero monthly fees, and zero transaction fees for donations, events, auctions, and memberships. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but it's completely optional.
Absolutely. Unlike competitors that charge fees or require paid plans for advanced features, Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, memberships, donor management, and email tools — all fee-free in one platform.
Zeffy offers live chat, email, and phone support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Most questions get answered within hours, not days — and our team includes fundraising experts, not just tech support.
Other platforms rely on donors covering fees to stay profitable. Zeffy never asks donors to tip or cover processing costs — we keep fundraising simple and transparent so donors know exactly where their money goes.
Yes. Unlike competitors that focus only on donations and events, Zeffy includes auctions, memberships, raffles, and donor management in one platform — all fee-free so you're not paying multiple subscriptions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript