Spacehive and SpotFund help you crowdfund community projects, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Spacehive VS SpotFund
💸
Spacehive charges 7.5% plus card fees, SpotFund takes card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
🤝
Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns. Zeffy helps you nurture donors with email tools and CRM features for long-term stewardship.
🧰
Spacehive and SpotFund lack auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy gives you donations, events, online store, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while crowdfunding platforms charge 5-7.5% fees plus processing costs. You keep every dollar donated and get comprehensive nonprofit features like donor management, event ticketing, and membership tools in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees and SpotFund charges processing fees on every gift. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of their intended donation reaches your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns without donor management or recurring giving tools. Zeffy provides complete nonprofit operations including membership management, event ticketing, online stores, and donor CRM to build lasting supporter relationships.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns without ongoing support tools. Zeffy provides complete nonprofit operations including donor CRM, recurring giving, membership management, and event ticketing to build lasting relationships with supporters year-round.
Zeffy charges zero fees and keeps 100% of donations with your nonprofit, while Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees and SpotFund charges processing fees. Plus, you get comprehensive nonprofit tools instead of basic crowdfunding features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
