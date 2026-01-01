SpotFund and WhyDonate help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donor management, email follow-ups, and event ticketing — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
SpotFund VS Whydonate
💯
SpotFund takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and Whydonate charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
🧰
SpotFund and Whydonate focus on basic crowdfunding without auctions, raffles, or ticketing. Zeffy provides all fundraising tools in one platform.
🤝
SpotFund offers limited support with delays and Whydonate provides phone support only for premium users. Zeffy includes unlimited support for everyone.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 2.9% + fees on every donation, Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. You keep every dollar donated while getting tools built specifically for ongoing nonprofit needs, not just one-time campaigns.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on individual campaigns with limited donor management. Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including donor CRM, event ticketing, membership management, and online stores - all without platform fees eating into your funds.
While platforms like SpotFund and Whydonate take percentage cuts from every gift, Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions. Your supporters can choose to help cover costs, but 100% of their intended donation always reaches your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms work for single campaigns but fall short for daily nonprofit needs. Zeffy provides complete operations tools including donor CRM, event ticketing, membership management, and online stores - all fee-free.
While SpotFund and Whydonate charge 2.9% fees on every donation, Zeffy is 100% free. You get comprehensive nonprofit tools without losing money to platform fees, keeping every dollar for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
