SpotFund and YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) help you create fundraising campaigns, but they take fees from every donation. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donor management, event ticketing, and recurring donations — all with zero fees so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
SpotFund VS YouCaring
🎟️
SpotFund and YouCaring take 2.9% + 30¢ from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle raises money for your mission.
🧰
SpotFund and YouCaring focus on basic crowdfunding. Zeffy gives you raffles, auctions, events, and donor management in one place.
☎️
SpotFund and YouCaring offer limited email support with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and chat support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get comprehensive fundraising tools like recurring donations, donor management, and event ticketing - all with zero fees. SpotFund charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and lacks essential nonprofit features.
YouCaring was acquired by GoFundMe and no longer operates independently. Unlike crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy offers dedicated nonprofit tools including donor CRM, membership management, and event ticketing - all without transaction fees eating into your donations.
Crowdfunding platforms charge fees and focus on one-time campaigns. Zeffy provides ongoing fundraising tools designed for nonprofits - recurring donations, comprehensive donor management, and multiple fundraising methods - all completely free with optional donor contributions.
SpotFund charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, which means $29 in fees on every $1,000 raised. Zeffy is completely free - donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go to your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns. Zeffy provides ongoing fundraising tools nonprofits actually need - recurring donations, donor management, event ticketing, and membership programs - all designed for sustainable growth.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript