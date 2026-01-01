StratusLive and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, online donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Stratus Live VS E Tapestry
StratusLive charges $99/month and eTapestry starts at $59/month plus $600 annually. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire budget goes to your mission.
StratusLive and eTapestry focus only on donor management. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores without extra software.
StratusLive and eTapestry offer limited support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization, no matter your donation volume.
Zeffy gives you complete donor management without the monthly fees that drain your budget. While StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees and eTapestry charges $59+ monthly plus transaction fees, Zeffy offers donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting at zero cost to your organization.
Unlike StratusLive and eTapestry that charge 2.9% + 30¢ per donation on top of monthly fees, Zeffy processes all payments for free. Your donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of their intended donation reaches your cause without any fees deducted.
Yes. While StratusLive and eTapestry focus only on donor data and require separate tools for fundraising, Zeffy combines donor management with donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores. You get everything in one platform without paying multiple vendors.
StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees, while eTapestry costs $59+ monthly plus transaction fees and $600 annually. Zeffy gives you donor tracking, automated receipts, and detailed reporting without any monthly fees or transaction costs.
Unlike StratusLive and eTapestry that only manage donor data, Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools. You get donation forms, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform, eliminating the need for multiple expensive tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
