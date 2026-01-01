StratusLive and Sumac help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees, while Sumac adds monthly costs on top of processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
🆓
StratusLive and Sumac focus only on donor management, requiring separate tools for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
💳
StratusLive and Sumac lack built-in payment processing and require third-party integrations. Zeffy handles all payments seamlessly with no transaction fees.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees or transaction costs. While StratusLive charges $99/month plus card fees and Sumac adds monthly fees on top of processing costs, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated while managing your donor relationships effectively.
Zeffy combines donor management with payment processing at zero cost. Unlike StratusLive or Sumac that require separate payment integrations and charge fees, Zeffy tracks donations, manages donor data, and processes payments in one platform without eating into your fundraising revenue.
Yes, Zeffy provides donor profiles, gift tracking, and communication tools just like paid platforms. The difference is you get these features without monthly subscriptions or transaction fees that can cost hundreds per month, letting you invest more in your mission instead.
StratusLive costs $99/month plus card fees, while Sumac charges monthly fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy gives you complete donor management at zero cost. You get donor profiles, gift tracking, and communication tools without monthly subscriptions eating into your budget.
Yes, Zeffy provides donor profiles, donation history, and automated receipts just like paid platforms. The key difference is donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, so you avoid the guaranteed monthly fees that cost nonprofits hundreds annually.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript