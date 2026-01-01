eTapestry

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor Donor Tags / Segments
Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters) Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...)
Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
$600/year
Monthly fee + card fees + $600/year
Processing fees
$0
Glass Register processing fees are fully covered by Societ; Sumac processing fees are not listed and require contacting the provider.
2.99% + $0.30
per transaction for Visa, Mastercard, and Discover; higher rates and additional fees apply for other payment methods.
Platform fees
$0
Glass Register has no platform fees; Sumac platform fees are not explicitly listed and require contacting the provider.
$600/year
Payment Enablement Fee for organizations using payment-enabled solutions.
Monthly fees
$109-$179/month
Monthly pricing for Sumac varies by features, users, add-ons, and record capacity; Glass Register and My Board View have no monthly fees.
$99-$119/month
Pricing varies by plan (Starter/Basic, Essentials, Pro) and is usage based on constituent record count.
Value for money
4.2
7.2

Features
4.2/5
Comprehensive but requires training. Steep learning curve for small teams. 3.5/5
Solid donor tracking, but needs multiple tools. Complex setup and manual work. Donations
Tracks donor information and gift history but charges processing fees on every donation
eTapestry processes donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus monthly fees starting at $59. No free option available. Ticketing
No built-in event ticketing - requires third-party integrations that add complexity and cost
eTapestry doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software and manual processes to sync attendee data. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools compared to dedicated fundraising platforms
eTapestry doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need separate software to run crowdfunding or peer-to-peer campaigns. Auctions
No auction features - requires additional software for silent or live auction events
eTapestry doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations. Raffles
No raffle functionality - you'll need separate tools to run fundraising raffles
eTapestry doesn't support raffle management. You'd need external raffle software and manual data entry to track participants. Online store
No e-commerce capabilities - can't sell merchandise or products directly
eTapestry doesn't include online store functionality. You'd need third-party e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products. Memberships
Sumac offers membership tracking with renewal reminders and member communication tools, but requires technical setup and ongoing maintenance that can overwhelm small nonprofit teams.
eTapestry offers basic membership tracking with renewal reminders and member communication tools, but lacks automated membership workflows and integrated payment processing for dues.
Donor Management/CRM
Sumac provides comprehensive donor tracking with gift history, pledges, and reporting, but the learning curve is steep and requires dedicated staff time to master effectively.
eTapestry provides solid donor database management with gift tracking, reporting, and contact history, plus integration with wealth screening tools for prospect research.
Emails & Newsletter
Sumac includes basic email marketing features with templates and donor segmentation, but the interface feels outdated and lacks the modern design tools donors expect.
eTapestry includes email marketing with basic templates and donor segmentation, but has limited automation features and requires manual list management for complex campaigns.
Payment Processing
Sumac integrates with third-party payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, adding transaction fees on top of Sumac's subscription costs, increasing your overall expenses.
Sumac integrates with third-party payment processors like PayPal and Stripe, adding transaction fees on top of Sumac's subscription costs, increasing your overall expenses.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools
Limited payments through third-party processors
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Sumac is donor management software without built-in payment processing capabilities
Limited - requires integration with third-party payment processors like PayPal or Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Sumac doesn't offer payment processing features for digital wallet payments
Not supported - no built-in digital wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Sumac focuses on case management and donor tracking, not payment processing
Not supported - eTapestry focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Sumac is case management software without mobile payment processing functionality
Not supported - eTapestry is web-based donor management software without mobile payment features

Customer Support
4.2/5
3.5/5 Unlimited Support
Sumac offers tiered support based on subscription level
eTapestry offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited for all users Phone Support / Office Hours
Sumac provides phone support during standard business hours
eTapestry provides phone support during standard business hours for subscribers Webinars
Sumac offers training webinars and educational sessions
eTapestry offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users Help Center
Sumac maintains a knowledge base with articles and guides
eTapestry maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and FAQs Email
Sumac provides live chat support during business hours
eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users