Sumac and Veracross help schools track donors and manage fundraising campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and campaign tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school or educational mission.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

Sumac VS Veracross: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Why Zeffy over Veracross?

Why Zeffy over Sumac and Veracross?

Why choose Zeffy over Sumac and Veracross if you're a nonprofit

Keep 100% of donations while Sumac and Veracross charge monthly fees plus transaction costs

Sumac and Veracross charge monthly software fees plus 2.9% on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution instead of mandatory platform costs eating your budget.

Run complete fundraising campaigns while Sumac and Veracross require multiple third-party tools

Sumac and Veracross lack auction, raffle, ticketing, and online store features. Zeffy includes everything you need for events, merchandise sales, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform.

Get unlimited support and training while Sumac and Veracross offer tiered, limited assistance

Sumac and Veracross limit support based on your subscription tier. Zeffy provides unlimited phone support, live chat, webinars, and training resources to help your small team succeed.

Why choose Zeffy over Sumac for donor management?

Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while Sumac charges monthly software costs plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. You keep every dollar donated and get built-in payment processing, email tools, and reporting without the technical setup headaches.

How does Zeffy compare to Veracross for nonprofit fundraising?

Veracross is designed for schools, not nonprofits, and lacks essential fundraising tools like online giving, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing. Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on all donations.

Can Zeffy handle everything Sumac does without the complexity?

Yes, Zeffy combines donor management, online giving, event ticketing, and email marketing in one simple platform. Unlike Sumac's technical setup requirements and third-party integrations, Zeffy works right out of the box with no monthly fees or transaction costs.

What makes Zeffy different from donor management systems like Sumac?

Zeffy eliminates the monthly software fees and transaction costs that drain your budget with traditional donor management systems. While Sumac charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, Zeffy is 100% free with built-in payment processing, email tools, and donor tracking that work together seamlessly.

Why choose Zeffy over school-focused platforms like Veracross for nonprofit fundraising?

Veracross is built for schools, not nonprofits, and lacks essential fundraising features like online giving forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and event ticketing. Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit fundraising platform with zero fees, so you can focus on your mission instead of managing multiple systems.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

