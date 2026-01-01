Tessitura and eTapestry help you track donors and manage relationships, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Tessitura VS E Tapestry
💸
Tessitura costs $8,000+ monthly plus setup fees, while eTapestry charges monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so every dollar goes to your mission.
⚙️
Tessitura requires dedicated IT staff and extensive training, while eTapestry lacks basic fundraising tools like auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes everything you need without complexity.
📱
Tessitura and eTapestry offer limited payment options and require third-party integrations. Zeffy accepts all modern payments including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH transfers.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. Unlike Tessitura's $8,000+/month or eTapestry's fees plus $600/year, you keep every dollar donated while getting complete CRM, email tools, and payment processing in one platform.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one free platform. Tessitura lacks auction and raffle tools, while eTapestry requires separate software for ticketing and stores, creating extra costs and manual work.
Zeffy provides unlimited free support through live chat, help center, and training resources. Both Tessitura and eTapestry offer tiered support based on what you pay, meaning limited access unless you upgrade to expensive plans.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees, setup costs, or transaction charges. Tessitura costs $8,000+/month plus setup fees, while eTapestry charges monthly fees plus card processing fees plus $600/year. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support the platform.
Zeffy is built specifically for small nonprofits, not enterprise arts organizations. You get donor management, payment processing, email tools, and fundraising features without technical complexity, training requirements, or expensive monthly costs that drain your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript