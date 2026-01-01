Tithely charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation plus monthly fees up to $119. CauseVox charges $250/month for full features. Both take money from your mission.
Tithely VS CauseVox
Tithely takes 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and charges up to $119/month for full features. CauseVox charges up to $250/month plus processing fees. Zeffy covers all costs so 100% goes to your mission.
Tithely was designed for faith communities with limited tools for secular nonprofits. CauseVox focuses on campaigns but lacks year-round tools like raffles, auctions, and stores. Zeffy works for food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, and every mission.
Tithely requires a separate mobile app for in-person payments. CauseVox doesn't support ACH transfers or in-person giving. Zeffy includes tap-to-pay, ACH, and all payment methods with zero fees.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores in one platform at zero cost. Tithely lacks these tools entirely, and CauseVox requires paid plans up to $250/month to access full features.
Yes. Zeffy accepts credit cards, ACH bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and in-person payments with zero fees. CauseVox only accepts cards and digital wallets, while Tithely requires separate apps for in-person giving.
Yes. Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees, platform fees, or hidden costs. Tithely charges up to $119/month for full features, and CauseVox charges $95-$250/month. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to keep the platform free.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketing, and online stores at zero cost. Tithely doesn't offer these tools, and CauseVox requires paid plans starting at $95/month to access most fundraising features.
Yes. Zeffy offers free live chat, email, and phone support built for all nonprofits. Tithely's support focuses on churches, and CauseVox limits full support to paid subscribers. We understand food banks, animal rescues, and advocacy groups need different help than churches.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
