Tithely charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Mightycause charges 1.99% + $0.30. Both platforms take fees from every dollar raised — $290 vs $199 on every $10,000.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Tithely VS Mightycause
🎟️
Tithely charges up to $119/month and has no raffle tools. Mightycause takes 1.99% + 30¢ and requires third-party integrations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and CRM with zero fees.
🧩
Tithely has no auction features and was built for churches, not nonprofits. Mightycause requires separate platforms for auctions and raffles. Zeffy gives you everything in one place so you can run complete campaigns without extra setup.
🚀
Tithely takes 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction and charges monthly fees up to $119. Mightycause takes 1.99% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees so every dollar goes to your mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and online stores with zero fees. Both Tithely and Mightycause require paid upgrades or third-party integrations for complete campaigns.
No. Zeffy gives you custom branding, advanced donor management, and all fundraising tools from day one with zero fees. Tithely charges up to $119/month and Mightycause requires paid plans for full functionality.
Never. Zeffy covers all processing costs so donors keep 100% of their gift. Tithely takes 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, and Mightycause can ask donors to cover up to 7.9% in total fees.
Yes. Zeffy provides free live chat, email, and phone support to every nonprofit. Tithely's support focuses on churches, and Mightycause reserves phone support for paid plans starting at $99/month.
No. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and online stores with zero fees. Tithely lacks these tools entirely, and Mightycause requires third-party integrations that add complexity and costs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
