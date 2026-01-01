Tithely charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation plus monthly fees up to $119. Raisely charges 4% on every gift. Both platforms take money from your mission — $290 to $400 on every $10,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Raisely takes 4% or charges $99/month for peer-to-peer and events. Tithely charges 2.9% plus $19–$119/month for church-focused features. Zeffy gives you donations, ticketing, CRM, raffles, and auctions with zero fees — built for every nonprofit mission.
Raisely charges 4% platform fees or requires paid plans to access full features. Tithely takes 2.9% plus monthly fees up to $119. Zeffy covers all processing costs so every dollar goes to your mission, not to fees.
Raisely doesn't offer raffles or auctions. Tithely wasn't built for them either. Zeffy includes online raffles, silent auctions, and 50/50 draws with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every ticket sold and every bid placed.
Yes. Zeffy works for food banks, animal rescues, youth programs, advocacy groups, and any mission. Both Tithely and Raisely have limitations for secular nonprofits.
Yes. Zeffy includes ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, raffles, and auctions with zero fees. Tithely charges up to $119/month and Raisely charges $99/month for these tools.
You keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees. Tithely takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, and Raisely takes 4% — that's hundreds or thousands saved annually.
Yes. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, and 50/50s with zero fees. Tithely and Raisely don't offer these tools, forcing you to use separate platforms that charge extra.
Yes. Zeffy gives every user free live chat, email, and phone support. Tithely focuses on church support, and Raisely reserves priority help for $99/month customers.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
