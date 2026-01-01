Zeffy VS DipJar

Accept tap-to-pay donations at events and in-person with zero fees. Keep 100% of every donation while offering donors the modern payment experience they expect.

Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits

DipJar
Zeffy-logo-purple
Zeffy
Zeffy VS DipJar

Zeffy VS DipJar: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Zeffy
DipJar
DipJar
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""/><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$</p><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Completely free. Always.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="rich-text_table is-header">But how? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div id="pricing-header"class="rich-text_table is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">Varies</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$80/month + 1.75% platform fee + card processing fees per gift</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">$0 in credit card and transaction fees. Zeffy covers these.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="table_text">How? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="processingfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">2.7% +&nbsp;$0.05</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">Stripe payment processing fee per transaction</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">Zeffy never takes a cut. Unlike platforms that skim 3–5%, you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="platformfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">1.75%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">platform fee on donations</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0/month</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No subscriptions, no paywalls. Every org, big or small, gets full access for free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="monthlyfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$80/month</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">$80/month for first device; $15/month for each additional device</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Other fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">We've never charged a single cent to nonprofits and we never will.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="otherfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$299</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">$299 per DipJar device; DipJar ceased operations on February 11, 2025</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Pricing transparency</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">10/10</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No platform fees, no credit card fees, no hidden fees, no fees period!</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="pricingtransparency"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">3/10</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">No pricing page found. Fees only discoverable through third-party comparison sites.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">450+ reviews on Capterra. All-in-one fundraising, zero fees, unbeatable value.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="valueformoney"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">N/A</p></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="features"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">No training needed. Built for busy nonprofit teams, not tech pros. Launch a campaign in under 30 minutes.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Hardware-only tap device for in-person donations - no online forms, events, memberships, or donor management</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donations without the cut. Custom forms, tax receipts, donor tracking — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Hardware-based tap-to-pay device for in-person donations - no online donation forms or website integration</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Sell tickets, check in guests, track sales — and keep 100%. No fees. No fine print.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No ticketing tools - device is designed for quick contactless donations only, not event registration</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Teams or individuals launch fundraising pages in minutes. Track progress, keep 100%. No fees.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No peer-to-peer tools - device collects direct donations only without fundraiser pages or team campaigns</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Run auctions without giving up a percentage. List items, track bids, collect payments — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No auction tools - hardware designed for quick tap-to-pay donations only, not event fundraising</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Host online raffles and 50/50s. Track sales, set ticket limits, stay compliant — all without paying a cent.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No raffle features - hardware focuses on simple tap donations without campaign or prize management</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online Store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Skip the tool sprawl. Sell merch and manage your store in one place — no fees, no add-ons.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No online store - physical device only with no e-commerce or product sales capabilities</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Automate memberships with no per-member fees. Dues go straight to your org — perfect for clubs, alumni, and supporters.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No membership management - processes one-time tap donations only, no recurring billing or member tracking</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Ditch the expensive CRM. Track donations, send thank-yous, and build donor loyalty — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Basic donor data capture only - collects contact info at point of donation but no donor profiles or giving history</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Manage contacts and send newsletters from the same place you fundraise. Unlimited sends, no fees.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Automated receipts only - no campaign tools, newsletters, or donor communication features</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept donations, ticket sales, and payments — all 100% fee-free. No cuts, no hidden fees, ever.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Proprietary tap-to-pay hardware with card reader - requires purchasing DipJar device and processing through their system</p></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="payments"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8de3026f5d3875f3329a3_BigIcons.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Payment Methods</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="rich-text_table is-header">All-in-one fundraising: donations, events, memberships, email, and donor CRM — 100% free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Hardware-based tap-to-pay for in-person cards and NFC contactless wallets; each location requires purchasing a DipJar device and service. No ACH/bank transfer support or online payment options.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Credit Card Payments</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept all major credit cards with zero processing fees. Zeffy covers the cost — you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Hardware-based tap-to-pay for credit and debit cards - requires purchasing DipJar device and monthly service fees</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay & Google Pay</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">One-tap donations and tickets with Apple Pay & Google Pay. No fees, just smooth mobile checkouts.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Contactless payments supported through NFC tap on DipJar hardware - device required for each location</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">ACH / Bank Transfers</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept bank transfers with zero fees. Full donation amounts go straight to your mission.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No ACH bank transfer option - card-only payments through physical hardware device</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Tap to Pay App</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Anyone on your team can take payments from their phone. No card reader, no fees, no friction.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Specialized tap-to-pay kiosk for events and locations - requires device purchase and setup at each site</p></div></div></div></div></div>
<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="support"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_support.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Real humans, real fast. Free live chat, email, and phone support — no bots, no paywalls, no runaround.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Support access depends on plan tier - priority help reserved for enterprise customers, not small nonprofits.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Searchable help docs, video tutorials, and step-by-step guides — all free, all the time.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Documentation-only help center with searchable articles and setup guides — no regular webinars or live training.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Live Chat</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Talk to a real person in minutes. No chatbots, no queues — just fast, friendly help.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Live chat is available but limited by plan — faster support and 24/7 chat are reserved for enterprise customers.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email us anytime. Most questions answered within hours — not days.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support with slower response times for basic plans — priority given to paying customers.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Need to talk? Call us. Real support from real people who understand nonprofits.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Phone support limited to enterprise customers - basic users rely on email and chat.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Onboarding</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Get set up in under 30 minutes. No training required — but we're here if you need us.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Self-service onboarding via documentation; dedicated onboarding or personalized setup requires an enterprise plan.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Community</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Join thousands of nonprofits sharing tips, templates, and best practices.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No community forum or user groups available.</p></div></div></div></div></div>

Zeffy is 100% free, always.

How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over DipJar?

Raise more at events without buying hardware or paying monthly fees

📈

Raise more at events without buying hardware or paying monthly fees

Zeffy gives you tap-to-pay, online donations, ticketing, and donor management in one place — 100% free, so every dollar goes to your mission.

🌐

You need more than a tap-to-pay device

DipJar only worked at physical locations — no donation forms, no peer-to-peer pages, no way to reach donors between events. Zeffy gives you everything in one place, so you can fundraise year-round without buying hardware or paying monthly fees.

💻

Your donors give online, not just at events

DipJar charged $80/month plus transaction fees just to collect in-person donations. Zeffy is 100% free for your nonprofit — accept donations online, sell tickets, run campaigns, and manage donors without subscriptions, platform fees, or hardware costs.

Get started in minutes, not months

DipJar required buying hardware, setting up devices, and managing monthly subscriptions. Zeffy works right away — create your first donation form, event page, or campaign in under 10 minutes with no setup fees or equipment to install.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and DipJar

Frequently asked questions

Does Zeffy work for in-person donations at events?

Yes. Zeffy offers tap-to-pay through your phone or tablet at events, plus online donation forms, ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one place without buying devices or paying monthly subscriptions.

Can I accept donations online and at events with the same platform?

Yes. Zeffy works for both online and in-person fundraising. Create donation forms, sell event tickets, run peer-to-peer campaigns, and accept tap-to-pay donations at events — all from one platform with zero fees for your nonprofit.

Do I need to buy hardware or pay monthly fees to accept tap-to-pay donations?

No. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no hardware costs, monthly subscriptions, or platform fees. Accept tap-to-pay donations using your phone or tablet, so you keep every dollar without buying equipment or paying to fundraise.

How does Zeffy compare to DipJar for managing donor information?

Zeffy includes donor management tools that track giving history, send automated receipts, and help you build relationships over time. DipJar only captured basic contact info at the point of donation without profiles or communication features. Yes. Zeffy offers ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, and memberships in addition to tap-to-pay donations. DipJar was limited to in-person tap donations only, with no tools for events or online campaigns.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

icon-logo-SumUp
Zeffy vs.

SumUp

Compare
icon-logo-SecureGive
Zeffy vs.

SecureGive

Compare
icon-logo-Clover
Zeffy vs.

Clover

Compare
Looking for a better option?

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

