<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""/><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">$</p><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Completely free. Always.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="rich-text_table is-header">But how? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div id="pricing-header"class="rich-text_table is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">Varies</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Monthly fees from $49 + paywalls on requests</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">$0 in credit card and transaction fees. Zeffy covers these.<a href="https://www.zeffy.com/home/free-online-fundraising-platform"target="_blank"class="table_text">How? →</a></p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="processingfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">Varies</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">Not explicitly stated; costs may include postage/shipping, ticketing fees, wholesale pricing, and consignment pricing</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">Zeffy never takes a cut. Unlike platforms that skim 3–5%, you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="platformfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$129</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">one-time fee for Pro Event; $249/year for Pro VIP</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0/month</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No subscriptions, no paywalls. Every org, big or small, gets full access for free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="monthlyfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">$0 for Starter/Free accounts; $49/month for Champion level</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Other fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table">$</p><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">We've never charged a single cent to nonprofits and we never will.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="otherfees"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">Varies</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">Some donors may request reimbursement for shipping or handling; conditions disclosed upfront</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Pricing transparency</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">10/10</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">No platform fees, no credit card fees, no hidden fees, no fees period!</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="pricingtransparency"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">3/10</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""/><p class="table_text">No clear pricing page found. Fees buried in help articles and third-party sites, not transparent.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"/><p class="table_text">450+ reviews on Capterra. All-in-one fundraising, zero fees, unbeatable value.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div id="valueformoney"class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">5.0/5</p></div></div></div></div></div>

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="features"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">No training needed. Built for busy nonprofit teams, not tech pros. Launch a campaign in under 30 minutes.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.6/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Matching gift database only - no donation forms, event tools, or donor management for year-round fundraising</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Donations without the cut. Custom forms, tax receipts, donor tracking — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">DonationMatch connects donors to corporate matching programs - but doesn't process donations directly</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Sell tickets, check in guests, track sales — and keep 100%. No fees. No fine print.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No ticketing tools - focused only on donation matching, not event management or ticket sales</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Teams or individuals launch fundraising pages in minutes. Track progress, keep 100%. No fees.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No peer-to-peer fundraising - individuals can't create campaigns or fundraise on behalf of your nonprofit</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Run auctions without giving up a percentage. List items, track bids, collect payments — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No auction features - DonationMatch focuses solely on corporate matching gift identification and processing</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Host online raffles and 50/50s. Track sales, set ticket limits, stay compliant — all without paying a cent.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No raffle features - not designed for fundraising campaigns beyond matched donations</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online Store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Skip the tool sprawl. Sell merch and manage your store in one place — no fees, no add-ons.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No online store capabilities - matching platform only, not a full fundraising solution</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Automate memberships with no per-member fees. Dues go straight to your org — perfect for clubs, alumni, and supporters.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No membership management - platform is designed for matching gift discovery, not member relationships</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Ditch the expensive CRM. Track donations, send thank-yous, and build donor loyalty — all fee-free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No donor CRM - matching gift database only, requires separate system for donor profiles and history</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Manage contacts and send newsletters from the same place you fundraise. Unlimited sends, no fees.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No email marketing tools - matching gift notifications only, no donor campaigns or newsletters</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept donations, ticket sales, and payments — all 100% fee-free. No cuts, no hidden fees, ever.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No payment processing - connects donors to corporate matching programs but doesn't handle transactions</p></div></div></div></div></div>

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="payments"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8de3026f5d3875f3329a3_BigIcons.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Payment Methods</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="rich-text_table is-header">All-in-one fundraising: donations, events, memberships, email, and donor CRM — 100% free.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Connects corporate matching to your donation platform but doesn't process payments directly.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Credit Card Payments</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept all major credit cards with zero processing fees. Zeffy covers the cost — you keep 100% of every donation.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Focuses on corporate matching programs rather than direct payment processing - nonprofits still need separate donation platform</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay & Google Pay</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">One-tap donations and tickets with Apple Pay & Google Pay. No fees, just smooth mobile checkouts.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No digital wallet support - platform focuses on matching gift administration rather than donor payment methods</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">ACH / Bank Transfers</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Accept bank transfers with zero fees. Full donation amounts go straight to your mission.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No direct payment processing - connects corporate matching to existing donation systems but doesn't handle transactions</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Tap to Pay App</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Anyone on your team can take payments from their phone. No card reader, no fees, no friction.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No in-person payment capabilities - designed for corporate matching workflows, not event or direct fundraising</p></div></div></div></div></div>

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="support"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_support.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Real humans, real fast. Free live chat, email, and phone support — no bots, no paywalls, no runaround.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="stack"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.5/5</p></div><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt="Decorative"class="icon-1rem align-top"><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Support built for corporate giving programs, not nonprofit fundraising teams. Generic help without mission-focused expertise.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Searchable help docs, video tutorials, and step-by-step guides — all free, all the time.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Knowledge base and help docs are available, but content is geared toward corporate clients and nonprofit-specific guides are limited.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Live Chat</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Talk to a real person in minutes. No chatbots, no queues — just fast, friendly help.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Live chat is available but focused on corporate accounts — nonprofits may see longer wait times and less tailored fundraising help.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email us anytime. Most questions answered within hours — not days.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Email support available but focused on corporate clients - nonprofits get generic responses without fundraising expertise.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Need to talk? Call us. Real support from real people who understand nonprofits.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Phone support is offered but geared toward corporate accounts — nonprofits may face longer wait times and less specialized help.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Onboarding</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Get set up in under 30 minutes. No training required — but we're here if you need us.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Onboarding and guided setup are offered, but they're tailored to corporate partners and lack nonprofit fundraising guidance.</p></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Community</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-green"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Join thousands of nonprofits sharing tips, templates, and best practices.</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">No community forum or nonprofit user groups are available; networking and peer support focus on corporate partners.</p></div></div></div></div></div>