Force4Good

Pricing
$0
Completely free. Always. But how? →
$0
Free for nonprofits, not fundraising
Processing fees
$0
$0 in credit card and transaction fees. Zeffy covers these. How? →
N/A
No processing fees mentioned
Platform fees
$0
Zeffy never takes a cut. Unlike platforms that skim 3–5%, you keep 100% of every donation.
$0
Free for nonprofits; tiered subscription pricing applies to restaurants, not nonprofits Monthly fees
$0/month
No subscriptions, no paywalls. Every org, big or small, gets full access for free.
$0
Free tier for nonprofits; Pro and Enterprise restaurant tiers from $19/month to $49/month Other fees
$0
We've never charged a single cent to nonprofits and we never will.
N/A
No pricing information available
Pricing transparency
10/10
No platform fees, no credit card fees, no hidden fees, no fees period!
3/10
No clear pricing page found. Monthly tiers visible in search snippets but no fee details accessible.
Value for money
5/5
450+ reviews on Capterra. All-in-one fundraising, zero fees, unbeatable value.
N/A

Features
5/5
No training needed. Built for busy nonprofit teams, not tech pros. Launch a campaign in under 30 minutes.
N/A
Developer API only, not a fundraising platform - requires technical expertise to build custom tools
Donations
Donations without the cut. Custom forms, tax receipts, donor tracking — all fee-free.
Developer-focused API for building custom donation forms - requires technical expertise to implement
Ticketing
Sell tickets, check in guests, track sales — and keep 100%. No fees. No fine print.
No ticketing tools - API infrastructure only, not a complete event management solution
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Teams or individuals launch fundraising pages in minutes. Track progress, keep 100%. No fees.
No peer-to-peer tools - would require significant custom development to build campaigns
Auctions
Run auctions without giving up a percentage. List items, track bids, collect payments — all fee-free.
No auction tools - API infrastructure only, requires building custom auction features from scratch
Raffles
Host online raffles and 50/50s. Track sales, set ticket limits, stay compliant — all without paying a cent.
No raffle features - requires custom development and compliance management on your end
Online Store
Skip the tool sprawl. Sell merch and manage your store in one place — no fees, no add-ons.
No store functionality - API handles payments only, not product catalogs or inventory
Memberships
Automate memberships with no per-member fees. Dues go straight to your org — perfect for clubs, alumni, and supporters.
No membership tools - API provides payment processing only, not member management or portals
Donor management/CRM
Ditch the expensive CRM. Track donations, send thank-yous, and build donor loyalty — all fee-free.
No donor management - API only, requires building your own CRM or connecting external systems
Emails & Newsletter
Manage contacts and send newsletters from the same place you fundraise. Unlimited sends, no fees.
No email tools - API infrastructure only, requires separate email platform and custom integration
Payment Processing
Accept donations, ticket sales, and payments — all 100% fee-free. No cuts, no hidden fees, ever.
API infrastructure for payment processing with Stripe integration and custom implementation

Payment Methods
All-in-one fundraising: donations, events, memberships, email, and donor CRM — 100% free.
Based on the payment methods data provided, Force4Good requires significant technical development to enable basic payment functionality that Zeffy offers out of the box. Cards and digital wallets require custom API development, and there are no ready-to-use ACH or in-person tools.
Credit Card Payments
Accept all major credit cards with zero processing fees. Zeffy covers the cost — you keep 100% of every donation.
API-based card processing through partner integrations - requires technical setup and developer resources.
Apple Pay & Google Pay
One-tap donations and tickets with Apple Pay & Google Pay. No fees, just smooth mobile checkouts.
Digital wallets supported through API but requires significant development work to enable on donation forms.
ACH / Bank Transfers
Accept bank transfers with zero fees. Full donation amounts go straight to your mission.
ACH bank transfers available through API but needs custom development to implement for nonprofits.
Tap to Pay App
Anyone on your team can take payments from their phone. No card reader, no fees, no friction.
No native in-person payment tools - would require building custom POS integration from scratch.

Support
5/5
Real humans, real fast. Free live chat, email, and phone support — no bots, no paywalls, no runaround.
N/A
Support built for developers, not nonprofits. Technical documentation and API-focused help with no fundraising guidance.
Help Center
Searchable help docs, video tutorials, and step-by-step guides — all free, all the time.
Developer documentation and API guides are available, but there are no nonprofit-specific help articles or fundraising how-tos.
Live Chat
Talk to a real person in minutes. No chatbots, no queues — just fast, friendly help.
Live chat exists but is developer-focused and aimed at API/integration issues, not donor or fundraising support.
Email Support
Email us anytime. Most questions answered within hours — not days.
Email support available but built for developers - nonprofits may struggle with technical responses.
Phone Support
Need to talk? Call us. Real support from real people who understand nonprofits.
No phone support or scheduled calls - developer-focused chat and email only.
Onboarding
Get set up in under 30 minutes. No training required — but we're here if you need us.
Self-service onboarding via docs and API guides; no dedicated onboarding or nonprofit-focused setup assistance.
Community
Join thousands of nonprofits sharing tips, templates, and best practices.
No community forum or nonprofit user groups — relies on documentation and developer channels.