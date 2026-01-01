Zoho CRM and eTapestry help you track donors, but both charge monthly fees that add up quickly. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Zoho CRM VS E Tapestry
Zoho CRM costs $20/user/month plus add-ons, and eTapestry charges monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Zoho CRM lacks donation forms and event tools, while eTapestry requires separate platforms for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need in one place.
Zoho CRM and eTapestry offer tiered support based on your subscription level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization, regardless of size.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools built specifically for nonprofits, while Zoho CRM costs $20+ per user monthly and lacks donation processing. You get everything in one platform without fees eating into your mission funds.
Unlike eTapestry's monthly fees plus $600 yearly costs, Zeffy is completely free with donors having the option to leave voluntary contributions. You avoid complex integrations since everything works together seamlessly.
Yes, plus much more. Zeffy combines donor tracking, online donations, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one free platform. No need for multiple expensive tools or third-party payment processors.
Zeffy combines donor management with complete fundraising tools in one free platform. While Zoho CRM and eTapestry focus only on tracking donors, Zeffy lets you collect donations, sell tickets, and run campaigns without monthly fees or payment processing costs.
Traditional donor management systems charge monthly fees plus processing costs. Zoho CRM costs $20+ per user monthly, eTapestry charges monthly fees plus $600 yearly. Zeffy is completely free, with donors having the option to leave voluntary contributions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
