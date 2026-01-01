eTapestry

Donor Management CRM Features
Easy Donor Database Donation History & Notes per Donor
Donor Tags / Segments Built-in Donation Tracking (No Integrations Needed)
Information not available Emailing to Donors (Receipts, Thank yous, Newsletters)
Smart Filters (Search by Donation, Campaign, Date...) Export Donor Data Anytime Offline Donations Tracking
Pre-filled donation forms
Information not available class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
$20/user/month
$20/user/month plus add-on costs
$600/year
Monthly fee + card fees + $600/year
Processing fees
N/A
No pricing information available
2.99% + $0.30
Varies by card type, ACH, and chargebacks.
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees or long-term contracts.
$0
$600/year Payment Enablement Fee for organizations using payment-enabled solutions
Monthly fees
$105/user/month
Starting price for Flexible User Pricing plan; other tiers available.
$99-$119/month
Pricing varies by plan and constituent record count.
Value for money
4.3
7.2

Features
4.3/5
Powerful CRM, but needs custom setup for nonprofits. Requires integrations for donations and events.
3.5/5
Built for nonprofits, but steep learning curve. Extra fees and separate tools needed for most features.
Donations
Basic donation tracking through custom fields and workflows, but no built-in donation processing or forms
eTapestry handles donation tracking and donor management well, but charges processing fees on top of monthly subscription costs.
Ticketing
No event ticketing system - can track event attendance but not sell or manage tickets
eTapestry doesn't include event ticketing features. You'd need to use separate ticketing platforms and manually import attendee data.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - limited to basic contact management and communication tracking
eTapestry offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional fees for advanced features.
Auctions
No auction functionality - Zoho CRM focuses on contact management and sales tracking, not fundraising events
eTapestry doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bidders and donations.
Raffles
No raffle management capabilities - would need custom workarounds using basic CRM features
eTapestry doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and winners.
Online store
No dedicated online store features - requires third-party integrations for e-commerce functionality
eTapestry doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need to integrate with separate e-commerce platforms for merchandise sales.
Memberships
Zoho CRM lacks built-in membership management features. You'll need to create custom fields and workflows to track member status, renewals, and benefits manually.
eTapestry offers basic membership tracking but lacks automated renewal reminders and integrated payment processing for membership fees.
Donor Management/CRM
Strong contact management with custom fields and pipeline tracking. However, lacks nonprofit-specific features like donation receipts, pledge tracking, and grant management tools.
eTapestry provides comprehensive donor profiles, gift tracking, and reporting designed specifically for nonprofits with fundraising workflows.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic email capabilities through Zoho Campaigns integration. Limited nonprofit-specific templates and requires separate subscription for advanced features.
eTapestry includes email marketing tools with basic templates and segmentation, but limited automation and personalization options.
Payment Processing
No native payment processing. Requires third-party integrations like PayPal or Stripe, adding complexity and potential transaction fees from multiple providers.
No native payment processing. Requires third-party integrations like PayPal or Stripe, adding complexity and potential transaction fees from multiple providers.

Payment methods
No payment processing - requires separate tools
Limited payments - needs third-party processors
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Zoho CRM focuses on donor relationship management, not payment processing
Limited support - requires integration with separate payment processors like PayPal or Stripe
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Zoho CRM focuses on donor relationship management, not payment processing
Not supported - no native mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Zoho CRM focuses on donor relationship management, not payment processing
Not supported - eTapestry focuses on donor management and requires third-party payment processors
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Zoho CRM focuses on donor relationship management, not payment processing
Not supported - eTapestry is web-based donor management software without mobile payment features

Customer Support
4.3/5
3.5/5 Unlimited Support
Zoho CRM offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited for all users
eTapestry offers tiered support based on subscription level, not unlimited
Phone Support / Office Hours
Zoho CRM provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
eTapestry provides phone support during standard business hours
Webinars Zoho CRM offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
eTapestry offers regular training webinars and educational sessions for users
Help Center Zoho CRM has an extensive help center with articles, guides, and tutorials
eTapestry maintains a comprehensive help center with articles and guides
Email
Zoho CRM provides live chat support during business hours eTapestry provides live chat support during business hours
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help for top-tier users Support built for general fundraising, not small nonprofit teams