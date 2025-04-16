How to Start a 501(c)(3): The Nonprofit’s Guide (2025)

How is Zeffy free?
Wondering what a 501(c)(3) is and how to get that tax-exempt status to fuel your nonprofit? 

You need the right information and steps to file for a 501(c)(3) to ensure you get the crucial funding, tax perks, and credibility you need to grow. A 501(c)(3) is the most common type of nonprofit, and we'll help you start on the right foot to grow and scale.

Don't risk getting lost in the process. Let's dive into what a 501(c)(3) is, why it's a game-changer, and how to apply it so you can hit the ground running!

Table of Contents

What is 501(c)(3)?

Section 501(c)(3) is a specific tax category for a nonprofit corporation under the Internal Revenue Code (IRC), allowing tax exemptions for nonprofits. The IRC is the tax law issued by the United States Treasury through the IRS.

The IRS recognizes over 30 types of nonprofits, but only those with 501(c)(3) status can claim tax-deductible donations. 

Organizations with 501(c)(3) status receive donations and nonprofit grants from the US federal government. As tax-exempt entities, they can apply for:

501(c)(3) organizations rely on private contributions, grants, and fundraising efforts to cover operational costs, such as administrative and program expenses. While they may charge fees for certain services or events, most revenue comes from donations and grants rather than earned income.

They operate with a purpose recognized by the IRS for federal tax exemption, which includes:

What 501(c)(3) Organizations Can and Can’t Do (Rules + Restrictions)

501(c)(3) organizations, also known as charitable organizations, enjoy tax-exempt status granted by the IRS. However, this status comes with specific rules and restrictions that govern their activities. 

What They Can Do:

What They Can’t Do:

Nonprofit vs Organization With Tax Exempt Status

Tax-exempt organizations and nonprofits are often used interchangeably, but not all have tax-exemptions.  

Even with a tax exempt status, a nonprofit has to pay taxes. Organizations with federal tax-exempt status don't have to pay federal corporate income tax on any revenue arising from their purpose-related activities.

The organization must pay federal corporate income tax on an organization's net earnings from business activities other than tax-exempt purposes, termed unrelated business income tax (UBIT). The tax rate for unrelated business income is currently 21%.

Revenue from advertising is the most common form of UBIT. A tax-exempt organization is restricted in how much it can earn without compromising its exempt status.

What is a 501(c)3 vs 501(c)4?

A 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) both qualify for tax exemption. Both tax-exempt organizations under the U.S. IRC, but they have some key differences:

501(c)(3) organizations with tax exemption:

501(c)(4) organizations with tax exemption:

Types of 501(c)(3) Charitable Organizations

1. Public Charity

Public charities are the primary type of 501(c)(3) organizations with tax exemption. These nonprofits have active programs and receive much of their funds from the government or the public.

Examples include:

According to federal law, to qualify as a public charity under 501(c)(3), nonprofit organizations must receive at least a third of their total support from the general public, including individuals, corporations, and other public charities. They center more around general welfare and public interest than to serve a private shareholder.

Individual donors can receive a tax deduction on donations covering up to 60% of their income, while tax deductions for corporations are usually limited to 25%.

The board of directors of public charities must comprise individuals unrelated by blood, marriage, or other business connections. 

2. Private Foundation

A private foundation is referred to as a non-operating foundation, as they usually do not have any active programs. These organizations often support the programs of public charities for federal income tax purposes through grants. Donations to these nonprofits can be tax-deductible to individual donors up to 30% of their adjusted gross income. 

Private foundations must spend a certain amount of money or property for charity annually. Otherwise, they may see a 30% excise tax under section 4942 on all undistributed income.

The governance of a private foundation is also distinct from that of public charities and is more closely knit. For example, a family foundation is a private foundation run and managed by one family.

Private Operating Foundations (POFs)

Private operating foundations have active programs like public charities with attributes similar to those of private foundations. 

The Internal Revenue Service defines a private operating foundation as: “any private foundation that spends at least 85 percent of its adjusted net income or its minimum investment return, whichever is less, directly for the active conduct of its exempt activities.”

POFs must also meet one of the following tests:

Unlike private foundations, private operating foundations are not liable to pay a 30% excise tax on failing to distribute income. Given that the institute does not manage them, they can also receive qualifying distributions from a private foundation.

This charitable organization has a close governance like private foundations and is usually considered hybrid. Tax deductibility on individual donations to these nonprofits is limited to 50% of an individual donor's adjusted gross income. 

3. Churches and Religious Organizations

Organizations such as churches, religious schools, and other organizations are eligible to apply for 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.

Churches and religious organizations do not require formal recognition or must file annual tax returns while submitting a 501(c)(3) application.

Church groups do not need to formalize their 501(c)(3) designations but must fulfill the exact requirements of other charitable organizations.

Requirements of a 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Organizations

Apart from the purpose approved by the Internal Revenue Service, a charitable organization must fulfill other requirements to be credited as a 501(c)(3).

A charitable organization must not serve any private interests to acquire tax exemption under section 501(c)(3). This includes the interests of:

No amount from a nonprofit's revenue can benefit private shareholders. The money is solely for the charitable cause. 

A 501(c)(3) charity cannot influence legislation or participate in campaign activities that may support or oppose political candidates. Nonprofit organizations must pay their employees a reasonable salary based on fair market value (FMV). 

The 501(c)(3) status is valid till a nonprofit exists, given that it remains true to its purpose. A nonprofit must notify the Internal Revenue Service of any changes in its operations and mission.

Nonprofit organizations are exempt from federal corporate income taxes but must withhold the tax from their employees' salaries. They must also pay Social Security and Medicare taxes.

Status/From Idea to IRS: The Complete 501(c)(3) Startup Timeline

1. Choose a Purpose for Your Nonprofit

Timeline: Week 1–2

Your nonprofit must pursue one of the purposes dictated by the federal tax laws. Ensure that the nonprofit is designed to benefit the public. 

Ask questions like:

2. Form a Corporation

Timeline: Week 2–4

Corporations are established at the state level; find out about the regulations of the state in which your organization will be based. 

The general steps will include:

Holding a board meeting to organize the documents and bylaws: The bylaws will include internal operational regulations of your organization regarding:

3.  File for 501(c)(3) Federal Income Tax-Exemption with the IRS

Timeline: Week 5–8

After meeting state requirements for corporation establishment, apply for the 501(c)(3) tax exempt status.

Here are a few quick tips for applying for your 501(c)(3) EIN:

Once you have your EIN, you're ready with applications and bank accounts and getting closer to your nonprofit's official journey.

4. Meet All State and Local Requirements

Timeline: Week 8–10 (and ongoing)

After a federal tax exemption, you must be tax-exempt at the state and local levels. It will help you avoid paying state corporate income tax or property tax.

You will also need some other permits and licenses to operate. Be sure to take a close look at building codes and other rules that might apply locally. 

Examples of state and local requirements:

5. Maintain Your Nonprofit Status

Timeline: Ongoing (Year 1 and beyond)

Maintaining a nonprofit tax exempt status is a persistent process. Failing to do so can result in the revocation of your 501(c)(3) registration.

Here are some guidelines to keep the tax exempt status:

6. Collect Donations

Timeline: After IRS approval

Once your organization secures its 501(c)(3) status, developing a fundraising strategy to start raising money through charitable contributions will kickstart your mission. This may include a mix of individual donations, grants, corporate sponsorships, and fundraising events. 

To streamline your fundraising efforts, consider partnering with a platform like Zeffy. This platform offers a range of tools to help nonprofits collect donations, manage events, and engage with supporters.

FAQs

A 501(c)(3) status means the IRS recognizes your organization as tax-exempt or charitable. Essentially, it allows you to receive tax-deductible donations for donors, and it allows you to apply for grants and certain tax exemptions. It's a major step toward gaining credibility and unlocking fundraising opportunities for your nonprofit.

To maintain your 501(c)(3) status, there are a few key rules to follow:

  • Charitable purpose: Your organization must operate for charitable, educational, religious, or scientific purposes.
  • No profit distribution: All income must go back into the organization to further its mission. That means members, directors, and officers can’t receive profit.
  • Political activity restrictions: You can’t engage in political campaigns or excessive lobbying.
  • Public support rest: Your organization must generally receive a significant portion of its support from the public, not just from a few individuals or businesses.

    • While "nonprofit" refers to any organization that doesn’t distribute profits to owners or members, a 501(c)(3) charity is a specific type of nonprofit that has applied for and received tax-exempt status from the IRS.
    Not all nonprofits are 501(c)(3)s, but all 501(c)(3)s are nonprofits. The big difference is that 501(c)(3) organizations can offer tax deductions to donors, apply for federal grants, and receive other tax breaks that other types of nonprofits don’t get.

    A 501(c)(3) charitable organization can spend on activities related to its federal income tax-exempt charitable mission. No funds or assets should be used for personal benefit, as the organization is operated primarily for public good.

    The timeline for obtaining 501(c)(3) approval can vary depending on how complex your application is and the Internal Revenue Service workload. On average, the process takes 3 to 6 months from when the IRS receives your complete application.

    You can use reputable online tools such as ProPublica's Nonprofit Explorer or Charity Navigator to verify if a nonprofit organization has 501(c)(3) status. These platforms allow you to search for organizations by name and provide information about their federal income tax-exempt status, financial data, and Internal Revenue Service filings. You can easily determine if the organization is operated exclusively for charitable purposes. Alternatively, you can search for the organization using the IRS's Tax Exempt Organization Search tool, which lists eligible organizations for tax-deductible contributions.

    Organizations that are not 501(c)(3) but still may have tax-exempt status or charitable roots include:

  • Organizations participating in political campaign activity
  • Social clubs
  • Civic leagues and business leagues
  • International amateur sports competition
  • Fraternal societies
  • Labor and agricultural organizations
  • Federal credit unions
  • Voluntary employee benefit associations
  • Several others may fall into various other types of 501(c) organizations.

    • Yes, you can still legally accept donations without having 501(c)(3) status. You can host a donation drive or launch a crowdfunding campaign, for example, without being a legal charity.

