Charitable gaming regulations in British Columbia.

British Columbia (BC), like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing lottery for charity. We've broken down BC's charitable gaming rules for you and done our best to explain a few of the trickier parts. If you're planning on running a charitable gaming event in BC and are wondering if, for example, you need a lottery licence for 50/50 BC or you want to know if you can apply for a gambling event licence or check your licence application status online, we're here to help.
Before we get into the details, we just want to say that, yes you can use Zeffy's 100% free event management software for nonprofits (we don't even charge transaction fees) to sell tickets online in BC—there are a few conditions that we mention in this article. We've also written down the steps for setting up your online raffle, but you should keep reading before you get started.
Well, in classic Canadian style, the official definition varies ever so slightly from province to province. In British Columbia, licensed charitable gaming rules are regulated by the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch (GPEB)—and according to the GPEB, for an activity to be considered gaming, the following three elements must be present:
Gaming laws in British Columbia state that the GPEB are responsible for issuing charitable lottery licences to nonprofits.
In BC, only eligible nonprofit organizations can run gaming activities for fundraising. Your organization qualifies if it:
Charitable gaming in BC includes several popular fundraising activities:
These activities can be effective fundraising tools, but they come with specific rules and requirements.
In British Columbia, you can use online payment methods, such as Zeffy's ticketing forms, for Class A and B events. Class A events are events that are projected to earn more that $20,000 in gross revenue. Class B events are events that are projected to earn $20,000 or less in gross revenue.
The types of gaming allowed online include: prize raffles, bingo, draws, social occasion casinos, 50/50 draws and a few other events.
If you're going to use Zeffy's free fundraising ticket templates and online ticket sales for nonprofits in BC, a couple conditions have to be met:
To apply to use an ERS, choose the Electronic Raffle System option when you apply for a Class A or Class B licence during your online application and include an addendum and gaming service provider contract with your applications.
For all the rules and regulations concerning electronic raffle systems in BC, check out section 12 of the Licensed Charitable Gaming Rules.
First, read the Licensed Charitable Gaming Rules and then follow the step-by-step instructions in the Licence Application Guides.
When you apply, you'll need to include the following information:
Keep in mind that you'll need a separate licence for each type of nonprofit organization event and there are minimum processing times for charitable event applications:
Or you can use the ticket raffle event sample ticket from the GPEB. (We've made sure our raffle sample tickets include all the required information.)
Starting your planning process well in advance is crucial for charitable gaming success, especially for larger events.
Why it matters:
Planning checklist:
Comprehensive record-keeping is not just a regulatory requirement—it's essential for your organization's success and accountability.
Critical records to maintain:
Best practices:
Learning from others who have successfully navigated charitable gaming can save you time, money, and stress.
How to approach consultation:
Questions to ask:
The Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch guidelines contain critical details that might not be covered in summary documents.
Key sections to focus on:
If you have questions or need assistance:
Here's a recap of all the documents mentioned in this article:
