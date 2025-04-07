Charitable gaming regulations in British Columbia.

British Columbia (BC), like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing lottery for charity. We've broken down BC's charitable gaming rules for you and done our best to explain a few of the trickier parts. If you're planning on running a charitable gaming event in BC and are wondering if, for example, you need a lottery licence for 50/50 BC or you want to know if you can apply for a gambling event licence or check your licence application status online, we're here to help.

Before we get into the details, we just want to say that, yes you can use Zeffy's 100% free event management software for nonprofits (we don't even charge transaction fees) to sell tickets online in BC—there are a few conditions that we mention in this article. We've also written down the steps for setting up your online raffle, but you should keep reading before you get started.

‍

What is a lottery?

Well, in classic Canadian style, the official definition varies ever so slightly from province to province. In British Columbia, licensed charitable gaming rules are regulated by the Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch (GPEB)—and according to the GPEB, for an activity to be considered gaming, the following three elements must be present:

1. Consideration: players must pay or exchange something of value to be eligible to participate.

2. Prize: an award of money or anything of value.

3. Chance: the outcome cannot be pre-determined or determined solely by skill.

‍

Gaming laws in British Columbia state that the GPEB are responsible for issuing charitable lottery licences to nonprofits.

‍

Who Can Run Gaming Activities?

In BC, only eligible nonprofit organizations can run gaming activities for fundraising. Your organization qualifies if it:

Has been operating for at least 12 months

Provides programs that directly benefit the community

Has a democratic structure with elected board members

Uses funds for charitable, not commercial purposesCharitable Gaming in British Columbia: A Nonprofit's Guide

Hello and welcome! If your nonprofit is considering charitable gaming as a fundraising avenue in British Columbia, this guide will walk you through the essentials in clear, straightforward language.

‍

Understanding Charitable Gaming

Charitable gaming in BC includes several popular fundraising activities:



Raffles (including ticket raffles and prize draws)

Bingo events

50/50 draws

Gaming events

Pull-tickets

Wheels of fortune

‍

These activities can be effective fundraising tools, but they come with specific rules and requirements.

‍

Understanding License Types

Class A License: Gambling events that project more than $20,000 in gross revenue



Application processing: 8-10 weeks

Application fee of $50

Example: Annual galas with luxury prizes

‍

Class B License: Gambling events that project $20,000 or less in gross revenue



Application processing: Up to 10 business days

Application fee of $25

Example: Community raffles with substantial prizes

‍

Class C License: Gambling events held as part of Registered Provincial Fairs and Exhibitions only



Application processing: Up to 10 weeks

Application fee of $150

Example: Seasonal fundraisers with moderate prizes

‍

Class D License: Gambling events that project $5,000 or less in gross revenue



Application processing: 1-2 weeks

Application fee of $10

Example: Small community events and draws

‍

Online ticket sales for nonprofits in BC.

In British Columbia, you can use online payment methods, such as Zeffy's ticketing forms, for Class A and B events. Class A events are events that are projected to earn more that $20,000 in gross revenue. Class B events are events that are projected to earn $20,000 or less in gross revenue.

The types of gaming allowed online include: prize raffles, bingo, draws, social occasion casinos, 50/50 draws and a few other events.

‍

If you're going to use Zeffy's free fundraising ticket templates and online ticket sales for nonprofits in BC, a couple conditions have to be met:

Zeffy can only be used as a method for accepting and buying tickets.

The buyer's address must be in British Columbia.

The payment method must be PCI compliant. (Zeffy is PCI compliant!)

The ticket must be printed by the organization and sent to the buyer by mail or scanned and sent by email. If you want to distribute online tickets you need to apply and be approved for an Electronic Raffle System (ERS). Zeffy is not a registered ERS.

‍

To apply to use an ERS, choose the Electronic Raffle System option when you apply for a Class A or Class B licence during your online application and include an addendum and gaming service provider contract with your applications.

For all the rules and regulations concerning electronic raffle systems in BC, check out section 12 of the Licensed Charitable Gaming Rules.

‍

How to get a BC charitable gaming licence.

First, read the Licensed Charitable Gaming Rules and then follow the step-by-step instructions in the Licence Application Guides.

‍

When you apply, you'll need to include the following information:

Any eligibility documents, if applicable.

The full name and address of your organization and its general purpose.

All gaming event location(s), date(s) and time(s).

The type of gaming event (i.e. ticket raffle, bingo) and the amount of tickets for sale, pricing and prize details.

How the net proceeds (funds) will be used to benefit the community, a specified third party, or the group or organization.

The names addresses and phone numbers of the correct number of persons listed on the application.

‍

Keep in mind that you'll need a separate licence for each type of nonprofit organization event and there are minimum processing times for charitable event applications:

‍

We've whipped up an example of a fundraiser ticket with all the info in the right places.

Side A:

Side B:

Or you can use the ticket raffle event sample ticket from the GPEB. (We've made sure our raffle sample tickets include all the required information.)

‍

Final Tips for Success: Charitable Gaming in BC

Start Planning Early

Starting your planning process well in advance is crucial for charitable gaming success, especially for larger events.

‍

Why it matters:

License application processing can take 2-10 weeks depending on the class

Venues for larger events often book months in advance

Quality prizes may need to be sourced and secured early

Marketing and promotion require adequate lead time to be effective

‍

Planning checklist:

Create a detailed project timeline with key milestones

Assign specific responsibilities to team members

Schedule regular check-in meetings to track progress

Build in buffer time for unexpected delays

Create contingency plans for common issues (venue changes, prize availability)

‍

Keep Detailed Records

Comprehensive record-keeping is not just a regulatory requirement—it's essential for your organization's success and accountability.

‍

Critical records to maintain:

Ticket sequences and numbering systems

Sales records with dates, locations, and responsible parties

Cash handling procedures and reconciliation forms

Winner selection documentation and witnessing records

Prize distribution confirmation

All expenses related to the gaming event

Bank statements showing gaming fund deposits and expenditures

‍

Best practices:

Use pre-numbered duplicate receipts for all transactions

Implement a digital tracking system alongside paper records

Take photographs of prize draws and winner selection

Have two people count and verify cash receipts

Store records securely for at least 5 years

Create templates for consistent documentation

‍

Consult with Experienced Organizations

Learning from others who have successfully navigated charitable gaming can save you time, money, and stress.

‍

How to approach consultation:

Reach out to similar nonprofits in your community

Attend nonprofit networking events to make connections

Join sector-specific associations that offer peer support

Consider hiring a consultant for your first major gaming event

Participate in online forums and discussion groups for nonprofits

‍

Questions to ask:

What unexpected challenges did they face?

Which license class worked best for their needs?

What tools or systems do they recommend?

How did they maximize ticket sales?

What would they do differently next time?

Can they share templates or documentation examples?

‍

Review Complete GPEB Guidelines

The Gaming Policy and Enforcement Branch guidelines contain critical details that might not be covered in summary documents.

‍

Key sections to focus on:

License-specific conditions and requirements

Advertising and marketing restrictions

Eligible and ineligible uses of proceeds

Financial reporting requirements

Rules for extension requests

Procedures for handling complaints or disputes

‍

Where to Find Help

If you have questions or need assistance:

BC Gaming Information Line: 250-387-5311