Charitable lottery regulations in Alberta.

Alberta, like every province or territory in Canada, has its own set of rules and regulations governing lottery licenses for non-profit, charitable or religious groups. We’ve broken down Alberta’s ticket lottery regulations for you and done our best to explain a few of the more confusing aspects. If you’re planning on running a charitable gaming event in Alberta and are wondering if, for example, you need a lottery license for a 50/50 in Alberta or you want to know how to apply for a ticket lottery permit, we’re here to help.
Well, in classic Canadian style, the official definition varies ever so slightly from province to province. In Alberta, raffles are regulated by Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) and AGLC defines a raffle as:
A raffle is a lottery scheme where ticket purchasers pay for a chance to win a prize. - AGLC
Do you need a raffle license in Alberta?
According to the AGLC, any time someone is required to pay a price for a chance to win a prize, a raffle license is needed.
When it comes to applying for a raffle license, Alberta is unique in that the AGLC has split the process into two steps:
Ensure the money earned supports your nonprofit organization's programs.
Good to know:
An organization does not need to be registered as a charity with Canada Revenue Agency to be considered a charitable organization in Alberta.
To be eligible for a raffle license in Alberta, your nonprofit needs to:
Have a volunteer base that represents the community at large.
Have volunteers from Alberta who create, control and deliver your nonprofit’s charitable programs.
Have a volunteer based board of directors or executive that has been democratically elected from your volunteer base. (A maximum of 25% of your nonprofit’s executive may be appointed and no more than 25% of your executive members can live outside Alberta.)
Have charitable programs that are available to all members of the public who wish to take part.
Have a not‐for‐profit objective and bylaws that follow AGLC policy.
Be incorporated. (If you are applying for an Eligibility for Gaming License for a raffle with a total ticket value more than $20,000.)
How to apply to be eligible to host a raffle in Alberta:
In Alberta, the online gaming rules are different depending on the total ticket value. The total ticket value is the number of tickets multiplied by the price of each ticket.
To calculate the total ticket value, multiply the price(s) of the ticket(s) by the number of tickets for sale:
For raffles in Alberta with a total ticket value of $20,000 or less:
You can use online payment methods, such as Zeffy’s ticketing forms and Zeffy’s raffles and lotteries software to help your nonprofit:
Accept ticket orders and payments.
Distribute tickets. (Via email, for example.)
Use a random number generator to select the prize winner(s).
Distribute prizes.
And, as always, there are just a few things to keep in mind:
All electronic raffle system software must be certified by an accredited testing facility.
Compliant with the AGLC Electronic Raffle System Document.
Approved by AGLC.
The online medium (e.g. website) must be able to confirm that the ticket purchaser is 18 years or older and present in Alberta at the time of purchase.
Good to know:
We suggest you include that you plan to sell and distribute your raffle tickets online using Zeffy platform when applying for your gaming license. For more info. take a look at the Electronic Raffle Standards Document (PDF).
A raffle ticket number that has been generated consecutively as tickets are sold.
Price categories for discounted tickets (those sold in multiples) must be easily distinguished (e.g., different series numbers).
Any additional information (such as: advertising, logos, coupons, or barcodes) must not impact or obscure the required information.
Electronic raffle tickets and ticket stubs must include the issue date and time in 24-hour format showing hours and minutes. Electronic bearer tickets and ticket stubs must also include the raffle sales unit (RSU) identifier from which the ticket was generated.
Each raffle license for a raffle with a total ticket value of $20,000 or more require their own bank account. Raffles with a total ticket value of $20,000 or less can use the general bank account of your nonprofit organization. (But we recommend opening a raffle-specific bank account regardless.)
After your nonprofit’s raffle has taken place.
In Alberta, financial reporting is required for every gaming license and all records must be kept for two (2) years after your license expires.
For raffles with a total ticket value of $20,000 or more, the AGLC sends financial reports to a specific contact for all gaming licenses and/or bank accounts, so make sure your contact information is accurate.
For raffles with a total ticket value of $20,000 or less, the financial reporting requirements are located on the raffle license and must be returned to AGLC within 60 days of the final draw date.
Good to know:
All records must be kept for two years after the license expires and completed financial reports and supporting documentation must be returned toAGLC within 60 days.
