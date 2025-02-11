How to Host a Successful Cornhole Tournament Fundraiser

Planning fundraising events often means balancing cost, effort, and potential returns. While many nonprofits default to galas or auctions, cornhole tournaments emerge as an increasingly popular alternative that consistently delivers strong results with minimal investment.

The numbers tell the story: typical cornhole tournaments can engage 20-40 teams, generate $25-100 per team in registration fees, and raise additional funds through sponsorships and concessions - all while requiring just basic equipment and venue space.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to organize a successful cornhole tournament that builds community while funding your mission.

How does a cornhole tournament work?

Cornhole is a fun outdoor game or tournament where players toss beanbags on a tilted board with a hole at one end. When playing in teams, each player gets four bags per round. They take turns throwing their bags, trying to either land them on the board or get them through the hole.

Structure your tournament based on your fundraising goals and participant expectations:

Single elimination : Fast-paced format where teams play until they lose once - ideal for larger groups or time-sensitive events. Creates natural excitement as teams advance through brackets.

: Fast-paced format where teams play until they lose once - ideal for larger groups or time-sensitive events. Creates natural excitement as teams advance through brackets. Double elimination : Gives teams two chances before elimination, keeping more donors engaged longer. Perfect when building community matters as much as raising funds.

: Gives teams two chances before elimination, keeping more donors engaged longer. Perfect when building community matters as much as raising funds. Round robin: Everyone plays everyone - maximizes participation and social interaction. Best for smaller groups where relationship-building is key.

7 steps to run a successful cornhole tournament fundraiser

1. Decide on the tournament type and rules

You must choose the tournament type that best fits your event size and schedule.

Single-elimination is perfect for shorter events, especially when cornhole is part of a larger festival or fair. If cornhole is your main event, consider double-elimination or round-robin formats, which give players more games and playing time.

After picking your format, set clear cornhole tournament rules about scoring, game length, and player conduct. Decide on points needed to win a match, what counts as a foul throw, and whether you'll follow standard American Cornhole Association rules or create your own.

Make sure to share these rules with all teams before the tournament begins and have printed copies available during the event.

2. Decide on the participation fees and prizes

Set an entry/participation fee that covers your event costs while raising meaningful funds for your cause. When calculating the fee, factor in expenses like venue rental, equipment, refreshments, and marketing materials, then add an amount that will benefit your charity.

For prizes, create a mix of appealing rewards that will attract participants. Consider offering a significant cash prize or high-value gift cards for first place, with smaller cash prizes or sponsored gift packages for runners-up.

Pro tip: You can also include branded merchandise from your organization or local sponsors for additional places.

3. Choose a date and venue for the cornhole event

Plan your cornhole fundraiser during spring, summer, or fall when warm weather makes outdoor events enjoyable. Schedule your event during drier months to avoid rain disruptions. Consider making it part of existing community events like your fall festival or summer fair.

If you want to host it outdoors, you can use a local park, beach, parking lot, school campus, or backyard. For indoors, you can pick from community centers to local gyms and recreation centers.

4. Arrange for cornhole equipment

Once you've planned your tournament format, determine how many board sets you'll need to keep games flowing smoothly and reduce wait times between matches. Consider these options to get the cornhole equipment:

Borrow boards from local cornhole leagues or sports clubs

Ask community members or participants to bring their own regulation boards

Rent equipment from event rental companies

Remember to stock up on enough cornhole bags for each board set and as backups to replace any that can get damaged during play. It's good to have matching sets to keep the competition fair and professional.

5. Setup registration for the event

Use Zeffy’s 100% free event ticket management platform to make it easy for supporters to join your cornhole tournament. With this system, you can:

Raise funds without any platform or transaction fees - 100% free

Sell both team and individual player entries

Accept extra donations during ticket purchase

Manage registrations for multiple event dates

Send automatic tax receipts to donors

Gather important player information

Plan for last-minute signups by having a registration table at the event where you offer both offline and online payments. Make sure to have clear signage showing registration fees and tournament details for walk-up participants.

Pro tip: You can also use Zeffy’s 100% free tap-to-pay solution to accept funds at the event.

6. Promote your event

Get the word out about your tournament by highlighting the tournament format and exciting prizes in all your promotional materials.

Here are some of the ways to market your cornhole fundraiser:

Create a dedicated Facebook event and post regular updates on your social media platforms to build excitement for the event

Put up eye-catching flyers at community spots, local businesses, and sports venues

Reach out to local newspapers and radio stations to spread the word

Send email invitations to your organization's supporters and past event participants

Share your online registration link across all promotions and let teams know they can also register on-site at the tournament.

7. Prep for the day of the event

Start your event day early to ensure everything is ready when players arrive. Begin by setting up your cornhole playing areas with enough space in between for players and spectators to move around comfortably.

You need to set up key areas, including:

A welcome table for registration and check-ins

Sponsor booths in high-traffic spots

Food and drink stations with clear signage

Score-keeping station with tournament brackets displayed

Equipment area with extra cornhole bags and supplies

Your volunteers must know their roles and have all the required information to help the tournament run smoothly. Try to do a final walk-through before opening to ensure everything is in place.

5 tips for organizing a cornhole fundraiser for nonprofits

1. Plan for different skill levels

When organizing your cornhole tournament, ensure there are options for players of all skill levels. Keep aside some sets of boards with shorter distances and simplified rules to help beginners feel comfortable and welcome.

For the more experienced players in your community, you might want to create a separate bracket with increased entry fees and larger prizes.

‍

2. Find a corporate sponsor

You can reduce event costs by partnering with corporate sponsors for your cornhole fundraiser. These sponsors can help with food, drinks, supplies, or money, and in return, they get to showcase their brand at your event.

When looking for potential sponsors, start with companies that care about your organization's cause. Sports-related businesses and recreation centers are often interested in supporting such events as they align with their interests.

To make sponsorship worthwhile for businesses, here are some ways to showcase their support:

Place their logos on tournament boards and playing areas

Create eye-catching event banners featuring sponsor names at key event locations

Design special tournament t-shirts and feature sponsor names

Give special recognition during tournament announcements and award ceremonies

Share sponsor highlights and thank-you posts across your social media channels

Name special tournament features after major sponsors, like "The [Company] Championship Round

3. Include mini-games or side challenges

While the cornhole game will be the main event, including other games can make your fundraiser even more entertaining and inclusive. You can also attract more players, especially those who aren't interested in the main cornhole tournament. Here are three easy crowd-pleasers:

Ring toss: Set up bottles and let players throw rings to win small prizes. It's simple to learn and fun for all ages.

Set up bottles and let players throw rings to win small prizes. It's simple to learn and fun for all ages. Bean bag bullseye: Draw circles on the ground with chalk, each worth different points. Players toss bean bags to score points, similar to cornhole but much simpler.

Draw circles on the ground with chalk, each worth different points. Players toss bean bags to score points, similar to cornhole but much simpler. Bucket toss: Place buckets at different distances, each worth different points. Players try to toss balls into the buckets - the further the bucket, the more points they earn.

These games use simple equipment, are quick to play, and keep players and spectators entertained between tournament matches. You can also charge a small fee for each game to raise extra funds for your cause.

4. Add live entertainment

You can make your cornhole fundraiser more lively and memorable by adding extra elements that keep everyone engaged. Here's what you can include:

Play upbeat music through speakers or invite a local band to perform. The right music keeps the energy high and creates a festive mood.

Set up a photo area where teams can take pictures and share them on social media. Create an event hashtag and encourage players to tag your organization.

Place donation boxes at key spots with short, compelling stories or facts about how donations help, making it easy for people to contribute throughout the event.

Partner with food trucks and local vendors who can pay a small fee to join. They'll keep everyone well-fed while adding another source of funds.

5. Create a kids' corner

To make your cornhole fundraiser family-friendly, set up a dedicated kids' corner.

You can recruit responsible volunteers, such as high school students needing community service to oversee the children's area. These volunteers can lead fun activities and ensure the kids remain safe and entertained throughout the event.

Case study

Final thoughts on cornhole tournament fundraising

Cornhole tournaments are cost-effective fundraisers that bring your community together while raising funds. With minimal equipment needs and broad appeal, these events consistently engage diverse supporters - from families to corporate teams.

The format welcomes participants of all ages and abilities, turning a simple game into meaningful support for your cause.

Make your cornhole tournament simple and profitable with Zeffy's 100% free fundraising platform. From online registrations to offline tools for fundraising, you'll have everything needed to run a successful tournament while keeping 100% of the funds raised for your mission.

FAQs on cornhole fundraiser

Why raise funds with a cornhole tournament? A cornhole game is a great choice for fundraising since it welcomes people of all ages and abilities. You can run it as a standalone event or add it to other fundraising events. The game helps bring people together and have fun, building a stronger community around your cause. Since cornhole is popular, many volunteers or members might already have the equipment at home, making it easy to organize.

Do you need any special permits or licenses to hold a cornhole fundraiser? You need to check with your local government about event permits, especially if you're hosting outdoors or in a public space. Some areas require a gaming or raffle license if you're collecting money through tournament fees or betting. For indoor events at private venues, work with the venue manager to understand their requirements. It's also good to check if you need any insurance coverage for the event.