Golf Fundraiser, Simplified: 10 Easy Steps + 22 Revenue Ideas (No Golf Experience Needed)

You don’t need to know a birdie from a bogey to run a great golf fundraiser.

You do need a simple plan, a few reliable helpers, and tools that won’t eat into your donations.

This guide is built for small teams, first-timers, and anyone who’s juggling a million other things while trying to raise money.

How to organize a golf fundraiser in 10 steps

0. Decide if a full tournament is even necessary

Let's be honest: you're already juggling your day job, three board meetings this month, and a volunteer coordinator who just quit. The last thing you need is to plan a full-scale golf tournament that requires months of prep when you barely have time to answer emails.

Here's the good news: you don't need an elaborate 18-hole tournament to raise serious money. Some of the most successful golf fundraisers we've seen are simple, low-stress events that busy organizers can actually pull off without burning out.

​​Consider these alternatives that cut your planning time in half:

Mini-golf fundraiser: Rent a local mini-golf course for 2-3 hours. Families love it, kids can participate, and you'll spend more time enjoying supporters than worrying about logistics. Total planning time: 2-3 weeks instead of 2-3 months.



Topgolf or driving range event: Book a few bays for an evening. Non-golfers feel comfortable, there's food and drinks on-site, and the venue handles most logistics. Perfect for busy organizers who need the venue to do the heavy lifting.



9-hole scramble: Half the time commitment of a full tournament, but still feels like a "real" golf event. Easier to fill spots, lower entry fees, and you can wrap up by lunch instead of spending the entire day on the course.

1. Define a goal for your golf fundraiser

Before you start worrying about fairways and foursomes, take a deep breath and get clear on your why. For small or understaffed teams, this step is critical. It’s easy to burn out chasing big ideas without a focused outcome.

Ask yourself:

Are you trying to raise a specific amount of money?

Is this about building relationships with new donors or thanking current supporters?

Do you want to raise awareness for your cause in a local community?

Keep it simple and specific. For example:

“We want to raise $10,000 to launch our summer youth program.”

“We want to engage 30 new donors and grow our monthly giving base.”





Pro tip: If your goal is mostly about visibility or community building, your event doesn’t have to be a full 18-hole tournament. A mini, low-cost golf day or even a virtual golf challenge can be just as powerful, and a whole lot easier to manage.

2. Consider your audience

Your golf fundraiser doesn’t need to attract pro golfers or corporate sponsors to succeed. Your biggest asset is the community you already know and serve.

Before locking in your event format, think about who will be participating and what would make the event fun and accessible for them.

Here are a few key things to consider:

Availability: Are your supporters mostly working professionals who would prefer a weekend morning? Are there retirees or local parents who could join during the week?



‍Interests and Preferences: Are they into casual fun or competitive play? Would they enjoy a short, playful event (like mini golf or a 9-hole scramble) rather than a full 18-hole tournament?



Budget: What’s a reasonable ticket price your audience could afford? Would a donation-based entry or pay-what-you-can model increase turnout?



Inclusivity: Is the event beginner-friendly for folks who don’t know much about golf? Are there accessible options for people with mobility challenges?





Pro tip: You can even send out a quick poll to your mailing list or social media followers to ask what kind of event they'd be excited to attend. Let your audience help shape the day!

3. Form a planning committee

Even a small golf fundraiser has a lot of moving parts, and right now you're probably thinking, "I'll just handle it myself—it's easier than explaining it to someone else."

That's how organizers burn out.

You don't need a 12-person event committee with weekly meetings that nobody has time for. You need 3-4 people who can take specific, clear tasks off your plate so you can sleep at night.

Here's how to recruit help when you're already overwhelmed:

Start with people who already care about your cause. Don't cold-call strangers—ask the parent who always volunteers at school events, the board member who actually shows up, or the donor who keeps asking "how can I help?"



Make the ask ridiculously specific: Instead of "Can you help with the golf tournament?" try "Could you make 10 phone calls to local restaurants next week to ask for donated prizes? I'll give you a script and all the contact info."



Acknowledge their reality: "I know you're busy, but this would take maybe 2 hours total and would save me from working another weekend."

Key roles to fill:

One detail person: Books the venue, handles logistics (often someone who golfs)

One connector: Reaches out to local businesses for sponsorships

One social media person: Posts updates, creates simple graphics

One day-of coordinator: Shows up early, manages volunteers, lets you actually enjoy the event

Script for recruiting: "Hi [Name], I'm planning a small golf fundraiser for [cause] and honestly, I'm in over my head trying to do this on top of everything else. Would you be willing to take on [specific task]? It should take about [time estimate] and would genuinely save my sanity."

Pro tip: If someone says no, ask if they know someone who might say yes. Your biggest asset isn't your network—it's your network's network.

4. Outline your budget

Before you fall in love with a fancy venue or get talked into expensive add-ons, put together a basic budget. This isn't about creating a 47-tab spreadsheet—it's about making sure you don't accidentally spend more than you raise.

Start with the scary stuff (your expenses):

Course fees: $300-800 for 9-18 holes (ask about nonprofit discounts)

Golf cart rentals: $20-35 per cart (sometimes included)

Food/drinks: $8-15 per person (or ask a restaurant to sponsor)

Signage/printing: $50-150 (or ask a local printer to donate)

Prizes/giveaways: $200-500 (focus on donated items)

Insurance: $100-200 (check if your existing policy covers events)

Reality check: If your expenses hit $2,000, you need to raise at least $3,000 to make this worth your time. Don't plan a $5,000 event if you've never raised more than $2,000 before.

‍

Then estimate what you can actually bring in:

Registration fees: 20 players × $75 = $1,500

Hole sponsorships: 5 local businesses × $150 = $750

Raffle/contests: $300-600 (depending on donated prizes)

Food/drink sales: $200-400

Silent auction: $500-1,200 (if you have good donated items)

The fee reality nobody talks about: Most platforms will eat 3-5% of everything you raise. On a $4,000 event, that's $120-200 that should go to your programs, not tech companies. That $150 in saved fees = 15 kids fed for a week. With Zeffy, you can run your entire event for free →

‍

Smart budget moves for small orgs:

Ask for donated venues first: Some courses offer free/discounted rates for nonprofits

Start with a 9-hole event: Half the course fees, same sponsorship opportunities

Focus on donated prizes: Your raffle makes $500 instead of costing $200

Partner with local restaurants: They cater, you promote them—everyone wins

Pro tip: Build in a 20% buffer for unexpected costs (you'll need it). Better to plan for $3,200 and raise $4,000 than plan for $5,000 and stress about hitting your numbers.

6. Secure sponsors

Forget everything you've heard about chasing big corporate sponsors with fancy proposals and quarterly meetings. You don't have time for that, and frankly, your local community supporters will be more reliable and easier to work with.

‍

Step 1: Start with businesses that already know your work:

The coffee shop where you grab your morning caffeine

Your insurance agent (they're always looking for community visibility)

The local gym, brewery, or restaurant your team already frequents

The hair salon, auto shop, or small business owner who's donated before

‍

Step 2: Make it personal, not corporate:

Instead of formal sponsorship packets, try a simple, genuine approach:

*"Hi Sarah, I'm organizing a small golf fundraiser to raise money for [specific program—like "after-school tutoring for local kids"]. Would [Business Name] be interested in sponsoring a hole for $100? Your sign would be there all day, and I'll make sure to tag you on social media.

The whole thing is pretty low-key, but it'd mean a lot to have your support.

Let me know if you want to chat about it over coffee. Thanks, [Your name]"

‍

Step 3: Keep sponsorship levels simple:

$500 – Event Sponsor: Logo on everything + special shoutout

$250 – Hole Sponsor: Sign with their name + mention on social media

$100 – Friend Sponsor: Name on a small sign + thank you post

In-kind: Donate food, prizes, or services instead of cash

‍

The math that matters: Every $100 you don't pay in platform fees is $100 more you can put toward your mission. That's why local sponsors who get your work are better than expensive corporate partnerships that take months to close.

‍

Did you know? You can collect sponsorships right through your Zeffy on your event page—no awkward payment follow-ups or lost checks. No fees. Sign up for free →

5. Find and reserve the right local golf course

If you're going with a traditional course, this is one of your first big tasks, and spots can fill up fast, especially in peak seasons.

‍

To keep it budget- and beginner-friendly:

Look for public courses that are more affordable than private clubs

Ask about weekday rates or nonprofit discounts

Consider a 9-hole option if a full tournament feels overwhelming

Don’t rule out mini golf, driving range events, or even indoor golf simulators for something fun and different

‍

Before you book, ask about:

What’s included in the rental (carts, staff, restrooms, rain policy)

Whether you’re allowed to bring food or partner with local vendors

If they can help with set-up, signage, or day-of support

Cancellation and weather policies

7. Begin promoting your event

Promotion doesn’t need to be expensive, but it does need to start early and be consistent. Get the word out using channels you already know and trust.

Start with:

Email: Send 2–3 short emails to your existing list. Include the “what,” “when,” and “why it matters.” Keep it casual and repeat the message: Play golf. Raise money. Make an impact.



Social media: Create a Facebook event, post countdowns and behind-the-scenes photos, and share short videos or testimonials from past events



Word of mouth: Ask your board, staff, volunteers, and close donors to invite just 2–3 friends. You don’t need 500 people—you need a handful of raving fans to spread the word in their circles.



Sponsor promotion: Ask sponsors to share the event with their audiences. Offer to provide them with a graphic, caption, or quick email template they can use.

Flyers and handouts: Print a one-pager to post at local businesses, coffee shops, or community centers with QR codes that link directly to your sign-up page.

8. Choose a free all-in-one online platform for nonprofits

Picture this: it's 6 AM on event day, and instead of panicking about who paid and who didn't, you're calmly sipping coffee while Zeffy's dashboard shows you exactly who's checked in, who still owes money, and which teams need to be reshuffled. That's the difference between scrambling with spreadsheets and using a platform built for real nonprofit events.

Zeffy is the only zero-fee event ticketing platform made for nonprofits—no monthly fees, no per-ticket cut, no surprises.

Day-of event time savings:

No volunteer confusion: One simple system instead of juggling spreadsheets, payment confirmations, and handwritten notes.

Clear registration tracking: See who's paid and who still owes money without hunting through multiple tools

Easier volunteer coordination: Your check-in team has everything they need in one place instead of managing multiple lists

‍

Post-event follow-up relief:

Tax receipts handled automatically: No more spending your weekend manually creating thank-you letters and donation receipts.

Clean contact data: Export organized attendee information instead of trying to decipher handwritten registration forms

Follow-up ready: All your new supporter contacts in one place for your next fundraising campaign

‍

You've got enough to plan—don't waste time stitching together spreadsheets, forms, and payment tools. With Zeffy, everything you need to run a successful golf fundraiser lives in one place, handled by one login, with zero fees eating into your mission budget.

Most platforms charge 3-5% in fees. On a $5,000 event, that's $150-250 that should go to your mission, not tech companies.

9. Recruit volunteers

You need 4-6 people for a few hours, but your regular volunteers are as exhausted as you are. Here's how to get help without adding "volunteer coordinator" to your already impossible to-do list.

‍

The reality of volunteer wrangling:

Your most reliable volunteer just moved

Half your list won't respond to texts

The other half will say yes then ghost you event day

You'll end up doing three jobs yourself anyway

‍

Stop the volunteer management nightmare:

1. Recruit for specific 2-hour blocks, not "the whole day"

"Can you do check-in from 8-10 AM?" (manageable)

Not: "Can you volunteer Saturday?" (sounds exhausting)

‍

2. Give people an easy out upfront: "I need someone for registration Saturday morning 8-10 AM. Totally fine if it doesn't work—just let me know by Wednesday so I can ask someone else."

‍

3. Ask people who already benefit from your work:

Parents whose kids are in your programs

Board members who keep saying "how can I help?"

People who attended your last event and had fun

‍

Simple volunteer roles:

‍Check-in (2 hours): Tap names on a screen, hand out name tags

Raffle seller (2 hours): Walk around with tickets, collect cash

Setup crew (1 hour): Move tables, hang one banner, leave

Cleanup (30 minutes): Throw away trash, load your car

‍

Plan for people flaking:

Recruit 2 extra people as "backups" who know they might not be needed

Keep the easiest job (like taking photos) for yourself so you can drop it if needed

Have your most reliable person do check-in since that's the one job that can't go wrong

‍

Day-of reality check: Someone will no-show. Someone will arrive an hour late. Someone will ask 47 questions about a task you explained clearly. That's why Zeffy's QR check-in is volunteer-proof—one screen, no training needed. Even your most tech-anxious helper can figure it out in 30 seconds.



10. Say thank you after the event

You're exhausted. The event is over, you've finally gotten home, and the last thing you want to think about is writing thank-you notes. But here's the reality: your follow-up game determines whether these supporters show up to your next event or forget you exist.

The good news? You don't have to spend your entire weekend manually creating tax receipts and thank-you letters.

While you're sleeping off your event exhaustion, Zeffy automatically sends tax-deductible receipts to every donor—no weekend marathon of manual paperwork required.

This means you can send personalized follow-ups to your biggest supporters while the event momentum is still strong, rather than burning out on administrative tasks when you should be celebrating your success.

‍

Timeline: Planning Your Charity Golf Fundraiser in 8–10 Weeks

10 Weeks Out

✅ Define your fundraising goal and target audience

✅ Recruit your planning committee

✅ Start brainstorming potential venues or event formats





9 Weeks Out

✅ Finalize your event date and venue

✅ Outline your budget (expenses + income opportunities)

✅ Identify potential sponsors or in-kind donors





8 Weeks Out

✅ Set up your free event registration page (use Zeffy!)

✅ Begin reaching out to sponsors and community partners

✅ Draft your promotional messaging (emails, social posts, flyers)





7 Weeks Out

✅ Launch your registration and start promoting

✅ Create a simple sponsorship packet or info sheet

✅ Recruit volunteers for the day of





6–5 Weeks Out

✅ Post about the event weekly on social and email

✅ Confirm early sponsors or donations

✅ Order any necessary supplies (signage, prizes, raffle tickets)





4 Weeks Out

✅ Revisit your budget and registration numbers

✅ Keep up steady promotion and sponsor shoutouts

✅ Start planning event-day logistics (check-in flow, setup needs)





3 Weeks Out

✅ Send a reminder to your email list and post RSVP deadlines

✅ Confirm volunteers and assign roles

✅ Begin drafting thank-you messages and day-of signage





2 Weeks Out

✅ Walk through your setup plan with your team

✅ Finalize your schedule, supplies, and printed materials

✅ Confirm catering, if applicable





1 Week Out

✅ Send event reminders to attendees, volunteers, and sponsors

✅ Assemble welcome packets, raffle items, and signage

✅ Confirm all roles and do a final supply check





Day Before

✅ Load your car, prep signage, and charge devices

✅ Send a final text or email to volunteers

✅ Get some rest—you’ve earned it!





Event Day

✅ Arrive early and set up

✅ Keep a copy of your guest list and registration info handy

✅ Take photos, thank your attendees, and have fun!





Post-Event (1–3 Days Later)

✅ Send thank-you emails to attendees, sponsors, and volunteers

✅ Share photos and highlights on social media

✅ Log what worked and what you’d change for next time



How the McGowan Charity Golf Classic Raised $153K with $0 in Fees Using Zeffy

Running a successful golf fundraiser doesn’t require a full-time event staff or a budget for tech tools — just ask the McGowan Foundation.

‍

Their annual Charity Golf Classic consistently raises six figures to support Down Syndrome research and mental health programs. For their 21st year, they needed a way to:

Offer complex ticketing (think: foursomes, tee sponsors, $15K platinum packages)

Keep registration and checkout smooth

Avoid platform fees cutting into their donations

‍

They used Zeffy’s 100% free platform to build their event page, offer multiple ticket types, collect sponsorships, and issue tax receipts—all without needing extra help or expensive software.

The results? $153,000 raised, $7,655 saved in fees, and zero cost to use Zeffy.

‍

20+ best golf tournament fundraiser ideas

Purchasable items

1. Branded merchandise

Who to ask: Local screen printer, embroidery shop, or sporting goods store

Setup time: 2 hours to coordinate with printer

People love supporting your cause with something tangible they can actually use, and presales through your event page mean guaranteed revenue before the day even starts.

How to do it: Partner with a vendor to create custom merchandise featuring your logo and the golf club name. Think of branded golf balls, towels, shirts, socks, and hats. Then, set up a merchandise section using Zeffy’s ecommerce tools and create simple product listings with photos and sizes for supporters to purchase before the event, during, or after.

‍

2. Food and drink

Who to ask: Local brewery, coffee shop, or grocery store

Setup time: 1 hour to stock cart and brief volunteers

Get a local business to sponsor a golf cart with their logo oaded with drinks, snacks, and energy bars that volunteers drive around the course throughout the day. Golfers love the convenience of grabbing a cold drink on hole 7 instead of waiting until the clubhouse, and you love the $3-5 per item profit that adds up quickly over 18 holes.

How to do it: Use Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay app on a phone or tablet so your cart volunteers can accept credit cards right on the course. No more dealing with exact change or IOUs—just tap the card and keep moving. Set up simple pricing ($3 water, $5 beer) and track sales in real-time.

‍

3. Photo ops

Who to ask: Local photographer or college photography student

Setup time: 30 minutes to set up backdrop

Set up one simple photo area at the clubhouse with your banner and some golf-themed props, then offer phone photos taken by volunteers for $10 or printed photos for $20. This works particularly well for family-friendly events.

How to do it: Create a "Photo Package" add-on in your Zeffy event registration so people can prepay, or use the Tap-to-Pay app for on-the-spot purchases. Email photos directly to customers using the contact information already captured in your registration system.

‍

4. Golf skills clinic

Who to ask: Golf course professional

Setup time: 5 minutes to coordinate timing

Offer a 30-minute group lesson with the course pro before the tournament starts for an additional $25 per person, creating perfect value for nervous beginners who want some quick tips before playing in front of others. The pro makes extra money for minimal time, participants feel more confident, and you add easy revenue without any additional overhead or complexity.

How to do it: Add the skills clinic as a registration option in Zeffy, automatically limiting spots to maintain the quality of instruction (usually 8-12 people max). Send reminder emails to clinic participants with timing and what to bring, and consider offering both beginner and intermediate sessions if you have enough interest and the pro is available for extended time.

‍

5. Sell mulligans (extra chances to replay a stroke)

Who to ask: No one—this is pure profit

Setup time: 15 minutes to print simple cards

Sell "mulligan cards" during registration for $20 that give players four extra shots to use throughout the round, then station volunteers at challenging holes to sell individual mulligans for $10 each. The beauty of this fundraiser is zero overhead.

How to do it: Add mulligan cards as a registration add-on in Zeffy, then use the Tap-to-Pay app for individual mulligan sales on the course. Your volunteers can quickly charge $10 and keep the game moving without fumbling with cash or credit card readers.

‍

Contests

6. A golf thon—aka pledge per hole, birdie, par, swing, etc.

Who to ask: Participants to recruit their own sponsors

Setup time: 2 weeks for participant outreach and setup

Turn your golf fundraiser into a peer-to-peer campaign where participants collect pledges based on their performance—dollars per hole completed, birdies made, pars achieved, or even total swings taken.

How to do it: Set up individual fundraising pages through Zeffy where each participant can share their golf-a-thon goals and collect pledges online. Participants send their personal fundraising links to their networks, and Zeffy automatically tracks performance-based pledges and processes payments after you input the final scores. Use Zeffy’s event registration system to track each player's commitments and send post-event updates to all supporters with final results and thank-you messages.

‍

7. Longest drive contest

Who to ask: Golf course pro shop or local golf store

Setup time: 5 minutes to set up measuring area

Pick one hole with a clear fairway and charge $10 for each attempt at the longest drive, using simple measuring tape or distance markers that the course already has in place. The winner gets a prize like a free golf lesson, new driver, or gift card to the pro shop.

How to do it: Set up longest drive as an optional add-on during Zeffy registration for $10, or collect payments on-site using Tap-to-Pay. Keep a simple leaderboard on your phone and announce the winner during the awards ceremony using your existing attendee contact list.

‍

8. Speed golf challenge

Who to ask: Golf course for permission and timing coordination

Setup time: 15 minutes to set up timing system and rules

Combine golf and fitness by challenging players to complete a designated number of holes in the fastest time possible without sacrificing accuracy too much. Charge $15-25 for participants to attempt this high-energy twist on traditional golf, and offer prizes for fastest completion time.

How to do it: Use Zeffy to collect speed golf entries during registration with clear rules about scoring penalties for lost balls or excessive strokes. Track times using simple phone stopwatches and post live updates on social media to build excitement. Award prizes for fastest time overall and fastest time with score under a certain threshold (like 90 or 100) to keep it competitive but fair.

‍

9. Hole-in-one contest

Who to ask: Local car dealer, travel agent, or major sponsor

Setup time: 10 minutes to coordinate with course

Pick one par-3 hole and offer a major prize like a weekend getaway, car lease, or large gift card for anyone who makes a hole-in-one, charging a $20 entry fee to attempt this once-in-a-lifetime shot.

How to do it: Add the hole-in-one challenge as a $20 registration option in Zeffy, then use your attendee list to track who participated. If someone actually makes it, you'll have their contact information ready for immediate prize coordination and media coverage.

‍

10. Closest to the pin

Who to ask: Local golf equipment store

Setup time: 5 minutes to mark measuring points

Choose a par-3 hole and charge $10 for players to compete for whose ball lands closest to the flagstick, measuring from the pin to each ball throughout the day. The winner receives golf equipment, lessons, or a gift certificate.

How to do it: Include closest-to-pin as a checkbox option during Zeffy registration, then track measurements on your phone or tablet. Use your registration data to contact the winner immediately after the round and arrange prize delivery.

‍

11. Putting contest

Who to ask: Golf course for green access and local shop for prizes

Setup time: 10 minutes to set up challenging putt

Set up one tricky putt on the practice green—maybe 20 feet with a slight break—and charge $5 per attempt for anyone who wants to try sinking it for a prize. This works great for warming up before the round starts or as entertainment during registration.

How to do it: Accept $5 payments using Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay app right at the practice green. Keep a simple winner list on your phone and announce results during the post-round gathering when everyone's already assembled.

‍

12. Beat the champ or pro

Who to ask: Golf course professional

Setup time: 5 minutes to coordinate with pro

Have the course pro play one specific hole early in the day and post their score, then let players pay $15 to try to beat that score on the same hole during their round. Anyone who beats the pro's score wins a prize like a free lesson or golf merchandise, which gives amateur players a concrete goal and a story to tell afterward.

How to do it: Collect the $15 fee through Zeffy registration or on-site with Tap-to-Pay. Post the pro's score on social media and track challengers throughout the day using your registration system to identify winners.

‍

13. Target golf

Who to ask: Dollar store for targets, driving range for bucket donation

Setup time: 15 minutes to set up targets

Set up hula hoops, buckets, or inflatable targets at various distances on the driving range, then charge $5 for a bucket of 10 balls with small prizes for hitting specific targets. Different targets can have different point values based on difficulty, which creates multiple ways to win and keeps people trying until they hit something.

How to do it: Station a volunteer with Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay app at the driving range to collect $5 payments and hand out scorecards. Keep prize distribution simple with small items that winners can claim immediately.

‍

Raffles and auctions

14. Celebrity caddie auction

Who to ask: Mayor, school principal, popular local coach, or radio DJ

Setup time: 1 week to recruit and coordinate

Auction off well-known local figures to caddie for the highest bidding foursome, with the "celebrity" carrying clubs, giving encouragement, and providing entertainment for four hours.

How to do it: Run the auction through Zeffy's platform with clear descriptions of each celebrity and what they bring to the experience. Collect winning bids automatically and use your registration data to coordinate between winners and their celebrity caddies before event day.

‍

15. Silent charity auction

Who to ask: Restaurants, spas, and service providers you already frequent

Setup time: 2 hours to set up display and bid sheets

Focus on 10-15 items from local businesses rather than trying to get expensive donated merchandise, concentrating on things like restaurant gift cards, spa services, house cleaning, lawn care, or handyman work that people actually use.

How to do it: Create a simple online auction using Zeffy's platform where people can bid from their phones throughout the day. Send automated payment requests to winning bidders and use your registration contact list for easy follow-up and prize coordination.

‍

16. 50/50 raffle

Who to ask: Volunteers to sell tickets throughout the day

Setup time: 5 minutes to organize ticket sales

Sell raffle tickets for a 50/50 raffle all day long, with half the money going to the winner and half to your cause, creating a beautiful simplicity where the more tickets you sell, the bigger the prize gets.

How to do it: Use Zeffy's Tap-to-Pay app for ticket sales throughout the event, automatically tracking total sales so you know exactly how much the winner gets. Announce the growing pot size on social media during the event to build excitement.

‍

17. A classic golf ball drop (helicopter ball.)

Who to ask: Hardware store for numbered balls

Setup time: 30 minutes to organize and mark drop zone

Sell numbered golf balls for $10-20 each, then drop them all at once from the clubhouse balcony, ladder, or even hire a drone to create a fun spectacle that brings everyone together. The ball that lands closest to a target wins a prize.

How to do it: Sell numbered balls through Zeffy registration and track sales with Tap-to-Pay during the event. Use your registration system to contact winners immediately and coordinate prize delivery while the excitement is still fresh.

‍

18. Golf bingo

Who to ask: No one needed

Setup time: 1 hour to design and print cards

Create bingo cards with golf-related achievements like "first birdie," "ball lands in water," "orders beer before 10 AM," or "loses a ball in the woods," then sell cards for $10 each.

How to do it: Sell bingo cards as a registration add-on through Zeffy, then use Tap-to-Pay for last-minute purchases. Track winners by having them text a photo of their completed card to a designated number, making verification simple and instant.

‍

Sponsorships

Offering different levels of sponsorships for local businesses or individuals helps your nonprofit raise money while spreading the word.

Your packages can include sponsorships for specific holes, events, or activities during the tournament.

‍

19. Dedicated holes

Who to ask: Local businesses where you shop regularly

Setup time: 2 hours to create and place signs

Sell hole sponsorships for $100-250 each to local businesses that want community visibility, creating simple signs with the sponsor's logo to place at tee boxes throughout the course. Include sponsor recognition in your registration materials and social media posts, and focus on businesses that already know your organization like your insurance agent, favorite restaurant, local bank, or family dentist.

How to do it: Create sponsor packages in Zeffy with clear deliverables and pricing, then automatically generate tax-deductible receipts for business sponsors. Use your platform to send sponsor thank-you messages with photos from the event and impact metrics.

‍

20. Golf cart sponsor

Who to ask: Auto dealers, real estate agents, or insurance agencies

Setup time: 30 minutes to attach signage

Find one major sponsor to put their logo on every golf cart for the day, giving them maximum visibility since players spend 4-5 hours in the carts while other golfers see the branding all around the course.

How to do it: Process cart sponsorship payments through Zeffy with automatic receipt generation, then use your event page to showcase the sponsor's support and tag them in social media posts during the event.

‍

21. Golf cart parade

Who to ask: Hardware store or party supply shop for decorating materials

Setup time: 30 minutes to organize supplies and judging

Charge teams an extra $25 to participate in a cart decorating contest using provided materials, giving teams 30 minutes before the round to get creative before parading past spectators during lunch for community voting. Offer prizes for most creative, funniest, and best theme.

How to do it: Include cart decorating as a registration add-on in Zeffy, then use your platform to collect votes through a simple online poll that spectators can access with their phones during the parade.

‍

22. Beverage cart sponsor

Who to ask: Local brewery, wine distributor, or beverage company

Setup time: 1 hour to coordinate branding and volunteers

Get a brewery or beverage company to sponsor your drink cart with their products, branded coolers, and maybe even custom volunteer shirts, creating a professional appearance that benefits both organizations. They provide the drinks at cost or free, and you sell them at regular prices with proceeds going to your cause, while the sponsor gets their brand associated with a fun community event.

How to do it: Use Zeffy to manage beverage sponsorship agreements and track sales through the Tap-to-Pay app, providing sponsors with real-time data about their product's popularity and reach during the event.

‍

Make your golf tournament fundraiser a success with Zeffy

Running a golf tournament fundraiser might sound like a big lift, but with the right tools (and the right people), it’s simple and easy. Whether you're rallying 20 friends at a local 9-hole or going all out with hole sponsors and raffles, Zeffy’s here to make every dollar—and every swing—count.





From tee times to tax receipts, Zeffy handles the details so you can stay focused on your mission with:

One login: Everything lives in one place—registration, payments, attendee lists, check-in tools. No juggling between five different platforms while you're trying to eat dinner.



Zero learning curve: If you can send an email, you can set up your event page. No tutorials, no "onboarding calls," no discovering hidden features two days before your event.



Actually zero fees: When platform fees are eating 3-5% of your donations, that's not just annoying—it's money that could have fed families or funded programs. $2,500 raised means $2,500 for your mission, not $2,350 after fees.



Volunteer-proof check-in: Your check-in team doesn't need training. They scan a QR code, see a green checkmark, and hand out name tags. Even your most tech-anxious volunteer can handle it.



Post-event sanity: Tax receipts sent automatically. Clean contact lists for future fundraising. No weekend spent on administrative work you shouldn't have to do.





The bottom line: You've got enough on your plate. Don't waste time learning new tools, paying unnecessary fees, or explaining to volunteers how three different systems work together. Zeffy handles the tech so you can focus on what you do best—building community and raising money for your cause.

FAQs

Do I need to be a golfer to run a golf fundraiser? No, you don't need any golf experience to run a successful golf fundraiser. You're not planning The Masters—you're creating a fun, social event to raise money for your cause. Focus on the logistics, building partnerships with local courses, and creating a low-pressure atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.

Your role is event coordinator, not golf instructor, so concentrate on what you do best: organizing people and raising funds for your mission.

‍

What if I only have 20 players for my charity golf tournament? Twenty players is more than enough to run a successful golf fundraiser. You can raise money through player entry fees, secure a few small local sponsors, add a raffle or donation station at the clubhouse, and keep your costs low while still generating meaningful funds and gaining new supporters.

Start small and keep the atmosphere relaxed while focusing on community building. Many small organizations successfully raise $1,000–$5,000 with just a few foursomes and smart fundraising add-ons like contests or silent auctions.

‍

How much can I realistically raise at a charity golf tournament? Your fundraising potential depends on your event format and promotional efforts, but here are realistic ranges: a 9-hole casual tournament with 20–40 players typically raises $1,500–$5,000, while a mini-golf fundraiser with families and kids can generate $500–$3,000. Topgolf or driving range events often bring in $2,000–$6,000 due to their appeal to non-golfers.

Remember that add-ons like raffles, drink tickets, hole sponsorships, and contests can easily double your base revenue from entry fees alone.

‍

What if I don't have time to learn new tools to run a golf fundraiser? You don't need to become a tech expert to run a golf fundraiser successfully. Zeffy provides a completely free platform for nonprofits that includes ticketing and registration tools, zero platform or transaction fees, built-in donation forms and event pages, and automatic receipt generation—all without requiring any technical background.

Instead of juggling multiple tools like spreadsheets, Eventbrite, and separate payment processors, you get everything in one simple login that handles registration, payments, and donor management automatically.

