8 Best Fundraising Apps for Nonprofits in 2025 (Free & Paid)

What is a Fundraising App?

A fundraising app is a tool you can easily find on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Zapier to streamline fundraising right from your mobile device. You might be looking for donor management apps, a way to create online fundraisers on the go, event management tools on your phone, or the simplest way to accept donations in-person from a tablet.

Let’s look at what’s possible with the top-rated apps of 2025.‍

Best Free App for Small Nonprofits

For small nonprofits trying to stretch every dollar and maximize impact, Zeffy isn’t just another option; it’s the only zero-fee fundraising app built for you. Zeffy not only gives you tools to set up campaigns fast and master digital fundraising even with a team of one or no tech experience, but it ensures you never pay a cent.

Impact in action: Saving $4K and pulling off a Spring Gala to remember

By switching to Zeffy, Reasons to Smile Foundation Inc. raised over $79,000 without losing a cent to platform or transaction fees.

Thanks to Zeffy's 100% free model, they saved nearly $4,000 in fees compared to other tools. From online donations to event ticketing for their Spring Gala, Zeffy helped them streamline fundraising and send more money directly to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.‍

Responsive Table Fundraising app Monthly cost Additional fees taken from donations Zeffy $0 $0 GoFundMe $0 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction NonProfitEasy $0 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction Qgiv $0–$259/month ~2–5% + $0.30 per transaction CauseVox $0–$200/month 2.2%–2.9% + $0.30 per transaction Bloomerang $125–$775/month 1% of funds raised + up to 3.2% + $0.30/0.49 GivingTech No monthly charge 2.9% platform fee + 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction

8 Top-Rated Fundraising Apps of 2025

Responsive Table App name Best for Mobile App? App Store Ratings Zeffy Nonprofits seeking a 100% free app to accept donations online and in-person for donations, events, peer-to-peer fundraising, and more. Yes - Tap to Pay available on all iPhones or iOS devices 5/5 on Apple App Store GoFundMe Individuals or nonprofits launching quick crowdfunding campaigns with wide public reach from a convenient app. Yes- Available on iOS & Androids - 4.6/5 on Apple App store

- 4.⅗ on Google Play Store NonProfitEasy Nonprofits looking for an easy way to accept payments for social fundraising. Yes - POS app available on iOS N/A Qgiv Nonprofits looking for specialty apps to enhance mobile giving, events, and accept payments in person. Yes- Virtual Terminal & Mobile Giving apps available on iOS & Android - 3.6/5 on Apple App Store

- 4.2 /5 on Google Play Store CauseVox Small to mid-sized nonprofits looking for a Zapier app to integrate fundraising efforts. No- Available as Zapier App to integrate fundraising solutions N/A Bloomerang Mid to large-scale nonprofits looking to build donor relationships and track engagement in an app. Yes- Available on iOS and Android 3 /5 on Apple App Store GivingTech Nonprofits looking for AI-powered fundraising and automation in a Zapier app. No- Available as Zapier App to integrate fundraising solutions N/A Evergiving Nonprofits looking for an app to enhance face-to-face and phone fundraising with mobile donation processing. Yes- Available as Zapier App to integrate fundraising solutions and on Androids N/A

Free Fundraising Apps

1. Zeffy: The Only 100% Free Fundraising App

Zeffy’s app brings the ease of its well-loved online fundraising platform into your pocket and offers an exceptional experience for both donors and nonprofits, accessible from anywhere. As a zero-fee fundraising app, you can collect donations with a simple Tap-to-Pay tool and never have to worry about transaction fees or paying for additional hardware to accept credit cards. ‍

Zeffy’s Standout App Features:

Straightforward online donation page with customizable forms

Events ticketing, raffles, and lotteries

Peer-to-peer fundraising and capital campaigns

Donor data and memberships management

Recurring donation campaigns

Auction events

Payment processor with tap-to-pay option

eCommerce and online store to sell branded merchandise

Pricing and Fees

Zeffy is 100% free, with no hidden fees.

App Feedback

“The forms are simple to set-up, the connection with our bank was flawless, payouts happen weekly without any issue, and I can easily integrate the payment forms into our Squarespace-based website. We are going to start using Zeffy for events and I'm excited and hopeful that our volunteers will have an easy seamless experience.” - Marc J.

2. GoFundMe: Best App for Quick Campaigns With High Reach

GoFundMe is a popular online fundraising app known for its crowdfunding capabilities. Individuals, nonprofits, and charities use this platform to raise funds through peer-to-peer fundraising. The GoFundMe app helps you manage your fundraiser and monitor progress. Its extensive reach and targeted social sharing tools make this platform popular among people who want to raise money in crisis.

‍

GoFundMe App’s Standout Features:

Short and simple process to set up fundraising campaigns

Easy campaign management on the go

Easy-to-use social share tools

Potential Con: Pricing and Fees

Using this app will cost you up to 2.9% + $0.30 in transaction fees.

‍

App Feedback

“GoFundMe is a well-known company that aids people with raising funds for important matters. It allows people from all over the world to donate at the click of a button—no lengthy or complicated process required.” - Zoe D.

‍

3. NonProfitEasy (formerly Fundly): Best App for Social Fundraising

The NonProfitEasy app can connect the platform, which works similarly to social media platforms, allowing users to post photo-rich updates, such as Facebook posts and YouTube videos, for engaging campaigns, to other fundraising solutions through Zapier. You might use NonProfitEasy to embed donation forms directly on Facebook or send a quick thank-you message to donors.

‍

NonProfitEasy’s Standout Features:

Pre-made templates to send emails to supporters

Embed the donate button, donation form, and campaign card with ease

Event pages with customizable fields for tickets

Peer-to-peer fundraising

Automated receipts for donations

Potential Con: Transaction Fees and No Mobile App

Using this app will cost you 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.

‍

App Feedback

“As a nonprofit, CRM software is critical to managing and keeping donors and members. We started using Fundly about a year and a half ago, and it has greatly improved our donor and member management.” - Alissa M.

‍

Paid Fundraising Apps

4. Qgiv: A Flexible Platform Built for Complex Fundraising

Qgiv offers several apps to support nonprofits in turning online fundraising initiatives into success with flexible donation-raising options. They offer both a mobile giving app (Givi) and a virtual terminal for simple payments on the go.

‍

Qgiv’s Standout App Features:

Campaign management

Peer-to-peer fundraising

Recurring donations

Automation tools for donation receipts and marketing

Post-auction reports

Donor database and interaction tracking

Potential Con: Pricing and Fees

Using these apps will cost 1.95% per transaction and between $0 - $259 in platform fees based on the plan you choose.

‍

App Feedback

“I have stuck with Qgiv for years because of its ease of use and easy to navigate UI. I can get in and out, make quick changes and never am hit with anything unexpected or updates that scramble by ability to navigate to where I need to go.” - Benjamin W.

‍

5. CauseVox: Best App for Creating Simple Branded Campaigns

CauseVox is a digital fundraising app that helps organizations launch crowdfunding campaigns, accept donations (one-time and recurring), and create fundraising pages.

‍

CauseVox’s Standout Fundraising App Features:

Customizable campaign pages

Donation processing, including recurring donations

Easy-to-use donor management

Fundraising tools like progress meter

Event ticketing

Built-in tools for social sharing

Potential Con: Pricing for Full Features & No Mobile App

Premier plans start at $200 per month, and the app is currently available through Zapier, not on a phone or tablet.

‍

App Feedback

“The ease of use, and the opportunity to do other things like reoccurring donations, campaign pages for small events like birthdays, weddings, and internal efforts that some of our corporate partners use it for.” - Melissa B.

‍

6. Bloomerang: Great App for Donor Relationships

The Bloomerang app is an online fundraising platform that offers tools for donor management, helping you understand their preferences, trends, and engagements.

‍

Bloomerang’s Standout App Features:

Online giving forms

User-friendly interface

Tools for donor engagement and retention

Email marketing for campaigns

Detailed analytics and reporting

Connects with multiple payment methods

‍

Potential Con: Pricing and Fees

It will cost 1.8% - 3.2% + $0.30/$0.49 per transaction and $125- $775/month + 1% of funds raised in platform fees.

‍

-> Download the Bloomerang app on the Apple App Store

-> Download the Bloomerang app on the Google Play Store

App Feedback

“What I like the most is the possibility of being able to help many people through Bloomerang since many times it is more difficult to do this type of activities on my own, it is a very simple way with a few clicks without much effort.” - Steven M.

‍

Niche-Specific Fundraising Apps

7. GivingTech: Smart Fundraising App Powered by AI

The GivingTech app simplifies nonprofit operations by automating time-consuming and resource-intensive tasks. Its powerful donor management fundraising tool identifies and cultivates new donor relationships, segments audiences, and engages supporters with personalized outreach. ‍

GivingTech’s Standout Fundraising AppFeatures:

Recurring donations

Fully customizable crowdfunding and peer-to-peer campaigns

Donation forms

Email marketing

Smooth payment processing and card updater

AI that can chat with donors and offer insights

Potential Con: Pricing & No Mobile App

It will cost 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction and a 2.9% platform fee to use GivingTech.

‍

8. Evergiving: Built for Face-to-Face and Phone Fundraising

The Evergiving app is a fundraising solution that caters to the end-to-end needs of charities and individual fundraisers. The app empowers organizations with excellent donor communication tools and data-driven analytics.

‍

Evergiving’s Standout App Features:

Regular giving fundraising solution

SMS-based donor communications

Campaign logistics and donor management

Support for face-to-face donor acquisition

‍

Potential Con: Pricing & Limited App Availability

Pricing models are based in paying monthly for credits, which can add up. It’s also important to note the app is primarily through Zapier, and there is some availability listed for Androids but not for iOS devices.

‍

For face-to-face fundraising, the pricing is as follows:

For monthly credit usage: $2 per credit

$2 per credit For pre-purchase: Different packs are available from 15,000 credits for $1.50 per credit.

‍

For call center services, the pricing is as follows:

For monthly usage: $1 per agent hour

For pre-purchase, packs start from 15,000 agent hours at $0.95 per hour.

‍

How to Choose the Best Fundraising App for Nonprofit Organizations

Whether you’re looking for the best app for donations, apps to raise money, or specialty apps for specific campaigns or events, we’ve got you covered. Consider the following points as you evaluate top-rated fundraising apps for your nonprofit.

Key Considerations Before Selecting a Fundraising App

What are your fundraising goals?

Understand whether you're raising funds for a charity’s internal needs or specific campaigns. Needs can change, so analyzing previous fundraising activity and its impact is essential to identify your goals.

‍

Who is your target audience?

Different fundraising apps offer specialized features for specific fundraisers. If an app doesn’t align with your NPO’s interests and preferences, how will it help you raise funds?

‍

How do you engage and communicate with donors?



Discover donor engagement strategies to determine which fundraising app will help you achieve your goals. Understand the communication preferences and the level of personalization required to engage with donors effectively.

‍

Evaluate Essential Features and Functionality

Donor Management and Engagement Tools

Ensure the fundraising app provides tools to facilitate effective communication with donors. Does it include features like personalized emails, automated thank-you letters, and donation receipts?

‍

Look for platforms that provide email templates to save time and effort. It removes the fear of a blank page and provides a framework to craft a message that inspires others to give.

‍

Customization Options

‍

Customization enables nonprofits to provide a more personalized and engaging donor experience. Search for apps that offer customized donation pages, allowing you to tell your story and engage supporters effectively and boost donations.

‍

Fundraising Tools

‍

Peer-to-peer fundraising, event management, crowdfunding, recurring donations, mobile bidding for auctions, and social sharing capabilities are essential to successful campaigns.

‍

Remember to check whether the platform supports multiple campaigns and allows donors to choose their preferred payment method, especially if they are using a mobile device to access an online fundraiser.

Payment Processing

Payment processing options, fees, and security measures are crucial to ensuring that the funds you raise are directed directly to creating impact through any online giving platforms. Uninterrupted payment processing enables you to maximize the effectiveness of your fundraising campaign.

‍

Support, Resources, and Timely App Notifications

Verify if the fundraising app provides prompt customer support options, including email, phone, and live chat. It's essential to be aware of UX improvements and various bug fixes that can enhance the way your team utilizes the app to raise money.

‍

Online resources, such as FAQs, tutorials, and guides with fundraising tips, help users understand the fundraising features and effectively utilize the available tools.

In addition to these resources, the app should also provide educational content, including actionable tips, best practices, and case studies. As updates occur, you want to stay informed with timely app notifications that keep you up to date.

Cost and Fees

Any fundraising software or online fundraising solutions may come with monthly fees or unexpected costs. Before finalizing options, compare pricing structures, including platform fees and additional charges. Ensure that charges align with your budget and fundraising goals.

‍

Case Study: How Reasons To Smile Foundation Raised Over $79,000 with Zeffy's Online Fundraising Platform

Reasons To Smile Foundation Inc., dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, revolutionized its fundraising approach by partnering with Zeffy's online fundraising platform. Through its online donation form alone, the foundation raised $51,000 while saving $2,550 in fees typically charged by other platforms.

Their annual Spring Gala proved equally successful, generating $28,500 and saving $1,425 in event-related fees. Using Zeffy's user-friendly tools, the foundation streamlined its fundraising process and redirected more resources directly to its mission.

Best Apps for Fundraising Success FAQs

