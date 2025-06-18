8 Best Fundraising Apps for Nonprofits in 2025 (Free & Paid)

While other fundraising apps chip away at your donations with hidden fees, platform charges, and surprise add-ons, Zeffy is the only truly 100% free fundraising platform. Over 50,000 nonprofits have experienced the impact of ditching thousands in transaction fees, complicated tools, and monthly costs without strings attached.
And that’s not a slight difference. That’s the bus rental, the uniforms, the meals, the supplies, and the experiences your community is counting on.
Whether you’re looking to raise money for events, campaigns, or peer-to-peer drives, here’s how the top fundraising apps compare in 2025 and why grassroots nonprofits choose Zeffy to make every dollar count and see their time and resources go further.
A fundraising app is a tool you can easily find on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Zapier to streamline fundraising right from your mobile device. You might be looking for donor management apps, a way to create online fundraisers on the go, event management tools on your phone, or the simplest way to accept donations in-person from a tablet.
Let’s look at what’s possible with the top-rated apps of 2025.
For small nonprofits trying to stretch every dollar and maximize impact, Zeffy isn’t just another option; it’s the only zero-fee fundraising app built for you. Zeffy not only gives you tools to set up campaigns fast and master digital fundraising even with a team of one or no tech experience, but it ensures you never pay a cent.
By switching to Zeffy, Reasons to Smile Foundation Inc. raised over $79,000 without losing a cent to platform or transaction fees.
Thanks to Zeffy's 100% free model, they saved nearly $4,000 in fees compared to other tools. From online donations to event ticketing for their Spring Gala, Zeffy helped them streamline fundraising and send more money directly to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Zeffy’s app brings the ease of its well-loved online fundraising platform into your pocket and offers an exceptional experience for both donors and nonprofits, accessible from anywhere. As a zero-fee fundraising app, you can collect donations with a simple Tap-to-Pay tool and never have to worry about transaction fees or paying for additional hardware to accept credit cards.
Zeffy is 100% free, with no hidden fees.
“The forms are simple to set-up, the connection with our bank was flawless, payouts happen weekly without any issue, and I can easily integrate the payment forms into our Squarespace-based website. We are going to start using Zeffy for events and I'm excited and hopeful that our volunteers will have an easy seamless experience.” - Marc J.
GoFundMe is a popular online fundraising app known for its crowdfunding capabilities. Individuals, nonprofits, and charities use this platform to raise funds through peer-to-peer fundraising. The GoFundMe app helps you manage your fundraiser and monitor progress. Its extensive reach and targeted social sharing tools make this platform popular among people who want to raise money in crisis.
Using this app will cost you up to 2.9% + $0.30 in transaction fees.
“GoFundMe is a well-known company that aids people with raising funds for important matters. It allows people from all over the world to donate at the click of a button—no lengthy or complicated process required.” - Zoe D.
Zeffy vs GoFundMe: Which fundraising app should you choose?
The NonProfitEasy app can connect the platform, which works similarly to social media platforms, allowing users to post photo-rich updates, such as Facebook posts and YouTube videos, for engaging campaigns, to other fundraising solutions through Zapier. You might use NonProfitEasy to embed donation forms directly on Facebook or send a quick thank-you message to donors.
Using this app will cost you 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction.
“As a nonprofit, CRM software is critical to managing and keeping donors and members. We started using Fundly about a year and a half ago, and it has greatly improved our donor and member management.” - Alissa M.
Qgiv offers several apps to support nonprofits in turning online fundraising initiatives into success with flexible donation-raising options. They offer both a mobile giving app (Givi) and a virtual terminal for simple payments on the go.
Using these apps will cost 1.95% per transaction and between $0 - $259 in platform fees based on the plan you choose.
“I have stuck with Qgiv for years because of its ease of use and easy to navigate UI. I can get in and out, make quick changes and never am hit with anything unexpected or updates that scramble by ability to navigate to where I need to go.” - Benjamin W.
CauseVox is a digital fundraising app that helps organizations launch crowdfunding campaigns, accept donations (one-time and recurring), and create fundraising pages.
Premier plans start at $200 per month, and the app is currently available through Zapier, not on a phone or tablet.
“The ease of use, and the opportunity to do other things like reoccurring donations, campaign pages for small events like birthdays, weddings, and internal efforts that some of our corporate partners use it for.” - Melissa B.
The Bloomerang app is an online fundraising platform that offers tools for donor management, helping you understand their preferences, trends, and engagements.
It will cost 1.8% - 3.2% + $0.30/$0.49 per transaction and $125- $775/month + 1% of funds raised in platform fees.
“What I like the most is the possibility of being able to help many people through Bloomerang since many times it is more difficult to do this type of activities on my own, it is a very simple way with a few clicks without much effort.” - Steven M.
The GivingTech app simplifies nonprofit operations by automating time-consuming and resource-intensive tasks. Its powerful donor management fundraising tool identifies and cultivates new donor relationships, segments audiences, and engages supporters with personalized outreach.
It will cost 2.2% + $0.30 per transaction and a 2.9% platform fee to use GivingTech.
The Evergiving app is a fundraising solution that caters to the end-to-end needs of charities and individual fundraisers. The app empowers organizations with excellent donor communication tools and data-driven analytics.
Pricing models are based in paying monthly for credits, which can add up. It’s also important to note the app is primarily through Zapier, and there is some availability listed for Androids but not for iOS devices.
For face-to-face fundraising, the pricing is as follows:
For call center services, the pricing is as follows:
Whether you’re looking for the best app for donations, apps to raise money, or specialty apps for specific campaigns or events, we’ve got you covered. Consider the following points as you evaluate top-rated fundraising apps for your nonprofit.
Understand whether you're raising funds for a charity’s internal needs or specific campaigns. Needs can change, so analyzing previous fundraising activity and its impact is essential to identify your goals.
Different fundraising apps offer specialized features for specific fundraisers. If an app doesn’t align with your NPO’s interests and preferences, how will it help you raise funds?
Discover donor engagement strategies to determine which fundraising app will help you achieve your goals. Understand the communication preferences and the level of personalization required to engage with donors effectively.
Ensure the fundraising app provides tools to facilitate effective communication with donors. Does it include features like personalized emails, automated thank-you letters, and donation receipts?
Look for platforms that provide email templates to save time and effort. It removes the fear of a blank page and provides a framework to craft a message that inspires others to give.
Customization enables nonprofits to provide a more personalized and engaging donor experience. Search for apps that offer customized donation pages, allowing you to tell your story and engage supporters effectively and boost donations.
Peer-to-peer fundraising, event management, crowdfunding, recurring donations, mobile bidding for auctions, and social sharing capabilities are essential to successful campaigns.
Remember to check whether the platform supports multiple campaigns and allows donors to choose their preferred payment method, especially if they are using a mobile device to access an online fundraiser.
Payment processing options, fees, and security measures are crucial to ensuring that the funds you raise are directed directly to creating impact through any online giving platforms. Uninterrupted payment processing enables you to maximize the effectiveness of your fundraising campaign.
Verify if the fundraising app provides prompt customer support options, including email, phone, and live chat. It's essential to be aware of UX improvements and various bug fixes that can enhance the way your team utilizes the app to raise money.
Online resources, such as FAQs, tutorials, and guides with fundraising tips, help users understand the fundraising features and effectively utilize the available tools.
In addition to these resources, the app should also provide educational content, including actionable tips, best practices, and case studies. As updates occur, you want to stay informed with timely app notifications that keep you up to date.
Any fundraising software or online fundraising solutions may come with monthly fees or unexpected costs. Before finalizing options, compare pricing structures, including platform fees and additional charges. Ensure that charges align with your budget and fundraising goals.
Reasons To Smile Foundation Inc., dedicated to supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, revolutionized its fundraising approach by partnering with Zeffy's online fundraising platform. Through its online donation form alone, the foundation raised $51,000 while saving $2,550 in fees typically charged by other platforms.
Their annual Spring Gala proved equally successful, generating $28,500 and saving $1,425 in event-related fees. Using Zeffy's user-friendly tools, the foundation streamlined its fundraising process and redirected more resources directly to its mission.
