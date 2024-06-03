Find the Ideal Fundraising Consultant: Ultimate Guide for Nonprofits [2024]

As a nonprofit leader, you understand the challenge of raising funds to achieve your mission. Hiring a fundraising consultant can provide fresh insights and effective strategies to overcome these hurdles.
Consultants evaluate your current fundraising efforts using proven strategies, then craft a tailored plan for success. Partner with a fundraising consultant to enhance donor engagement, streamline campaigns, and maximize your fundraising potential.
In this comprehensive guide, we explore the top 10 fundraising consultants to take your nonprofit to new heights.
Fundraising consultants are experienced professionals hired by nonprofits to improve fundraising efforts. Consultants offer deep knowledge and Skills. They offer advice, fresh ideas and support for nonprofits.
A fundraising consultant helps nonprofits connect with donors in new ways and run smoother campaigns. They focus on helping the nonprofit raise more funds to achieve its goals.
A fundraising consulting firm offers services such as:
With experience across nonprofits, fundraising consultants develop an understanding of effective fundraising strategies.
They have experts with diverse marketing, fundraising, and nonprofit management backgrounds. With these experts, you can avoid common pitfalls and boost the effectiveness of your fundraising campaign.
A fundraising consultant can offer an unbiased assessment of your current fundraising operations. They identify areas of improvement, offer constructive criticism, and suggest innovative approaches.
Fundraising consultants have a strong network within the philanthropic community. They can connect you with potential donors, corporations, foundations, and key stakeholders.
They help you save time spent looking for donors and finding ways to connect with them. Consultants can introduce you to people likely to donate to your cause.
Fundraising consultants can train your team and volunteers in best practices and skills. They can even help you find and hire the right person for a specific job, minimizing your workload and time spent recruiting employees.
Many nonprofit consulting firms offer nonprofit board leadership solutions. Fundraising consultants provide guidance and help strengthen your team’s skills, setting a solid foundation for your organization. This ensures that even after their engagement ends, your team can continue to build and sustain your fundraising capacity effectively.
Every charitable organization is different in its goals, target donors, strengths, and limitations. A professional nonprofit consultant understands this and develops customized strategies. These are targeted toward your specific donors and tailored to your mission and goals.
Before seeking a nonprofit consultant, assess your organization's needs, goals, and where you need support.
Determine what exactly you need to hire a consultant for, whether it’s for specific issues to solve or boost your fundraising efforts. Being unclear about your requirements will only make it difficult to find the best person for your specific needs. The consultants will find it difficult to provide you with relevant solutions as well.
Once you've defined why you need to partner with a top fundraising consulting firm, start by conducting prospect research. Here’s how you can find your potential nonprofit consultants and firms.
Now that you've a list of potential options, set up a face-to-face meeting, phone, or video conference.
Evaluate how well the consultant’s professional ethics and practices fit into your nonprofit's culture and how interested they are in your cause.
Pick a fundraising consultancy that meets your needs and lays out actionable plans to achieve your goals. You should also discuss the timeline and budget with the potential consultant partners for your nonprofit.
Dedicate time to assess every proposal properly. Here are some questions to guide your decision-making process:
Once you've settled on the desired nonprofit consultant, discuss any changes to the initial proposal. Straighten out the logistics and establish clear guidelines. This is the right time to have a legal review of the documents and sign the contract to solidify the partnership.
Your contract must clearly outline the given details:
A thorough and clear contract minimizes the potential for misunderstandings. Your partnership can focus more on planning successful fundraising campaigns for your nonprofit.
Look for consultants who have worked with organizations similar to yours in size, mission, and fundraising needs.
While a relevant educational background can be a plus, it's not the only factor to consider. Practical experience, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the nonprofit space are often more valuable than degrees alone.
Key skills to look for in a fundraising consultant include:
This approach also promotes diversity and inclusivity, recognizing that valuable expertise can come from various backgrounds and experiences.
Clear communication ensures smooth operations and the success of the partnership.
Consultants should offer regular updates throughout the project, while your nonprofit should be responsive and collaborative. To maintain open and frequent communications, try to:
Fundraising consultants offer a fresh, expert perspective and propose unique strategies tailored to your nonprofit's needs and challenges.
If you’re bringing in someone experienced, trust their suggestions and be open to new ideas. A willingness to experiment with novel approaches can ultimately lead to greater impact in furthering your mission.
Aly Sterling Philanthropy is a full-service fundraising consulting firm that helps nonprofits improve their fundraising and financial strategies. Their Philanthropy Blueprint focuses on securing major and legacy donations. They do this while diversifying and improving annual fundraising efforts through strategic donor communications.
The firm has partnered with notable nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Legal Aid Foundation, Friends of the Animals, United Cancer Services, and more.
Aly Sterling takes a comprehensive approach, tailoring services and recommendations to each nonprofit client's unique needs. Their strategies help organizations better understand donor motivations, cultivate personalized relationships, and raise more funds.
Klein & Roth Consulting Firm focuses on helping small to mid-size nonprofits improve and strengthen their fundraising and communication strategies.
Klein & Roth has experience working in marginalized, underprivileged communities and with new organizations. They have worked with legal, arts, immigrant rights, and social service organizations across the US and internationally.
The firm offers a 20-minute free consultation call to clarify your needs and determine mutual fit.
Each fundraising consultant at Klein & Roth has in-depth knowledge of planned giving, capital campaigns, major gifts, individual donor programs, and more. Your nonprofit secures specialized and focused consulting based on the fundraising aspects where you need help.
With U.S. and European offices, Graham-Pelton provides nonprofits with the resources, knowledge, and expertise to address major challenges and drive their missions forward. They offer strategic consulting and on-site staffing support for the partnering organization’s needs.
Graham-Pelton works with nonprofits in healthcare and higher education, with independent schools and professional services, faith-based organizations, and more. The University of Oxford and the American Psychiatric Association Foundation are two of their notable clients.
Graham-Pelton works with organizations worldwide to create and implement high-level campaigns and helps them secure major gifts.
Throughout your partnership with them, you can provide feedback through surveys and discussions to understand how the collaboration is going, what results are being achieved, and areas where the company needs to work differently to deliver valuable results.
Alford Group is a national, full-service consultancy firm for nonprofits committed to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion. It serves organizations in nearly every state and has partnered with more than 3,000 nonprofits.
The consulting firm offers various nonprofit consulting services, including development strategic planning and general fundraising services. It especially stands out due to its work with corporate philanthropy.
The Alford Group assists corporations in defining and achieving their philanthropic goals through strategic corporate giving programs. They guide organizations in securing donations from businesses aligned with their cause.
Alford Group places a significant emphasis on corporate sponsorships for nonprofits. The consultancy works with both for-profit companies and nonprofits, hoping to make a strong impact on causes aligning with their values.
Brian Lacy and Associates (BL&A) is a top consulting firm with over 30 years of experience. They have helped over 400 organizations raise more than $1 billion in philanthropic contributions.
BL&A begins by conducting a thorough audit of your existing annual giving strategy. They then develop new tactics by refining your annual fundraising plan's leadership, marketing, digital, and donor stewardship components.
The firm has partnered with nonprofits across sectors, from religious organizations to higher education institutions. Some of the leading nonprofits they have worked with include the MIT Alumni, The University of Iowa, and The Art Institute of Chicago.
BL&A assists nonprofits of all sizes by creating data-driven fundraising solutions. They provide access to detailed donor profiles and develop tailored strategies to effectively reach and cultivate an engaged base of consistent supporters.
Grant Plus has a proven track record of helping charities secure grant funding. Since 2007, the firm has supported nonprofits across the country to secure $300 million in grant funding from corporate, private, and government funders.
The Grant Plus team is highly skilled and trustworthy in finding grant opportunities and building stronger relationships with major donors.
They craft compelling grant proposals with supporting materials like letters of support and logic models tailored to the specific requirements.
The team handles the full application process on your behalf. Their services also include review and revisions to ensure your written proposals are technically sound and highly competitive.
Grant Plus takes time to understand your unique needs to identify the most likely grant prospects for your nonprofit, create persuasive proposals, and achieve your grant goals.
You will have access to a range of resources, including interactive training programs and virtual coaching sessions, to empower your fundraising team.
CCS is a strategic fundraising consulting firm specializing in campaign planning and management. Their integrated and hands-on approach is ideal for nonprofits new to the fundraising landscape or ones needing a push in their fundraising efforts.
The firm assists with campaigns of all sizes and scopes, helping hundreds of nonprofits plan and manage endowment, capital, and comprehensive campaigns.
The consultants work shoulder-to-shoulder with your organization to offer a dedicated focus on strategic guidance. CCS fundraising will offer a full-time campaign director whose major focus is your project.
CCS Fundraising provides data-driven recommendations tailored to each nonprofit's needs, resources, and capabilities.
Through audits and assessments, they identify untapped opportunities and develop fundraising strategies aligned with the organization's current position and existing approach.
The Gail Perry Group is a leading nonprofit consulting firm with extensive expertise in capital campaigns and major gift programs.
Gail Perry conducts in-depth prospect research to identify opportunities and risks. They develop detailed action plans for capital campaigns.
Their ongoing consultancy provides skilled campaign management, troubleshooting challenges, revising strategies, identifying new major donor prospects, and closing major gifts to help clients achieve fundraising goals.
As a boutique fundraising consulting firm, Gail Perry takes a deeply customized approach to capital campaign planning. They offer hands-on campaign strategy coaching and board workshops to help clients improve their skills and empower their board members.
With over 75 years of experience, Averill Fundraising Solutions has extraordinary capacity building, fundraising counsel, and strategic direction competency.
The firm works with nonprofit organizations in all sectors: education, healthcare, faith-based, human-service, civic, and social groups.
Averill takes a goal-oriented, hands-on approach to every partnership, to secure a healthy return on investment in your fundraising.
They stand out with their goal-focused approach. They respect your organization's unique culture while collaborating with integrity. Averill takes shared responsibility for delivering tailored strategies that drive strong fundraising results.
Ter Molen Watkins & Brandt (TWB) is a nonprofit consulting establishment with over 500 clients across the United States. Their clients are nationally ranked universities, social justice foundations, K-12 schools, faith communities, and well-known hospitals.
While their services include research and analytics, fundraising counsel, government funding, and volunteer training, the firm shines in its work with nonprofit leadership.
TWB particularly specializes in enhancing the organizational and leadership development of nonprofits. They evaluate the whole internal operations and discover which areas are holding you back from achieving your goals.
TWB develops a plan to get your nonprofit functioning at its highest capacity. The firm helps you find, screen, and place talented, experienced, and passionate candidates about your mission.
TWB Fundraising staff is prepared to step and serve in leadership or executive roles, managing members and ensuring the fundraising process continues smoothly. The firm has a variety of consulting services to address your short-term assistance or long-term partnership needs.
Working with fundraising consultants provides invaluable expertise and tailored strategies addressing fundraising issues. Maximizing your fundraising efforts means using the right tools to make every penny count. Zeffy is the only 100% free (zero fees) fundraising software for nonprofits.
Combining expert advice from consultants with Zeffy's easy-to-use fundraising tools will help power up your nonprofit's fundraising.
Fundraising consultant charges will depend on the scope and complexity of the project or services. Most charge between $100 and $250 per hour and up to $1000 to $2,500 per day.
Your fundraising consultant charges will also depend on the size and experience level of the nonprofit consulting firm. Evaluate and talk to a handful of potential consultant partners. Get an idea of how they will craft your fundraising strategy and what they would charge for the work.
It's essential nonprofits are aware of the state laws for hiring fundraising consultants. Some states require nonprofit/fundraising consultancy firms to register with the state before any solicitation activity.
If your nonprofit operates in a state with a registration requirement and hires a consultant who is not registered, you may be subject to fines/penalties.
When hiring a nonprofit consultancy, it's essential to consider potential additional fees that could come up.
