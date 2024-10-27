The 13 Steps for Starting a Nonprofit in Oregon [2024 Ultimate Guide]

If you're looking to start a nonprofit organization in Oregon, you’ve come to the right place.
In this blog, we’ll cover everything there is to know about launching your own charity, from researching and planning to choosing a name and starting to fundraise for free.
When considering starting a nonprofit in Oregon from scratch, it can be hard to know where to begin. When deciding to take on the endeavor, it is important to get clear on a few fundamental things, including:
Once you’ve determined your organization’s core mission and goals, it’s time to name your nonprofit. Not only is this step in the process important for marketing and branding purposes, but it’s also a crucial part of the legal process of starting a nonprofit in Oregon.
When deciding on your organization’s name, be sure to choose a name that:
Once you’ve found a name, be sure to search for it on the Oregon business registry site. Make sure it's not already in use by another organization in the state, and reserve it if possible.
Once you’ve determined your organization name and confirmed that it is not already in use, it’s time to create a leadership team.
Identifying an Incorporator and a Board of Directors is not only a strategic decision that can help make your nonprofit a success, but it’s a required one in Oregon.
When choosing your leadership team, be sure to select people who are trustworthy, dependable, and bring a skillset to the table. Whether they’re already a member of your organization or a trusted volunteer, they’ll help you make crucial decisions about your charity.
Appointing a registered agent is a vital step when forming a nonprofit in Oregon. In essence, a registered agent acts as a reliable point of contact for legal matters. This designated individual receives important documents and official correspondence on behalf of your nonprofit, such as legal notices and tax forms.
The registered agent must be located in Oregon and available during regular business hours to receive legal correspondence and communication.
One of the most crucial steps in starting a nonprofit in Oregon is filing the Articles of Incorporation on the Oregon Business Registry for $50. This will officially establish your nonprofit as a legal entity in the state.
Once the Articles of Incorporation are approved, you'll receive a Certificate of Incorporation from Oregon, officially recognizing your nonprofit as a legal entity.
In Oregon, like in other states, nonprofits are required to obtain an EIN, or Employer Identification Number. An EIN is like your organization's social security number. It's used for tax purposes, including opening bank accounts, hiring employees, and applying for tax-exempt status.
To get an EIN, you can apply online using the IRS Form SS-4 on the IRS website or submit it by mail. The application process is free, and you'll receive your EIN shortly upon approval.
Next, you’ll need to call a meeting with your board to draft bylaws that align with your mission and comply with Oregon nonprofit laws.
Bylaws are the rules and procedures that govern how your nonprofit operates. They outline the structure of your organization, the responsibilities of the board and officers, how meetings will be conducted, and how decisions will be made.
Sometimes, nonprofits hire legal counsel to oversee this process, but it’s not necessary.
The organizational meeting of the board of directors is a nonprofit's first formal gathering, where the foundation for its operations is set.
At this meeting, the board typically elects officers (like the president, secretary, and treasurer), approves the bylaws (the nonprofit’s governing rules), and adopts initial policies such as conflict of interest and financial procedures. This meeting ensures all directors are aligned on the nonprofit’s mission, structure, and responsibilities, and it serves as a critical step in legally establishing the nonprofit’s framework for future activities.
Next, you’ll have to apply to to the Department of Revenue to receive state tax identification numbers.
Once you’ve created your bylaws, you’ll need to apply for both federal and state tax exemption.
To be able to fundraise, you’ll register through the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) and file Form RF-C either via email or mail.
Once you’ve filed all of the appropriate forms and established the necessary regulatory foundation for your nonprofit, it’s time to start fundraising.
First, build a fundraising plan that outlines your goals, strategies, and tactics. Plus, be sure to consider how you’ll cultivate donor relationships. Then, Put your fundraising plan into action by launching campaigns, events, and appeals to solicit donations and support. Keep track of your fundraising efforts and evaluate their effectiveness over time.
As a legal nonprofit in the state of Oregon, you’ll need to remain compliant with federal and state rules and regulations throughout the year. This includes:
