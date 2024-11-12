How is Zeffy free?
Grants

5 International Grants for Nonprofits Expanding Globally in 2024

November 12, 2024

International grants offer nonprofits the opportunity to broaden their impact and address global challenges. These funding sources can provide substantial resources, but they also come with unique complexities and competition.

In this guide, we’ll explore the top international grant providers to help your nonprofit expand globally. Our aim is to equip nonprofit organizations, regardless of their current level of global engagement, with practical insights to pursue and secure transformative international funding. 

By understanding these opportunities and best practices, organizations can enhance their ability to create meaningful change on a global scale.

5 key international grant providers for nonprofit organizations

  1. The Ford Foundation
  2. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
  3. USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development)
  4. The Global Fund for Women
  5. The Open Society Foundations

Why international grants matter for nonprofit organizations

International grants play a pivotal role in empowering nonprofits to address global challenges effectively. Here are some key reasons why these grants are essential:

  1. Expanded reach: These grants enable organizations to extend their impact beyond local borders, tackling issues on a global scale
  2. Capacity enhancement: International funding often provides access to larger pools of resources, allowing for more ambitious and comprehensive projects
  3. Knowledge exchange: Engaging with international funders facilitates cross-cultural learning and the sharing of best practices across diverse contexts
  4. Sustainability: Diversifying funding sources through international grants can enhance an organization's financial stability and long-term viability
  5. Credibility boost: Securing international grants can elevate a nonprofit's reputation, potentially attracting additional funding and partnerships
  6. Innovation catalyst: Global funding often encourages innovative approaches to solving complex, transnational issues
  7. Policy influence: Internationally funded projects can contribute to shaping global policies and practices in various sectors

International grants vs. domestic grants

international grants for nonprofits
Aspect International Grants Domestic Grants
Scope Global or multi-country focus Local or national focus
Funding amount Often larger, supporting more extensive projects Generally smaller, suited for local initiatives
Application complexity More complex, requiring cross-cultural understanding Typically simpler, with familiar local context
Reporting requirements Often more rigorous, with international standards Usually aligned with local regulations
Project duration Frequently support long-term, multi-year projects Often, shorter-term or annual funding cycles
Compliance Must adhere to multiple countries' regulations Primarily follow local and national laws
Language requirements May require multilingual proficiency Usually, in the local language
Competition High, with a global applicant pool Varies, but generally less competitive

1. The Ford Foundation

The Ford Foundation, founded in 1936 by Edsel Ford, is a leading global grant provider dedicated to advancing human welfare and promoting social justice. Its mission focuses on creating a fairer world and supporting democratic initiatives. 

The foundation funds projects that address critical human needs, reduce poverty, ensure equality, and protect the environment for future generations.

Eligibility criteria

Funding details

Success stories and impact

The Ford Foundation has supported campaigns like Land Rights Now, which secured land rights for indigenous communities in Africa and Latin America, leading to policy reforms and protecting these communities from exploitation.

2. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was founded in 2000. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for people worldwide through healthcare, poverty reduction, and education. It invests heavily in global health, developing countries, and educational programs.

Eligibility criteria

Funding details

Success stories and impact

The foundation’s work has contributed to significant advancements in global healthcare, such as reducing malaria mortality rates in Sub-Saharan Africa by funding essential medical support research and distribution efforts.

3. USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development)

Since 1961, USAID has worked to end extreme poverty and foster resilient, democratic societies. It supports global health, economic empowerment, agriculture, and democratic initiatives in over 100 countries.

Eligibility criteria

Funding details

Success stories and impact

USAID has successfully improved food security in East Africa through agricultural projects, helping millions of smallholder farmers increase their yields and lift their communities out of poverty.

4. The Global Fund for Women

Founded in 1987, the Global Fund for Women champions gender justice by supporting women’s rights organizations around the world. Its key areas of focus include economic empowerment, access to healthcare, and political participation for women.

Eligibility criteria

Funding details

Success stories and impact

The fund has supported grassroots organizations in South Asia working on reproductive health, which has resulted in policy changes and increased access to healthcare for women in remote areas.

5. The Open Society Foundations

Established by George Soros in 1979, the Open Society Foundations (OSF) aim to build inclusive, vibrant democracies worldwide. They fund projects in human rights, education, public health, and independent media.

Eligibility criteria

Funding details

Success stories and impact

OSF has been supporting free press initiatives in Eastern Europe, working to protect media freedom in countries facing authoritarian rule.

6 best practices for securing international funding

1. Build relationships with global funders

Building strong relationships with global funders is crucial for getting international grants. Start by identifying funders who share your nonprofit organization's mission and goals. Reach out to them at networking events, conferences, or through direct communication.

Keep in touch regularly to update them on your nonprofit organization's progress and successes. Send personalized updates and invite them to your events to build a connection. Showing genuine interest in their work and finding ways to collaborate can also help, as funders are more likely to support organizations they know and trust.

2. Highlight the global impact of your work

To attract international grant funding, you need to show how your projects make a difference globally. Explain how your work tackles worldwide issues and supports international goals, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). 

Use clear examples and data to illustrate the scope and reach of your impact. Share compelling stories and visuals to highlight your project’s successes, along with testimonials from those you’ve helped and partners who have worked with you. 

Showing real results and explaining how your special projects help underserved communities around the world can make your proposal more attractive to funders.

3. Ensure compliance with international grant requirements

To secure international grants, you must follow specific guidelines and rules set by each funder. Carefully read the grant requirements and make sure your proposal meets them.

Pay attention to details such as eligibility criteria, reporting needs, and deadlines. Make sure your documents are complete and accurate. International grants may have extra regulations, including financial management or data protection rules. 

4. Demonstrate cross-cultural competence

Highlight past experiences or partnerships that demonstrate cultural sensitivity to showcase your organization's ability to navigate diverse cultural landscapes. 

Discuss strategies for overcoming language barriers and adapting to local customs, emphasizing how your approach considers and respects regional perspectives. Include team members with relevant international experience or language skills to bolster your credibility in cross-cultural settings. 

Illustrate how this competence ensures your projects are culturally appropriate and sustainable across various global contexts.

5. Develop a robust monitoring and evaluation plan

Create a comprehensive plan that outlines clear, measurable objectives and key performance indicators aligned with the funder's goals and your project's intended impact. Describe your data collection methods and analysis approach, demonstrating how you'll use this information to adapt and improve your project over time. 

Detail how you'll share results with stakeholders and the broader community to showcase your commitment to transparency and accountability, foster trust, and demonstrate the grant's effectiveness. Use grant management software solutions to organize all your grant applications.

6. Leverage technology and innovation

Highlight innovative approaches and cutting-edge tools you'll employ to address challenges unique to international work, such as digital platforms for remote collaboration or mobile apps for efficient data collection. 

Discuss how emerging technologies like blockchain could enhance transparent fund management or improve project outcomes in resource-constrained environments. Emphasize how these innovations will maximize the impact of the grant funding and potentially scale your solution, demonstrating your organization's forward-thinking approach to global challenges.

Final thoughts on international grants for nonprofit organizations

Securing international grants can significantly amplify your nonprofit's global impact, but it's just one piece of the funding puzzle. 

While you're crafting compelling grant proposals and building relationships with international funders, consider how you can optimize your overall fundraising strategy. Efficient donor management and streamlined fundraising processes can complement your grant-seeking efforts, ensuring you make the most of every dollar received.

FAQs on international grants for nonprofits

No, international grants are not exclusively for large nonprofits. Smaller nonprofit organizations can also successfully apply for and receive these grants. To improve your chances of success, it's essential to demonstrate a strong track record of effective work, articulate clear goals, and show the ability to manage grant funds responsibly.

Navigating the legalities of receiving international funding involves several steps:

  • Understanding laws: Familiarize yourself with the regulations in both your country and the donor’s country regarding the receipt of foreign money.
  • Due diligence: Check carefully to ensure the donor organization is legitimate and complies with applicable regulations.
  • Equivalency determination and Expenditure Responsibility: These are processes used by U.S. grantmakers to ensure that the foreign nonprofit is similar to a U.S. public charity or that the funds will be used for charitable purposes.
  • Documentation and reporting: Keep detailed records and regularly report to the donor to show that you are using the funds correctly.

Common reasons for rejection include:

  • Incomplete applications: Missing documents or information can lead to immediate disqualification.
  • Lack of alignment: The proposed project does not match the grantmaker’s priorities or mission.
  • Insufficient capacity: The nonprofit does not demonstrate it can manage the grant effectively.
  • Poorly defined objectives: Vague or unrealistic goals can make the application less credible.
  • Non-compliance: Not meeting legal or regulatory requirements can result in rejection.

Written by
Camille Duboz

