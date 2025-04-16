Comprehensive Network for Good Reviews 2025

Network for Good (now Bonterra Fundraising) is a common choice when evaluating fundraising platforms. Making an informed decision for your organization may lead you to seek more information, side-by-side comparisons, and reviews from real users.
Read below for a comprehensive review that will help you see if Network for Good is the best fit for your unique goals, fundraising campaigns, mission, and budget.
Bonterra Fundraising (previously known as Network for Good) is a fundraising and donor management platform that was designed with resource-constrained nonprofits in mind. The platform is popular among over 16,000 nonprofits and focuses on streamlining fundraising, strengthening donor relationships, and maximizing impact.
The all-in-one solution for donor management, fundraising campaigns, and communications focuses on simplicity and ease of use for organizations with limited resources or technical expertise (no need for software developers).
Bonterra acquired Network for Good and now operates as Bonterra Fundraising. The solution encompasses the same features nonprofits are used to and is now under the same roof as Bonterra’s CSR and case management solutions.
We’ll refer to Bonterra throughout this article, knowing it is the updated verbiage associated with the Network for Good functionality you may be familiar with.
The biggest difference between Bonterra and Network for Good is that now, the fundraising tool comes with expanded automation, AI models, and enterprise-level features. It’s important to note that this also changes the pricing, as organizations will have to inquire about custom quotes to use Bonterra’s Pro and Enterprise plans.
Bonterra Fundraising (formerly Network for Good) has a 4.4 / 5 “value for money” rating on Capterra and tailors its cost to medium-sized nonprofits. Several pricing plans are available, and monthly subscription fees typically begin at around $200.
Bonterra’s pricing is slightly unclear, as custom quotes are offered based on the size of your organization and the features you’re interested in. All plans also charge transaction fees on every donation, as high as 4.75%.
All plans are subject to custom quotes. Add-on features are also available for an additional cost.
Network for Good (now Bonterra Fundraising) has a 4.6 /5 Capterra rating for customer support. Current Bonterra customers can fill out a support page online to contact the right team member regarding their concerns.
Other customer support options include:
Network for Good (now Bonterra Fundraising) has a 4.4 /5 rating for features on Capterra, reflecting its various tools for supporting nonprofits in every area of fundraising and donor management.
Key features include:
“Our experience has been great from onboarding until today. All staff members were able to figure out Bonterra with little to no questions from their moment of first log-in. Questions were answered as needed. No complaints.” - Judy E.
“The CRM works really well -- it's easy to keep track of donors, real-time donations, and events. It lets you stay in contact with donors and see their patterns of giving. It's also easy to see which events brought in the most donations, and lets you easily email groups of donors, either by event or by giving patterns.” - Aiden F.
“It has simplifed things by putting data all in one place! No more moving data from the event reservation platform, the credit card processor, and the newsletter service! And the platform is easy to use and generates great-looking newsletters.” - Carolina S.
“I was able to get rid of a few software programs because of the versatility of Bonterra. I feel that this one product covers so many bases for me to collect donations, ticket sales, etc...and reach out to potential donors or buyers. It has saved our organization money because of its versatility.” - Kevin M.
“Some aspects of the user interface is clunky and unintuitive. Also lacks some functionality that we have discovered would be useful. Lacks social media integration for emails, which is a feature that was actually mentioned in our demo, but does not actually exist.” - Jessica B.
“Reporting is sometimes awkward and not very intuitive. Data must be exported to an outside worksheet and then re-arranged in meaningful ways.” - Michael D.
“Bonterra's product works ok, it's difficult to pull accurate data because of the lack of options for soft-credit management, and there are not reporting options. In general you can't do global changes and the options for custom fields are not robust. There are MANY better, cheaper options out there right now for a CRM if the main thing you need is quality data management and reporting. That said, the main reason for this review is Bonterra as a company seems to be going for the buying up all the small companies to weed out competition strategy instead of actually improving their product or user experience.” - Carolyn C.
“Least favorite part is that when you set up an event, after selling 50 tickets, NFG takes $1 per ticket sold. As a nonprofit, this adds up quick for us. Although I love using NFG, if we could find another platform that didn't do this but had all of the other good features NFG has, we would probably switch to them.” - Lizzy A.
You may be all in on Bonterra Fundraising or curious about other options that offer a better cost-to-value ratio. We’ve rounded up the top alternatives in the fundraising and donor management space to strengthen your decision-making.
Zeffy is the top alternative to Bonterra Fundraising (formerly Network for Good). It offers an entirely free platform that even covers transaction fees.
We’re all about ensuring every dollar goes toward your mission, and you never face hidden fees or cost ambiguity. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits from their first days to scaling operations to make a significant impact.
With an impressive 4.8/5 "value for money" rating on Capterra, Zeffy proves you don’t need to pay for feature-rich fundraising software.
With a 4.8/5 overall Capterra rating, users share feedback such as:
“Zeffy provides an ideal platform form for event registrations for my non-profit organizations. Setting up events and managing registrations is quick and easy. Registration forms can include custom questions which is essential for our events. The ability to accept optional donations has proven helpful. The fee structure which ensures our non-profit receives 100% of the proceeds from registrations and donations is terrific.” - Cynthia L.
Bloomerang is a donor management platform that helps increase donor retention and engagement. It provides nonprofits with actionable insights to build lasting relationships and streamline fundraising efforts.
Bloomerang comes with platform fees that begin at $125 monthly.
Bloomerang has a 4.7 /5 overall rating on Capterra, and users share feedback such as:
“Bloomerang was a great tool to have with a team that was not tech-literate/savvy. All of its basic functions necessary for tracking a donor through a donor-lifecycle also made it a great foundational CRM.” - Operations Manager at a Nonprofit
DonorPerfect is an alternative fundraising software tailored to help nonprofits streamline operations. Nearly 11,000 organizations use DonorPerfect as an all-in-one platform for donor management, fundraising, and administrative efficiency.
Monthly subscriptions begin at $99; transaction fees are not disclosed, although the average is between 2 and 3%.
An overall Capterra rating of 4.6 /5 reflects user feedback like:
“Overall I am impressed with DonorPerfect and am always looking forward for new updates and other programs to use in DonorPerfect.” - David T.
Neon One's CRM is a good alternative to Bonterra Fundraising (formerly Network for Good) because of its robust and scalable donor management capabilities. The platform also features integrations to build fundraising functionality.
A custom quote is required to identify pricing based on organization size and features, and Capterra rates the value for money of Neon One at a 4.3 /5.
Neon One has a 4.3 /5 overall rating on Capterra, and users share things like:
“The built-in fundraising, event registration, and contact management features have allowed us to keep everything inside of NEON. Previously we were cobbling together data from separate systems with quite a lot of Excel exporting and importing in between.” - Stuart W.
Classy is an alternative that can support many fundraising avenues to raise money, from customizable donation forms to peer-to-peer fundraising and strong event management. Robust analytics and reporting tools also provide valuable insights that help a nonprofit track success and refine its fundraising strategy each year.
Custom quotes are required and transaction fees apply.
Classy’s overall Capterra rating of 4.3 /5 reflects what customers share about their experience such as:
“The trade-off for simplicity, ease of use and reliability is a more limited array of options and features. The complexity of our events frequently stretches the capabilities of the software's standard features. That said, Classy support can sometimes offer a custom work-around.” - Mick W.
Looking for a Network for Good alternative without high fees? Zeffy is a free platform that lets nonprofits keep 100% of their donations with no transaction or platform fees. It’s easy to use and offers tools to manage donations, track engagement, and grow your support base—without the financial strain.