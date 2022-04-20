Simplyk rebrands to Zeffy and expands to the United States

Simplyk, North America’s first 100% free fundraising platform, today announced a rebrand to Zeffy as the company expands to the United States.

Zeffy is inspired by the word zephyr, defined as a gentle breeze, which is the role the company wants to play as a benevolent yet powerful force propelling nonprofits forward. The new brand also reflects the company’s core value as the first online fundraising platform that covers all fees for nonprofits. By serving over 4,000 NPOs, the Montreal-based startup has established itself as a key player in the nonprofit industry having recently closed $3.7M CAD in seed capital to fuel its growth in the United States. Since November 2021, over $500,000 has already been raised by American NPOs via the platform.

“Word of mouth is essential to our growth strategy. With over 200 US nonprofits signing up with us each month, we needed a memorable and pronounceable name to take full advantage of the viral snowball effect,”

explains François de Kerret, co-founder and CEO

‍

Why the name Zeffy?

"We wanted a name that would symbolize our mission to get involved and support nonprofits in all languages and cultures,” said Thibaut Jaurou, CTO and co-founder of Simplyk. “The name Zeffy was inspired by the word zephyr, defined as a gentle breeze. As Zeffy, we become the wind propelling nonprofits towards their missions. Our goal is to be a force that empowers nonprofits at no cost."

NPOs in North America are forced to pay more than $10 billion dollars in online fundraising fees each year, and this number increases by more than 10% each year. The name Zeffy also hints at the company’s zero-fee policy and embodies its mission of helping nonprofits maintain low overhead costs to maximize their impact programming.

Read our FAQ for more information.

‍

About Zeffy (formerly Simplyk)

Zeffy is North America’s first and only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits. The company was founded by Thibaut Jaurou and François de Kerret, who, as university students, built the largest volunteering marketplace in Québec and have dedicated their careers to building tech that accelerates impact for nonprofits.

Zeffy empowers over 4,000 NPOs and charities across North America to increase their social impact by raising 30% more funds than their competitors. Zeffy’s innovative revenue model is founded on voluntary contributions from donors via its intuitive interface. In less than three years, Zeffy has grown exponentially and in 2021, Capterra named Zeffy as the nonprofit software with the Best ease of use and Best value for money.