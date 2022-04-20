How is Zeffy free?
How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Learn more >
Home
/
Blog
/
Simplyk rebrands to Zeffy and expands to the United States
Company news

Simplyk rebrands to Zeffy and expands to the United States

April 20, 2022

Simplyk, North America’s first 100% free fundraising platform, today announced a rebrand to Zeffy as the company expands to the United States.

Zeffy is inspired by the word zephyr, defined as a gentle breeze, which is the role the company wants to play as a benevolent yet powerful force propelling nonprofits forward. The new brand also reflects the company’s core value as the first online fundraising platform that covers all fees for nonprofits.  By serving over 4,000 NPOs, the Montreal-based startup has established itself as a key player in the nonprofit industry having recently closed $3.7M CAD in seed capital to fuel its growth in the United States. Since November 2021, over $500,000 has already been raised by American NPOs via the platform.

“Word of mouth is essential to our growth strategy. With over 200 US nonprofits signing up with us each month, we needed a memorable and pronounceable name to take full advantage of the viral snowball effect,” 

explains François de Kerret, co-founder and CEO 

Why the name Zeffy?   

"We wanted a name that would symbolize our mission to get involved and support nonprofits in all languages and cultures,” said Thibaut Jaurou, CTO and co-founder of Simplyk. “The name Zeffy was inspired by the word zephyr, defined as a gentle breeze. As Zeffy, we become the wind propelling nonprofits towards their missions. Our goal is to be a force that empowers nonprofits at no cost."

NPOs in North America are forced to pay more than $10 billion dollars in online fundraising fees each year, and this number increases by more than 10% each year. The name Zeffy also hints at the company’s zero-fee policy and embodies its mission of helping nonprofits maintain low overhead costs to maximize their impact programming. 

Read our FAQ for more information.

About Zeffy (formerly Simplyk) 

Zeffy is North America’s first and only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits. The company was founded by Thibaut Jaurou and François de Kerret, who, as university students, built the largest volunteering marketplace in Québec and have dedicated their careers to building tech that accelerates impact for nonprofits. 

Zeffy empowers over 4,000 NPOs and charities across North America to increase their social impact by raising 30% more funds than their competitors. Zeffy’s innovative revenue model is founded on voluntary contributions from donors via its intuitive interface. In less than three years, Zeffy has grown exponentially and in 2021, Capterra named Zeffy as the nonprofit software with the Best ease of use and Best value for money. 

The only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits

Sign up for free
Written by
Camille Duboz

For media or further information:

[email protected] | +1 833-210-1156 | zeffy.com

Keep reading :

Company news
Zeffy Joins Global Movement of Over 5,000 Certified B Corporations™

B Lab™ certifies Zeffy as a business with positive social, and environmental impact.

Read more
Company news
The Best Point-of-Sale (POS) for Nonprofits & Detailed Comparison of Options for 2025

Looking for a nonprofit POS that fits your organization’s needs? Learn more about Zeffy’s Tap to Pay and why it's the best and most affordable POS system.

Read more
Company news
FAQ - Simplyk changes name to Zeffy 

Simplyk reveals its new identity: Zeffy. Here’s why we decided to change the name of the company.

Read more

Raise funds with Zeffy. 100% free, forever.

Sign up for free
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

More fundraising tips, straight to your inbox!

Join 250K+ fundraising leaders receiving exclusive tips

Get weekly fundraising tips from nonprofits experts

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.

Zeffy is the only 100% free fundraising platform for nonprofits.

Sign up for freeLearn more

Get tailored fundraising ideas—free AI tool!

Get fundraising ideas

Find your ideal grant among thousands—free AI tool!

Find your grant

Start your nonprofit in 3 days—for free.

Start your nonprofit

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
Solutions
Features
COMPANY
Fundraising Tips
Support

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Start fundraising
Zeffy is 100% free and always will be. (We even cover transactions fees.)
Sign up and start fundraising for free today
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
With Zeffy, 100% of the money you raise goes to your cause. <br>No credit card fees. No platform fees. No fees period.
Did you know
Sign up for free
Question
Cost :
$
$$
Effort :
1
23
Fun :
★★

Insights from over $100M in monthly transactions

Quick wins for you:

  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.
  • Look for people who attend related events, follow relevant Facebook groups, or subscribe to aligned newsletters.These aren’t just potential donors—they’re your future advocates.

See our Guide for Mission Statements

How Loose Ends turned fee savings into mission impact
$1,715
saved
1
new hire
2500+
finished textile projects
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.
  • This is some text inside of a div block.

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Heading

Always Say Thanks
Every donor gets an automatic, branded thank-you email the moment they give. It’s fast, personal, and completely hands-off.