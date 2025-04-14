How is Zeffy free?
Zeffy relies entirely on optional contributions from donors. At the payment confirmation step - we ask donors to leave an optional contribution to Zeffy.
Nonprofit software

Square vs. PayPal for Nonprofits: A Comprehensive Comparison Guide

April 14, 2025

Choosing the right payment processing software is crucial for maximizing donations and streamlining operations. Two of the most popular options on the market are Square and PayPal, each offering a unique set of features and benefits. But which one is the best fit for your organization?

In this comprehensive comparison guide, we'll examine Square and PayPal's payment processing services pros and cons, their core features, pricing structures, integrations, and customer support. ‍

Square vs. PayPal Highlights

Square vs. PayPal for Nonprofits
Features Square PayPal
Best For Accept in-person payments Online businesses and e-commerce
Payment Methods Online checkout, POS system hardware, Invoicing, Virtual terminal, Apple/Google Pay, Credit cards and debit cards, Cash App, Square Pay Afterpay, ACH Card payments, Online checkout, Pay-later, Cryptocurrencies, POS hardware, Invoicing, Venmo, Virtual terminal
Hardware Square reader and Square reader for chip and contactless payments, Square Terminal, Square POS system, and a few more Zettle card reader, all-in-one terminal for processing payments
Third-party Integrations 350+ Integrations, including QuickBooks, Wix, DoorDash, JotForm, and more WooCommerce, Magento, Wix, BigCommerce, GoDaddy
Customer Service Support Support by phone, live chat, email, and social media Support by phone, chat, and resolution center
Transaction Fees
  • Plus plan starts at $29+ per month
  • 2.6% + $0.10 for in-person transactions
  • 2.9% + $0.30 for online transactions
  • Square does not offer any discounts for nonprofits
  • Businesses are charged at 2.89% + $0.49 per transaction
  • 1.99% + $0.49 per domestic transaction
Chargeback Fees No Fee $20
International Payment Processing Fees No additional charges Additional charge of 1.50%.
Platform Fee None, but hardware products have high costs. Plus or Premium plans start at $29+ per month. None, but hardware products have monthly or platform fees.

Square: Best For In-Person Transactions

Square is one of the popular platforms to process payments for nonprofit organizations of all sizes. 

Its various hardware options, including a mobile card reader, POS system and application, and magstripe, facilitate contactless payments anywhere through your smartphone or tablet. 

Pros of using Square

Cons of using Square

Using Square for Nonprofit Donations: Read our complete guide! 

PayPal: Best For E-commerce and to Accept Online Payments 

PayPal is a trusted and widely recognizable brand that accepts online payments and is popular among small businesses. While not specifically designed for nonprofits, it offers various fundraising tools, from adding a donate button to your website to creating an advanced and customized donation process to a custom PayPal Me Link. 

Pros of using PayPal

Cons of using PayPal

Discover why nonprofits are switching from PayPal to Zeffy.

Square Vs. PayPal: A Comparison of Their Features  

1. Setup and Use 

Square:  

The Square app and dashboard are intuitive and designed for small business owners. The setup process is guided, making it simple for users to configure their settings.

Hardware integrations are typically plug-and-play, which means nonprofits can start accepting donation payments with Square almost immediately. 

PayPal: 

As with Square, the signup process is pretty simple, but you need to register as a nonprofit organization and become a PayPal-confirmed charity to access discounted fees for charitable organizations.

PayPal offers various setup options, including PayPal donate buttons for websites or forms, Zettle, formerly known as PayPal Here, for in-person, PayPal Payments Pro for a fully customized and branded donation process, and PayPal Checkout for e-commerce.

2. Hardware 

Square: 

Square designs and produces its hardware solutions to accept payments.

PayPal: 

PayPal offers the following hardware options for accepting payments:

3. Integrations 

Square: 

Square integrates with hundreds of applications, around 350 to be exact. These include Mailchimp for email marketing, Gift Up to create gift cards, Tap Mango for marketing and loyalty, and ZipRecruiter for hiring. Other services include QuickBooks, Xero, GoDaddy, WooCommerce, and Wix.

PayPal:

PayPal is already integrated with many of the best e-commerce and shopping cart platforms. Some applications it integrates with are QuickBooks Online, Shopify, Big Commerce, WooCommerce, and SalesVu. 

4. Customer Service 

Square: 

Square provides customer support through live chat with a virtual assistant or human representative, email, phone, and social media. Merchants can connect with the company's representative Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM Pacific Time. 

Resolving issues quickly outside of these hours can take time and effort. For prompt technical support, the company offers troubleshooting and FAQs on its website. 

PayPal: 

PayPal offers customer support by instant messaging, phone, or online through its Resolution Center and community forums. As with Square, it features a FAQ and troubleshooting section on its site. Agents are available Monday through Sunday from 6 AM to 6 PM Pacific Time. 

5. Plans and Pricing

Square: 

Square's basic plan comes with no monthly fee, but adding more capabilities and add-ons will incur fees. There are Plus and Premium monthly plans as well that start at $29 per month. The following charges apply when your nonprofit use is receiving funds:

Square offers free card readers when you create a new account. A POS registration system costs $10 to $799, and the platform has no chargeback fees.

PayPal:

PayPal has no monthly fees like Square, but there are transaction and processing fees. Nonprofits receive standard rates for domestic payments, and discounts are offered to qualified charities. You must pay a $20 chargeback fee and a $30 monthly fee for a virtual terminal.

Want to keep more of your donations?
See why Zeffy is a smarter choice over PayPal for nonprofits!

Top 5 Square and PayPal Payments Alternatives For Your Nonprofit 

1. Zeffy

Recommended For: Nonprofits looking for a 100% free payment processor

Zeffy offers the only option out of all payment service providers designed specifically to consider nonprofits' needs. It understands how much every dollar makes a difference in fulfilling your mission. With Zeffy, you receive every dollar your donors donate to your nonprofit. 

Thanks to its voluntary contribution model, Zeffy covers all fees. With Zeffy, you can process payments, collect donations, share receipts, store donor information, create reports, and track fundraising campaigns all in the same place without paying anything from your pocket.

2. Stripe 

Recommended For: Nonprofits looking for an integrated payment processor with the option to customize the point of sale. 

Stripe is a reliable nonprofit payment processing software that integrates easily with your website, donation pages, fundraising forms, and other platforms. It has various APIs to customize your payment solution to your nonprofit's needs. 

Stripe's payment processing solution is available in 34 countries and accommodates 135 currencies, making it an excellent tool for accepting international transactions. 

See how Zeffy users can get access to Stripe's payment gateway for a 0% fee!

3. Helcim 

Recommended For: Nonprofits want a dedicated and reliable solution for credit card transactions. 

Helcim is another payment gateway and processing platform that nonprofits can consider as an alternative to Square and PayPal. The solution enables you to accept online, phone, or in-person payments. 

If you want to offer recurring donations, it features a subscription management system that streamlines setting monthly payments. You can track the number of donors currently contributing online, automate payment notices and reminders, and flag if the donor's credit card expires soon. 

4. Bloomerang Payments 

Recommended For: Nonprofits looking for an advanced payment platform with advanced security features and a strong support team.

Bloomerang Payments relies exclusively on industry-leading fraud monitoring tools to detect and prevent fraudulent transactions. It integrates with your online giving tools, such as embeddable donation forms, donate buttons, text-to-give, and donation pages. 

Data collected through Bloomerang Payments automatically flows into your Bloomerang CRM, streamlining receipting, acknowledgments, and reporting. 

Bloomerang vs. Zeffy: Find out which platform works harder for your cause.

5. iATS Payments

Recommended For: Nonprofits are looking for a payment processing tool that integrates with their existing fundraising software easily. 

With over 20 years of experience, iATS Payments is one of nonprofit organizations' earliest payment processing platforms. 

It integrates with various fundraising platforms to process donations, including mobile bidding, auction, text-to-give, and peer-to-peer. All your data is synced in one place, making sending receipts and managing donor relationships easy. 

Final Verdict on Square Vs Paypal: Which Is the right Payment Processor Option?

Square and PayPal are popular payment processing solutions with unique features that suit different organizational needs. Similar options, like Zelle and Stripe, are excellent payment processors but need more specialization in specific pricing and functionality for fundraising teams.

Explicitly designed for charitable organizations, Zeffy is a zero-fee (we even cover transaction fees!), comprehensive, and user-friendly payment processing platform that allows nonprofits to collect both online and in-person donations. 

FAQs on Square vs. PayPal

Yes, switching from PayPal to Square as your payment service provider is easier. If you have a lot of data to migrate, an expert from the Square team will help you set up software and hardware and offer assistance with connecting existing apps and services

Fees are similar when you're comparing Square and PayPal, but factors like online transactions vs. in-person and domestic vs. international will determine the final fee structure. Your nonprofit can identify the best option based on how you accept donations and fundraise. A Square account also requires monthly fees.
If you’re looking for affordable and comprehensive solutions specifically tailored for nonprofits to start accepting payments, Zeffy is the answer! It is the only 100% free fundraising platform covering fees.

Written by
Camille Duboz

