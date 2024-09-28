Text-to-Give for Nonprofits: The Ultimate Mobile Fundraising Guide

Text-to-give is a powerful fundraising strategy that leverages mobile phones, allowing nonprofits to engage supporters and collect donations through simple text messages.
The technique relies on the widespread use of mobile phones to reach more people, with text messages being opened 98% of the time. This high visibility, combined with the personal and immediate nature of text messaging, leads to better engagement.
Donors can give with just a few taps on their phones. The simplicity of giving turns a moment of inspiration into tangible support, making text giving a strong fundraising tool.
This guide provides every detail needed to run a successful text-to-give campaign, from its pros and cons to the setup process. Keep reading to find best practices for maximizing your text fundraising efforts.
Table of content
What is text-to-give fundraising?
Text-to-give vs. text-to-donate: What is the difference
Advantages of text-to-give fundraising
Disadvantages of text-to-give fundraising
5 steps to set up text-to-give for fundraising
Best practices to boost your text-to-give campaign
Final words on text-to-give fundraising
FAQs on text-to-give fundraising
Text-to-give is a form of mobile fundraising that enables supporters to give to a charity through text messages.
Here's how it works: A donor texts a predetermined amount to the organization’s designated unique phone number, which is applied to their phone bill. The phone carrier processes the amount and transfers the donation to your organization. This processing time depends on the specific mobile carrier service.
Often used interchangeably, text-to-give and text-to-donate can refer to different methods: donating via a mobile webpage or through a cell phone bill charge.
In a text-to-give fundraising campaign, donors text a keyword and an amount, which is added to their phone bill. In contrast, with text-to-donate, donors text a keyword to your unique mobile giving number and receive a link to a mobile-responsive donation form. They can then fill out the form and submit their gift amount.
Text-to-donate fundraising campaigns, such as telethons or disaster relief efforts, can be particularly effective for urgent donation needs. While the speed of donation processing can vary depending on the platform and payment method used, many text-to-donate software solutions offer faster transaction times compared to traditional fundraising methods.
Regardless of the method, both enable donors to give through a few text messages, requiring little effort.
Text-to-give has emerged as an effective fundraising solution, capitalizing on people's frequent use of mobile phones for financial transactions. This method's power lies in its accessibility: 91% of Americans check their cell phones approximately 80 times daily, allowing you to capture donors' attention easily.
SMS messages also boast an 82% average open rate, with 95% read within 3 minutes. This high engagement translates into higher conversion rates as your text donation appeal has a strong chance of getting seen and considered by potential donors.
Text-to-give significantly enhances the likelihood of successful donations, making it a particularly effective tool for fundraisers.
Text giving is one of the most convenient fundraising methods out there because nearly everyone has their smartphone on them at all times. Raise money anytime, anywhere by simply sending a text message.
Your donors can donate from anywhere, be it at home, in the office, at a fundraising event, or on the go. With minimal barriers to participation, all they have to do is text your number or fill out a short form with just a few clicks.
Unlike online donations, which often involve more deliberation, text giving allows donors to act on their initial impulse to contribute.
The speed and simplicity of text donations reduce the chances of potential donors becoming distracted or reconsidering their decision. This quick, hassle-free process encourages spontaneous giving, converting momentary generosity into a donation.
Text giving taps into the massive reach of cell phones, owned by 97% of Americans. Many text-to-give platforms allow organizations to send up to 2,000 messages monthly, depending on the specific service provider and plan chosen. This makes it easy to connect with a broad audience and significantly expand the scope of your fundraising appeals.
These platforms also feature audience segmentation and targeted messaging capabilities, enabling you to tailor messages to specific donor groups.
Text fundraising enables you to engage your audience in real time during fundraising events or campaigns. This allows you to encourage immediate action from supporters while enthusiasm and emotions are high.
If you work with cellular companies for text-to-give donations, they will typically transfer the funds to your organization after donors settle their phone bills. The exact time it takes to receive funds can vary, ranging 30 to 40 days. This timeframe can be influenced by several factors, including:
Working with mobile carriers or investing in text-to-give software involves fees. Although some will be more affordable than others, these will reduce the total amount that you receive from each donation.
Many text-to-give service providers impose limits on donation amounts. There's usually a $5 to $50 cap on all donations, which may restrict larger gifts. Some tools may allow you to request higher donations but will have processing fees.
Text-to-give, while efficient, limits donor data collection. The simplified process, requiring only a code or minimal information, captures limited donor information. This scarcity of data hinders personalized follow-ups and long-term donor relationships.
Working with a text-to-give tool helps you launch mobile giving campaigns easily on a large scale. These platforms will have fewer restrictions on donation caps and faster processing times compared to mobile carriers.
When searching for a text-to-give software provider, look for the following features:
After creating an account, you'll receive a code for donors to text their donations using keywords. Keywords are dedicated words that you create for supporters to use to start the donation process. These should be brief and relevant to your fundraising campaign.
Remember, donors are more likely to correctly type a short and catchy keyword on their first try. It saves time and keeps the donation process as convenient as possible.
For instance, the Rock School of Dance used “ROCK SCHOOL” as their keyword. It is clear, easy to remember, and directly related to the campaign's purpose.
Donors expect a quick and user-friendly experience when they contribute. Consider creating a mobile giving page that's short and easy to complete, meeting their expectations for convenience. Here's what to focus on:
When donors text your code, they instantly receive your organization's carefully crafted automated response. This message should be concise yet impactful, thanking donors promptly and guiding them to your donation form with a clear call to action. Personalize the message with the donor's name to enhance engagement where possible.
By structuring your response thoughtfully, you encourage immediate action and reinforce the donor's decision to contribute.
Use a cohesive cross-channel marketing strategy to your organization's designated text-to-give number and keyword, accompanied by compelling calls-to-action across different channels. This approach will allow you to reach more people and extend your fundraising reach.
Here are some effective ways you can do this:
If you want your supporters to use text-to-give technology, make it easy for them. Write clear instructions on how to use text messaging to make a donation and share this information in your appeals, as well as on your website and social media accounts.
Consider adding screenshots of each step or creating a video so supporters can visualize what they should do. They're more likely to donate when they see how convenient it is.
For instance, The Gathering Church, located in North Carolina, specifies three easy steps for text giving directly on its website.
To encourage donors to text to donate to your cause, your message needs to be engaging and highlight the value of donations. Share recent successes or beneficiary stories to create an emotional connection and explain why you need their support.
Use impactful images related to your cause to reinforce your message. End with a clear, urgent call-to-action like "Donate now!" or "Give today to change lives." that encourages donors to click on the donation page as soon as they read your message.
Consider suggesting specific, achievable donation amounts (e.g., $10 or $15) to lower barriers to giving.
Your keyword is how your mobile donations find their way to your organization. It is important to optimize it by making it simple, unique, and relevant.
If your keyword is too difficult, the phone autocorrect option will likely adjust it, or your donors may accidentally mistype it. These blunders reduce your chances of receiving donations.
Keep the following in mind when deciding on the keyword to make the right choice:
Pairing text-to-give with other fundraising efforts can create a multichannel approach, boosting donations and engagement. Here's how you can integrate it:
With certain text-to-donate services, you can include a field on your donation form that allows donors to set up automated recurring gifts. This feature helps cultivate a reliable income stream while making it effortless for donors to contribute on a regular basis.
You can set a variety of giving amounts to guide first-time givers who are new to text-to-give, while still allowing donors the option to enter custom amounts.
Thanking donors is essential in all fundraising campaigns, including text-to-give. Most text-to-give services allow you to customize a thank you email or redirect supporters to a confirmation page for their donation.
Here's your chance to make them feel valued and show your appreciation. Explain where their money is going—for instance, say, "Your donation of $50 will provide means for ten pups in our care this month." You might also consider offering a small online incentive, like an e-gift card or e-book.
Offer additional engagement opportunities like subscribing to newsletters, reading the latest blog, or volunteering.
Text-to-give campaigns offer a convenient way for donors to contribute via their smartphones, potentially increasing supporter engagement. To maximize their effectiveness, select an appropriate platform, use clear keywords, and craft compelling messages. Integrating text-to-give with other fundraising strategies can further amplify your results.
As you explore various fundraising methods, including text-to-give, it's important to consider how each tool fits into your overall fundraising strategy. Look for solutions that offer flexibility, minimize fees, and allow you to retain as much of each donation as possible.
Zeffy offers a 100% free fundraising platform that can complement your text-to-give efforts. While we don't provide text-to-give services directly, our platform can be used alongside such campaigns to offer donors additional giving options without incurring extra costs.