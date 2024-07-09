The Ultimate Guide to Effective Nonprofit Mission Statements

1. What is a nonprofit mission statement ?

2. Why are mission statements important for nonprofits?

3. What makes a good nonprofit mission statement?

4. How to write an awesome nonprofit mission statement (+tips)

5. Best practices for writing a nonprofit mission statement

6. 5-step exercise for creating a nonprofit mission statement

7. What to avoid when writing a nonprofit mission statement?

8. What are good examples of mission statements?

What is a nonprofit mission statement?

Think of a nonprofit mission statement as the heartbeat of your organization. It's the core reason your nonprofit exists and the big-picture goal that drives everything you do. It's like your North Star, guiding your decisions, actions, and strategies.

In a nutshell, a mission statement is a brief yet powerful declaration of your nonprofit's purpose. It's the answer to questions like:

Why do we exist?

Who do we serve?

What do we aim to achieve?

In general, there are a few key components of effective mission statements:

Purpose: What is the primary goal of your nonprofit? What change or impact are you aiming to create in the world?

Audience: Who are you serving? This could be specific groups, communities, or even broader causes.

Approach: How do you plan to achieve your purpose? This is where you highlight your main activities or methods.

Why are mission statements important for nonprofits?

Alright, so we’ve covered what a nonprofit mission statement is, but let's dive deeper into why it’s so crucial.

Think of your mission statement as the foundation upon which your entire organization is built. Without a strong foundation, even the most well-intentioned nonprofit can struggle to make an impact.

Here are a few reasons why your mission statement really, truly matters:

Strategic planning: Your mission statement acts like a compass, pointing your organization in the right direction. When you’re faced with tough decisions or potential new projects, your mission statement helps you evaluate whether these opportunities align with your core purpose.

Unification: A clear and compelling mission statement unites everyone in your organization around a common goal. Whether they’re staff, volunteers, or board members, having a shared understanding of your mission fosters collaboration and teamwork.

Effective communication: Your mission statement is often the first thing people learn about your nonprofit. It’s your elevator pitch, your chance to make a strong first impression.

Internal motivation and inspiration: Let’s face it—nonprofit work can be challenging. A powerful mission statement serves as a constant reminder of why you do what you do. It’s a source of inspiration that keeps everyone motivated, especially during tough times. When the going gets tough, revisiting your mission can reignite passion and drive within your team.

Fundraising and support: A compelling mission statement is a key tool in your fundraising arsenal. Donors want to know their contributions are making a real difference. A clear mission statement helps them understand your goals and the impact of their support, making them more likely to give.

Public accountability A mission statement also holds your nonprofit accountable to the public. It’s a promise of what you aim to achieve and a standard against which your success can be measured. Stakeholders, including donors, beneficiaries, and the community, can evaluate your progress and impact based on your stated mission.

What makes a good nonprofit mission statement?

Crafting a great nonprofit mission statement is like making the perfect recipe—each ingredient needs to be just right. An effective mission statement is:

Clear: A good mission statement is clear and easy to understand. It avoids jargon and complex language, making sure that anyone reading it can quickly grasp what your nonprofit is all about.

Example: "To provide clean drinking water to communities in need."

Concise: Keep it short and sweet. The best mission statements are usually one or two sentences long. This brevity ensures that the statement is memorable and can be easily communicated.

Example: "To empower children through education and mentorship."

Specific: Vague statements can be interpreted in many ways, so clearly outline your purpose and how you intend to achieve it.

Example: "To rescue and rehabilitate abandoned pets and find them loving homes."

Inspiring: Your mission statement should inspire. It should convey a sense of passion and urgency that motivates both your team and potential supporters.

Example: "To inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens."

Relevant: Ensure that your mission statement is relevant to your cause and resonates with your audience. It should also reflect your nonprofit's core values and priorities.

Example: "To promote sustainable farming practices that protect the environment and ensure food security."

Unique: Your mission statement should highlight what sets your nonprofit apart from others. It should reflect your unique approach or perspective on addressing your cause.

Example: "To use art therapy to heal and empower survivors of trauma."

Mission-aligned: Make sure your mission statement aligns with your nonprofit’s goals and activities. It should be a true reflection of what you do every day.

Example: "To provide free legal assistance to low-income individuals facing housing issues."

Evergreen: While your strategies and programs may evolve, your mission statement should have a timeless quality. It should remain relevant and true to your core purpose over the years.

Example: "To champion equal rights and social justice for all."

How to write an awesome nonprofit mission statement (+tips)

Writing a nonprofit mission statement can feel daunting, but with a little guidance, you can create a powerful and inspiring declaration of your organization’s purpose.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you craft an awesome mission statement, along with some useful tips to make the process smoother.

1. Understand your purpose

Before you start writing, have a clear understanding of why your nonprofit exists. To get a clear picture of this, try asking yourself and your team:

What problem are we solving?

Who are we serving?

What change do we aim to bring about?





2. Gather input

Engage with your stakeholders, including board members, staff, volunteers, and beneficiaries, to get diverse perspectives on your organization’s mission. This collective input will help ensure your mission statement resonates with everyone involved.

This might look like holding brainstorming sessions, conducting surveys, or having one-on-one discussions.

3. Brainstorm Identify the key elements that should be included in your mission statement, including:

Purpose : What is the primary goal of your organization?

: What is the primary goal of your organization? Audience : Who are you serving?

: Who are you serving? Approach: How do you plan to achieve your purpose?

For example, an organization providing educational resources to underprivileged children might identify: Purpose (education), Audience (underprivileged children), and Approach (providing resources).

4. Draft and refineWrite several drafts of your mission statement, experimenting with different structures and wording. Don’t be afraid to create multiple variations.

Then, choose the best elements from each draft and combine them into a single, concise statement. Aim for clarity and brevity. Your mission statement should be easy to understand and remember.

5. Seek feedbackShare your draft mission statement with a few trusted individuals and get their feedback. Make sure it resonates with them and clearly communicates your organization’s purpose.

You might ask stakeholders to answer questions like:

Do you think this mission statement reflects who we are?

Do you think this mission statement reflects what we aim to do?

Do you think this mission statement reflects our uniqueness?

Is this statement easy to understand and remember?

Does this statement leave room for growth?

6. Finalize and test based on the feedback, finalize your mission statement. Then, test it in different contexts to ensure its effectiveness, such as on your website, in grant applications, and during presentations.

Best practices for writing a nonprofit mission statement

Keep it simple: Avoid complex language and jargon. Your mission statement should be easily understood by anyone, regardless of their familiarity with your field. For example, instead of "To ameliorate the socioeconomic conditions of marginalized demographics," say "To improve the lives of marginalized communities.



Make it memorable: Use clear and powerful language that sticks in people’s minds. A memorable mission statement is more likely to be repeated and shared.



Be inspirational: Your mission statement should inspire and motivate both your team and your supporters. Highlight the positive impact of your work.



Focus on impact: Emphasize the change you aim to create rather than just the activities you perform. This helps convey the significance of your work.



Stay true to your values: Your mission statement should reflect your organization’s core values and principles and resonate with your overall vision and philosophy.



Review and update: Periodically review your mission statement (annually or biennially) to ensure it still aligns with your organization’s goals and activities. As your nonprofit evolves, your mission statement may need to be updated.

5-step exercise for creating a nonprofit mission statement

Step 1: Define Your Purpose

Objective: Identify the core reason your organization exists.

Questions to consider: What problem are we trying to solve? Why was our organization founded? What change do we want to see in the world?



Exercise: Write down a clear and concise statement answering these questions. Keep it focused on your organization's primary goal.

Example: "To provide safe housing for homeless families."

Step 2: Identify Your Audience

Objective: Specify who your organization serves.

Questions to consider: Who benefits from our work? What specific group or community do we support and why?



Exercise: List out the primary beneficiaries of your services. Be as specific as possible about who they are.

Example: "Homeless families in our community."

Step 3: Outline Your Approach

Objective: Describe how your organization achieves its goals.

Questions to consider: What activities or programs do we use to fulfill our purpose? What methods or strategies do we employ?



Exercise: Write down the main actions your organization takes to achieve its mission.

Example: "By providing temporary shelters and long-term housing solutions."

Step 4: Combine Elements

Objective: Bring together the purpose, audience, and approach into a cohesive statement.

Exercise: Use the elements from Steps 1, 2, and 3 to draft a combined mission statement. Aim for one to two sentences.

Example: "To provide safe housing for homeless families in our community by offering temporary shelters and long-term housing solutions."

Step 5: Refine and Test

Objective: Polish your mission statement for clarity and impact.

Questions to consider: Is the statement clear and easy to understand? Does it inspire and motivate? Is it specific and concise?



Exercise: Edit your draft for simplicity and power. Remove any jargon or unnecessary words. Then, share the draft with stakeholders (staff, board members, volunteers) for feedback and make adjustments based on their input.

Example: "To empower homeless families in our community by providing safe temporary shelters and sustainable housing solutions."

What to avoid when writing a nonprofit mission statement?

Crafting a nonprofit mission statement is crucial, but it’s equally important to know what pitfalls to avoid. Here are some common mistakes to steer clear of when writing your nonprofit mission statement:

Being too vague: A mission statement that is too broad or general doesn’t provide clear guidance or distinguish your organization from others. Avoid general phrases like “to help people” or “to make a difference,” and instead be specific about what your organization does and who it serves.



Using jargon: Technical terms, buzzwords, or complex sentences can confuse readers and obscure your message.



Lack of focus: Trying to cover too many objectives in one mission statement can make it unfocused and ineffective. Avoid Including every activity or program in the mission statement and focus on the core purpose and primary activities of your organization.



Being overly ambitious: A mission statement that promises too much can set unrealistic expectations and undermine credibility. Instead, set achievable and realistic goals that reflect your organization’s capacity.

What are good examples of mission statements?

A well-crafted mission statement is concise, clear, specific, and inspiring. It effectively communicates the organization’s purpose and guides its actions.

Here are some examples of good nonprofit mission statements that embody these qualities:

1. Feeding America

Mission statement: "To feed America’s hungry through a nationwide network of member food banks and engage our country in the fight to end hunger."

Why it works: This mission statement clearly outlines the organization’s purpose (feeding America’s hungry), method (a nationwide network of food banks), and broader goal (ending hunger).

2. Habitat for Humanity

Mission statement: "Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope."

Why it works: It’s inspirational, clearly states the purpose (building homes), and highlights the approach (bringing people together), while also conveying a sense of hope and community.

3. American Red Cross

Mission statement: "To prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors."

Why it works: This statement is clear, specific, and emphasizes the organization’s action (prevent and alleviate suffering) and method (mobilizing volunteers and donors).

4. Teach For America

Mission statement: "To enlist, develop, and mobilize as many as possible of our nation’s most promising future leaders to grow and strengthen the movement for educational equity and excellence."

Why it works: It specifies the organization’s purpose (educational equity and excellence), the target group (future leaders), and the approach (enlist, develop, mobilize).

5. charity: water

Mission statement: "Bringing clean and safe drinking water to people in developing countries."

Mission statement: This statement is short, clear, and specific about the problem being addressed (lack of clean water) and the target audience (people in developing countries).

6. Oxfam

Mission statement: "To create lasting solutions to poverty, hunger, and social injustice."

Why it works: It’s concise, clear about the issues being tackled (poverty, hunger, social injustice), and focuses on creating lasting solutions.

7. World Wildlife Fund (WWF)

Mission statement: "To conserve nature and reduce the most pressing threats to the diversity of life on Earth."

Why it works: This statement is clear, focuses on the core mission (conserving nature), and specifies the broader goal (reducing threats to biodiversity).

8. The Nature Conservancy

Mission statement: "To conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends."

Why it works: It’s concise, clear, and specific about the organization’s focus (conserving lands and waters) and the broader impact (all life depends on these resources).

9. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Mission statement: "To create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth."

Why it works: This statement is clear about the organization’s purpose (mentoring relationships) and its target audience (youth), and it’s inspirational (ignite the power and promise).

10. Doctors Without Borders

Mission statement: "To provide lifesaving medical care to those most in need."

Why it works: It’s concise, specific about the organization’s action (providing medical care), and clear about the target audience (those most in need).

