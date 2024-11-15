Zeffy Celebrates a Community of 50,000 Nonprofits with the #ZeffyExtraMile Challenge Awarding $7,500 to Inspire Change and Amplify Impact

To celebrate an inspiring milestone of supporting over 50,000 nonprofit organizations in their efforts to change the world, Zeffy—the only 100% free fundraising platform— is proud to announce the completion and official winners of the 2024 #ZeffyExtraMile Challenge.

This initiative called upon nationwide nonprofits to share their most creative and impactful fundraising campaigns that unite communities for good. Today, we celebrate three exceptional winners, each of whom Zeffy awarded $2,500 to amplify their missions and continue to inspire the communities that make such impactful change possible.

About the #ZeffyExtraMile Challenge

Throughout October 2024, the #ZeffyExtraMile Challenge invited nonprofits to amplify their work, rally their supporters, and showcase their dedication through engaging and out-of-the-box campaigns. Participating organizations followed a simple, three-step process:

Create a Campaign: Nonprofits launched fundraising campaigns via Zeffy, showcasing creativity and impactful storytelling. Submit an Application: A brief application allowed nonprofits to enter the challenge officially. Spread the Word: Nonprofits promoted their campaigns through their communities and social media, using the hashtag #ZeffyExtraMile to boost visibility and engagement.

Zeffy’s team selected winners based on campaign creativity, impact, and community engagement. After an impressive response and over 500 nonprofit participants, three standout organizations were announced as winners on October 25, 2024, for their admirable commitment to going the extra mile to help those in need.

“The Extra Mile Challenge is our way of celebrating 50,000 nonprofits who inspire us every day,“ shared [Hubert or François], the [title] at Zeffy. “We’re so proud to support organizations going the extra mile to make an impact.”

Winners of the 2024 Extra Mile Challenge

1. Phoenix Rising Equine Rescue & Rehab

The "Buy Art, Save Horses!" campaign is a heartfelt initiative created by Phoenix Rising Equine Rescue and Rehabilitation to sell custom artwork, and support rescued horses directly with 100% of proceeds from the sales. Even more interesting is the artist behind each creation, who found purpose through painting after a Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis diagnosis.

Each piece is crafted with custom tools that enable him to paint from his wheelchair and embrace his motto, "I Will… While I Can." The entire campaign embodies his resilient spirit and embraces second chances, the heart of Phoenix Rising’s mission. Through this inspiring campaign, art lovers help fund essential care for horses while celebrating perseverance and creativity.

“For 35 years, winter has brought steep challenges with higher feed, shelter, and veterinary costs when donations slow down,” expressed artist Alan Deacon. “Winning the #ZeffyExtraMile Challenge is a game-changer for us, allowing us to care for our horses throughout the cold months. This award helps ensure we can provide essential feed, maintain warm shelters, and cover additional veterinary needs. Thank you, Zeffy, for helping us continue our mission.”

2. The Underserved Communities Foundation

The "UCF Jackets for Kids" campaign is a community-driven initiative hosted by The Underserved Communities Foundation (UCF) that provides warmth and comfort to children facing winter without adequate clothing. The campaign invites supporters to come together and bring hope to families who struggle to provide the basics with rising living costs.

Now, so many families feel the relief of not choosing between prioritizing essentials like meals and providing their children with winter jackets. UCF used a peer-to-peer model to ignite the power of teamwork and supply 300 local children with new jackets for just $20 each.

Supporters are also encouraged to donate, volunteer, and share the campaign, with a matching program that doubles every dollar up to $1,500. Their generosity ensures these children won’t face the cold without a coat this winter.

“The $2,500 award from Zeffy enables us to provide 125 winter jackets for children in underserved communities,” explained Diana, Executive Director at The Underserved Communities Foundation. Each jacket is physical warmth and a symbol of care from their community. Zeffy’s support lets us extend this warmth and bring smiles to these children, ensuring they stay safe and warm throughout the winter.”

Meow Mission Coalition‍

Meow Mission Coalition curated the "Taco 'Bout TNR Clinic" as a life-saving fundraiser that thoughtfully supports a cat overpopulation in Allegany County through a no-cost spay and neuter clinic. This campaign’s $5,000 donation goal helps prevent the cycle of unexpected litters left without homes, easing the burden on local shelters.

The organization focuses on humanely managing feral cat populations through Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs that directly improve the quality of life for the kittens and the community. Each dollar raised through this campaign brings these vulnerable animals one step closer to a healthier, safer life free from overcrowding and hardship.



“This award from Zeffy will fund a much-needed no-cost spay and neuter clinic for stray and feral cats,” explained Ashley, Founder & President at Meow Mission Coalition. “Our area has seen a rapid increase in stray cats, and this funding helps us tackle overpopulation. We can spay and neuter up to 60 cats, helping prevent countless litters and providing relief to local shelters and caretakers. Thank you, Zeffy, for supporting our mission.”

Giving Tuesday Tag-a-Thon

As we celebrate the incredible achievements of our #ZeffyExtraMile Challenge winners, we're excited to announce our next initiative for Giving Tuesday 2024: Zeffy's Giving Tuesday Tag-a-Thon. Stay tuned and follow us on social media for updates—the contest will be officially announced on Tuesday, November 19. Join us and make a difference!

About Zeffy

Zeffy is on a mission to empower nonprofits to change the world—100% free of charge. What began as a simple volunteer-matching platform created by co-founders François and Thibaut has grown into the only fundraising and donor management platform that doesn’t charge nonprofits a single dime.

In just seven years, Zeffy has helped over 50,000 nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada raise more than $800 million, saving them $40 million in fees.

Driven by the belief that generosity should be accessible to all, Zeffy has tripled its impact year over year by providing nonprofits with powerful, intuitive tools to manage donations, events, and campaigns. As a Certified B Corporation, the organization is dedicated to making a positive difference, prioritizing simplicity, transparency, and community support to maximize the impact of nonprofits worldwide.

With over 200,000 fundraising campaigns launched, the team remains committed to helping nonprofits thrive without the burden of extra costs.