Pricing

Processing fees: 3.49% + $0.49 per transaction (99Pledges), 2.9% + 30c (card), 0.8% (ACH) (CauseMatch)

Platform fees: 0% (99Pledges), 5% platform fee on all donations (CauseMatch)

Monthly fees: None (99Pledges), No monthly fee (CauseMatch)

Value for money: N/A (99Pledges), 1.0/5 (CauseMatch)

Features

99Pledges: 4.0/5 - Solid peer-to-peer fundraising. Setup takes time; limited beyond campaigns.

CauseMatch: 1.0/5 - Steep learning curve. Requires external tools for most features you'll need. Donations

99Pledges: Basic donation processing with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising total

CauseMatch: Accepts one-time and recurring donations with basic customization options and donor management features.

Ticketing

99Pledges: No event ticketing features - 99Pledges is designed for pledge campaigns, not event management

CauseMatch: CauseMatch doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software for events and fundraising galas.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising

99Pledges: Strong peer-to-peer campaign tools with social sharing features and fundraiser management dashboard

CauseMatch: Specializes in peer-to-peer fundraising with team creation, social sharing tools, and campaign tracking features.

Auctions

99Pledges: 99Pledges doesn't offer auction functionality - it's focused on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns only

CauseMatch: CauseMatch doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to track bidders.

Raffles

99Pledges: Limited raffle support - mainly focused on pledge-based campaigns rather than ticket-based raffles

CauseMatch: No dedicated raffle functionality. You'd need external raffle software and manual winner selection processes.

Online store

99Pledges: No online store capabilities - 99Pledges specializes in peer-to-peer campaigns, not merchandise sales

CauseMatch: CauseMatch doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships

99Pledges: 99Pledges focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring payment options.

CauseMatch: CauseMatch focuses on peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns rather than ongoing membership management. Limited recurring payment options for sustained member relationships.

Donor Management/CRM

99Pledges: Campaign-focused donor tracking. Limited CRM features beyond campaign participants. No comprehensive donor relationship management tools.

CauseMatch: Campaign-focused donor tracking with basic contact information. Limited long-term relationship management tools beyond individual fundraising campaigns.

Emails & Newsletter

99Pledges: Basic email notifications to campaign supporters. No built-in newsletter tools or advanced email marketing capabilities for ongoing donor communication.

CauseMatch: Basic email notifications for campaign updates and donor thank-yous. No dedicated newsletter tools or advanced email marketing features for ongoing supporter engagement.

Payment Processing

99Pledges: Processes donations through campaigns but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. No fee-free payment processing options available.

CauseMatch: Processes donations through campaigns but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. No fee-free payment processing options available.

Payment methods

99Pledges: Credit cards only for school pledge campaigns

CauseMatch: Credit cards only for crowdfunding campaigns

Credit Card Payments

99Pledges: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for pledge-based fundraising campaigns

CauseMatch: Supported - Accepts credit card donations through integrated payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay

99Pledges: Not specified - Payment methods not detailed on main site for school fundraising platform

CauseMatch: Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly documented in their features

ACH / Bank Transfers

99Pledges: Not supported - 99Pledges focuses on credit card and online payments for school fundraisers

CauseMatch: Not supported - CauseMatch focuses on crowdfunding campaigns without direct ACH processing

Tap to Pay App

99Pledges: Not supported - 99Pledges is web-based platform designed for schools and teams

CauseMatch: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for in-person fundraising events

Customer Support

CauseMatch: 1.0/5

Unlimited Support

CauseMatch: CauseMatch does not offer unlimited support - support is limited based on plan level

Phone Support / Office Hours

CauseMatch: CauseMatch provides phone support during business hours for higher-tier plans

Webinars

CauseMatch: CauseMatch offers training webinars and educational sessions to help nonprofits run successful campaigns

Help Center

CauseMatch: CauseMatch maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign setup and management

Email

CauseMatch: CauseMatch provides email support for users with questions or technical issues

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team

CauseMatch: Support level varies by plan — phone access restricted to higher-tier subscribers