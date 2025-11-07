Village Reach lost $1500 to Donorbox fees. They’ve already saved nearly as much with Zeffy.

Village Reach's Mission

Village Reach operates on a simple but important philosophy: the best people to solve a community’s problems are people from that community. The Village Reach team gathers funds, expertise, and willing volunteers from the United States to support innovative projects that are designed and led by people who live in the target communities.

“Our Mission: Village Reach is a global nonprofit empowering individuals with bold dreams to effect meaningful change in their communities. We provide resources, encouragement, and project support, mobilizing our team and donors to turn these visions into a reality. Together, we enable dreamers to transform their villages and leave a lasting impact.” – Alyssa Roman, Mission Communications Lead at Village Reach

Background

When a man named Vuthy welcomed two Americans to his village in Vietnam to help run a soccer tournament, he couldn’t know he was setting the pair on a years-long path. Katlyn van Wingerden and Chase Collins helped Vuthy gear the soccer tournament toward addressing substance abuse issues in the village, and they loved getting the chance to do so.

Katlyn and Chase loved it so much, in fact, that they began looking for more consistent ways to support projects exactly like Vuthy’s. Years after the soccer tournament, catching up at a rooftop restaurant in Dallas, Texas, Katlyn and Chase decided to dedicate more of their time and efforts to helping visionaries like Vuthy on their home turf by founding a nonprofit, and that was the beginning of Village Reach.

“They were struck by the impact of seeing a dream materialize and felt driven to participate in that process,” Alyssa says.

On their next time out of the country, a mission trip to Costa Rica, Katlyn and Chase finalized their vision: “founding an organization to aid communities globally, with a primary focus on empowering local leaders,” Alyssa says.

The pair takes applications and proposals from leaders all over the world, whom they call Dreamers, and then assemble a team to share funds, expertise, and man-hours with those Dreamers.

“Our projects have ranged from informational sporting events, building clinics, building classrooms, sponsoring youth retreats, sponsoring agricultural initiatives, installing water filtration systems, and so much more,” Alyssa says.

Since officially founding Village Reach in 2021, the team has brought dozens of life programs all over the world, and they’re always looking for the next Dreamer to support.