No Office. All Volunteers. No Time to Waste. How Waggytail Rescue Saves NYC’s Vulnerable Pets — One Zero-Fee Donation at a Time

Waggytail Rescue's Mission

Waggytail Rescue doesn’t do things the conventional way. Their mission is simple: give small dogs and cats a second chance — especially the ones no one else will take.

From emergency transports to last-minute rescues from the euthanasia list, they fight for the dogs who’ve run out of options. No office. No staff. Just a few volunteers and a lot of heart.

Background

Waggytail was born 21 years ago when founder Holly DeRito walked into a shelter and saw a row of kennels marked for euthanasia.

“I decided I was going to start my own rescue to take the dogs nobody else wanted. I went home with seven that day.”

Since then, the organization has placed thousands of dogs and cats in loving homes. As a New Hope partner with NYC Animal Care Centers, Waggytail is on speed dial when shelters are overwhelmed — which is often.

They don’t just work with NYC shelters. They also coordinate flight arrivals from the West Coast and transports from the South, greet arriving dogs in community gardens, and hand them off to fosters with barely a moment to spare.

🎥 Watch their story: