Momentum Dance Collaborative raised £22,000 to fund its workshop series thanks to Zeffy.

Momentum Dance Collaborative's Mission

Every Spring, something exciting happens in Portland, Oregon. Dancers from all over the Metro area come together to participate in a vibrant and inclusive workshop series. But what sets this event apart is the mission that drives it: excellence in dance combined with community activism.

Momentum Dance Collaborative is the organization behind this annual event. It’s a movement workshop series that features over 55 classes, 46 instructors, and 16 different locations. Through its community activism, Momentum Dance Collaborative strives to elevate marginalized genders within the dance community.

‍

“Even in an industry with high percentages of women and people of marginalized genders, leadership roles and opportunities were largely held by men.” - Candice Agahan, Co-director

‍

But working with gender-diverse dance instructors doesn’t stretch far enough for the Momentum Dance Collaborative leadership team. To take their mission even further, they donate all workshop proceeds to Rose Haven, an extraordinary, mission-aligned shelter in the heart of Portland. Rose Haven works to provide a safe space for women and gender non-conforming people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

‍

Background

Led by dancers Izzy Holmes and Candice Agahan, Momentum Dance Collaborative began its work in 2019. But the organization didn’t become an official nonprofit until 2024. For six years, it operated exclusively with the help of fiscal sponsors.

After six successful years, Momentum Dance Collaborative hit an impressive $10,000 fundraising milestone. This was more than Candice and Izzy ever expected, and their sponsors could no longer support the size of the workshop series. Perfectly placed to continue expanding their mission of dance and community activism, Izzy and Candice transformed the organization into its own, fully-fledged nonprofit.

‍

“We are so grateful to our former fiscal sponsors, Steps PDX and their nonprofit, Steps for Youth, for amplifying our programs and helping us stay organized in that time. Now, with our nonprofit status, we have more opportunities to fundraise, apply for grants, and put money into the hands of artists that help shape this city.” - Candice Agahan, Co-director