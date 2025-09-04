GB Sports Academy saved over $1,000 in PayPal fees to keep more athletes in their chosen game.

GB Sports Academy's Mission

GB Sports Academy is a nonprofit dedicated to keeping kids in club sports, no matter the financial status of their families. Club sports are vital spaces for students to grow and develop, both as athletes and young adults, but they are a costly undertaking for many families. Alan and Kihoko Glasband want to help alleviate this burden for as many families as possible by selling baseballs and directly raising costs to cover team fees.

“We create a supportive community for ambitious student-athletes, their families, and their coaches to chase their dreams together.” — GB Sports Academy

Background

Alan and Kihoko used to run a youth baseball organization in Los Angeles. They managed six teams of students between the ages of six and 13 years old, and they loved the chance to help these young boys grow.

But they faced several tensions along the way. The students were passionate and eager athletes who cared about their teams deeply, and their parents expected quality. They wanted to see smiling students in clean, new uniforms, hitting shiny baseballs on attractive, well-maintained fields. Of course, the parents expected engaged coaches with a deep experience in their chosen sport and a proven ability to teach well.

Families also hoped to have all of the above without paying fees that were too high.

Alan and Kihoko made many accommodations over the years when families on their team couldn’t quite get the monthly fees together, but eventually they saw it happening too often.

“Many kids couldn't afford equipment, coaches and tournaments,” Alan says. “We started a non-profit to help them and others to be able to achieve their goals and stay healthy by being active in their chosen activities.”

And this disparity didn’t end with the fees themselves. The athletes whose parents could pay fees easily had more opportunities to practice and develop their skills, so Alan and Kihoko saw them improve more rapidly than other students. As they explain on their website:

“We believe that financial status should not stop kids from being challenged to develop their skills in their chosen sport. We sincerely would like to support all the kids to pursue their dreams and would like their family and coaches to be able to support them in that achievement. ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ and we hope that we can bring like-minded people together to help our kids to realize all the goals they set out to.”

They believe learning teamwork and sports skills are vital for developing youth’s mental and physical health, and are mustering teams of support for every athlete they can.

Alan and Kihoko are building networks of support for students in whatever sport they care about. They are creating villages by selling baseballs and collecting donations to offset club fees for families in need of assistance.