From Platform Fees to Planting Seeds: Berry Good Food’s Zero-Fee Fundraising Story

Berry Good Food 's Mission

Berry Good Food empowers communities in San Diego to make healthier food choices by reconnecting them with where their food comes from. They do this through education, hands-on learning, and shared meals that bring people together.

Background

In Oceanside’s Tri-City neighborhood, Berry Good Food runs a free community garden and kitchen program. Twice a month, residents harvest produce from six garden beds and prepare healthy meals together. These aren’t just cooking classes. They’re community dinners that build resilience, spark connection, and teach lifelong skills.

