iDonate

Pricing

Processing fees: ActBlue: 3.95% per contribution (standard only; lower rate available for Stripe accounts). iDonate: 5.59% + $0.30 per transaction for bank cards; higher fees for Amex and ACH, or a blended average rate option.

Platform fees: ActBlue: $0 - No platform fees; platform is free to use, donors can leave optional tips. iDonate: 4% platform fee per transaction (included in processing).

Monthly fees: ActBlue: $0 - No monthly fees, no setup fees, no maintenance fees. iDonate: $99/month - Starting price for Build Plan; higher tiers cost more; Starter Package pricing not specified.

Value for money: ActBlue: 2.1. iDonate: 3.9.

Features

ActBlue: 2.1/5 - Built for politics only. Steep learning curve, limited nonprofit features, requires external tools for most needs.

iDonate: 3.9/5 - More user-friendly than ActBlue, but still needs add-ons. Setup takes time; basic donor tracking only. Donations: ActBlue focuses on political donations with built-in compliance tools, but charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction. iDonate offers donation processing with transaction fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, plus additional monthly platform fees.

Ticketing: ActBlue - No event ticketing capabilities - ActBlue is designed specifically for political fundraising, not events. iDonate - iDonate doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: ActBlue - Limited peer-to-peer options focused on political campaigns, not general nonprofit fundraising needs. iDonate - iDonate offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization options and additional setup complexity.

Auctions: ActBlue - No auction capabilities - ActBlue is built exclusively for political donation processing. iDonate - iDonate doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding.

Raffles: ActBlue - No raffle management features - platform is limited to direct political contributions only. iDonate - iDonate doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need additional raffle software and manual processes to manage entries.

Online store: ActBlue - No online store functionality - ActBlue doesn't support merchandise sales or product management. iDonate - iDonate doesn't offer online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce software to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships: ActBlue - ActBlue doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. iDonate - iDonate offers basic recurring donation setup but lacks dedicated membership management tools for tracking member benefits, renewal dates, or member-specific communications.

Donor Management/CRM: ActBlue - Basic donor tracking focused on political compliance. Limited relationship management features for ongoing donor engagement. iDonate - Basic donor tracking with donation history and contact information. Limited segmentation options and no advanced donor relationship management features.

Emails & Newsletter: ActBlue - No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software for communications. iDonate - Limited email capabilities focused on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No built-in newsletter tools or donor communication campaigns.

Payment Processing: ActBlue - Processes donations with 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction fees. Built specifically for Democratic campaigns and causes. iDonate - Processes donations with 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction fees. Built specifically for Democratic campaigns and causes.

Payment methods

ActBlue: Credit cards and digital wallets only
iDonate: No in-person payment options

Credit Card Payments: ActBlue - Supported - ActBlue processes credit card donations for political campaigns and 501(c)(3) nonprofits. iDonate - Yes - Accepts all major credit cards with processing fees.

Apple Pay & Google Pay: ActBlue - Supported - ActBlue offers digital wallet payment options including Apple Pay and Google Pay. iDonate - Yes - Digital wallet payments supported.

ACH / Bank Transfers: ActBlue - Not supported - ActBlue focuses on credit card processing for political and nonprofit campaigns. iDonate - Yes - Bank transfers available for recurring donations.

Tap to Pay App: ActBlue - Not supported - ActBlue is an online-only platform without in-person payment capabilities. iDonate - No - Mobile tap-to-pay functionality not available.

Customer Support

ActBlue: 2.1/5
iDonate: 3.9/5 Unlimited Support: ActBlue - ActBlue support is limited to business hours and may have response delays. iDonate - iDonate provides limited support during business hours, not unlimited 24/7 assistance.

Phone Support / Office Hours: ActBlue - ActBlue offers phone support during standard business hours for urgent issues. iDonate - iDonate offers phone support during standard business hours for account holders.

Webinars: ActBlue - ActBlue provides occasional training sessions for campaign and nonprofit users. iDonate - iDonate provides occasional training webinars and product update sessions for users.

Help Center: ActBlue - ActBlue maintains a help center with guides focused on campaign fundraising. iDonate - iDonate maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for their platform.

Email: ActBlue - ActBlue offers email support with response times varying by issue complexity. iDonate - iDonate offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions.

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: ActBlue - Email and phone support during business hours, designed for political campaigns with nonprofit guidance. iDonate - Business hours phone and email support with help center resources for general fundraising needs.