ActBlue and Vanco both help nonprofits collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
ActBlue charges 4% per gift and Vanco takes 2.9% plus monthly fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
ActBlue and Vanco only handle donations, forcing you to find separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
ActBlue and Vanco limit support to business hours with varying response times. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
ActBlue charges 4% fees per gift and focuses on political campaigns, not nonprofits. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with tools built specifically for your mission - from donations to events to online stores.
Vanco charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. Zeffy is completely free with no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. Keep 100% of every donation your supporters give.
Unlike platforms that charge fees or focus on politics, Zeffy offers everything nonprofits need - donations, events, raffles, stores - completely free. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
ActBlue and Vanco limit support to business hours with varying response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat with real humans who understand nonprofits - not political campaigns.
ActBlue only handles donations and lacks auctions, raffles, or stores. Vanco charges fees on everything. Zeffy offers donations, events, raffles, auctions, and online stores - all completely free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
