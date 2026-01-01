ActBlue and WeFund4U help you collect donations online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Act Blue VS We Fund4U
ActBlue and WeFund4U take 3-4% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 fundraiser actually raises $1,000 for your mission.
ActBlue and WeFund4U focus only on donations, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms. Zeffy includes raffles, events, memberships, and donor management.
ActBlue and WeFund4U limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per donation and only handles political donations. Zeffy is 100% free for all nonprofits with donations, events, auctions, and more. Keep every dollar raised while donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
WeFund4U limits support to business hours only, leaving you stuck when issues arise evenings or weekends. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, plus we're built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding.
ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per donation, which adds up fast. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no transaction fees, no monthly costs. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but every dollar of your donation goes directly to your cause.
WeFund4U charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and only offers business hours support. Zeffy is completely free with unlimited support whenever you need help. Plus, we're built specifically for nonprofits, not just general crowdfunding campaigns.
Unlike ActBlue or WeFund4U that focus only on donations, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit - donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. All 100% free, so you can run every fundraising activity without paying transaction fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
