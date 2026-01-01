ActBlue focuses on political campaigns while Wonderful serves UK charities, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Act Blue VS Wonderful.org
ActBlue charges 4% per gift and Wonderful.org takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
ActBlue and Wonderful.org only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, events, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
ActBlue and Wonderful.org lack donor management tools. Zeffy includes CRM features and email campaigns to nurture relationships after the gift.
Yes, Zeffy is 100% free with no transaction fees, setup costs, or monthly charges. ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per donation, which means a $100 gift costs your nonprofit $4.10. With Zeffy, that same $100 stays with your cause.
ActBlue and Wonderful.org only handle donations, forcing you to juggle separate tools for events, memberships, and online stores. Zeffy gives you everything in one free platform, saving time and eliminating the hassle of managing multiple systems.
ActBlue charges 3.95% + $0.15 per transaction and focuses on political campaigns with complex compliance features small nonprofits don't need. Zeffy offers 100% free donation processing with tools built specifically for nonprofits.
While Wonderful.org claims to be fee-free, they still charge processing fees on transactions. Zeffy is truly 100% free with no hidden costs, plus offers comprehensive nonprofit tools like events, memberships, and auctions all in one platform.
Unlike ActBlue or Wonderful.org, Zeffy provides everything nonprofits need in one place: donations, events, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising. All completely free, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
