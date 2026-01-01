Airauctioneer VS Galabid

Galabid

Auctions Platforms Features
Easy Upload of Auction Items
✓ (both platforms)
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
✓ (both platforms) Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
✓ (both platforms) Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
✓ (both platforms) Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
✓ (both platforms) Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
✓ (both platforms)
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)
Airauctioneer: ✗
Galabid: ✓ src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
Airauctioneer: $1.25 per item + card fees on winning bids
Galabid: 5% + card fees on winning bids

Processing fees
Airauctioneer: 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction (for domestic cards in US). For accounts created before January 5, 2021, an additional application fee of 1% of transaction value. Self-managed payment collection has no fees.
Galabid: N/A - No pricing information available

Platform fees
Airauctioneer: $0 platform fee. Per-item credit system: First 5 items free, then credits sold in bundles: 5 credits for $25, 10 credits for $50, 20 credits for $75, 50 credits for $100, 100 credits for $125, 200 credits for $150. One credit is redeemed per item listing. 0% commission.
Galabid: $0 FREE plan; PRO and FLAT FEE plans have additional fees.

Monthly fees
Airauctioneer: $0 No monthly fee
Galabid: $0

Value for money
Airauctioneer: 4.7/5
Galabid: 4.7

Features
Airauctioneer: N/A/5 - Auction-focused tool with transaction fees and limited features beyond bidding
Galabid: 5.0/5 - Easy-to-use auction platform with mobile bidding and integrated ticketing

Donations
Airauctioneer: No donation functionality - Airauctioneer focuses solely on auction events and doesn't support general donation collection for your nonprofit
Galabid: Galabid includes donation collection features integrated with auction events, but focuses primarily on auction-based fundraising rather than standalone donation campaigns.

Ticketing
Airauctioneer: Basic event registration only - limited ticketing features compared to dedicated event management platforms
Galabid: Galabid includes event ticketing as part of auction event management, allowing organizations to sell tickets to their fundraising auctions.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Airauctioneer: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages to help spread your mission
Galabid: Galabid doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns - it focuses on centralized auction events rather than distributed fundraising efforts.

Auctions
Airauctioneer: Airauctioneer offers live and silent auction management with bidding tools, but charges transaction fees that eat into your fundraising proceeds
Galabid: Galabid offers comprehensive auction management with mobile bidding, live auctioneer tools, and real-time bid tracking for fundraising events.

Raffles
Airauctioneer: No raffle functionality - you'll need additional tools to run raffles alongside your auction events
Galabid: Galabid doesn't offer dedicated raffle functionality - it's built specifically for auction-style bidding rather than raffle ticket sales.

Online store
Airauctioneer: No online store capabilities - you'll need a separate platform to sell merchandise or other items outside of auction events
Galabid: Galabid doesn't provide online store functionality - it's designed for auction items and experiences rather than retail merchandise sales.

Memberships
Airauctioneer: Airauctioneer focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for tracking member relationships beyond auction participation.
Galabid: Galabid focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for tracking member relationships beyond individual auction participation.

Donor Management/CRM
Airauctioneer: Tracks bidder information and auction history. Limited donor relationship management features beyond auction participation data.
Galabid: Tracks bidder information and auction history. Limited donor relationship management features beyond auction participation and basic contact information storage.

Emails & Newsletter
Airauctioneer: Basic email notifications for auction updates and bidding alerts. Limited newsletter capabilities outside of auction-specific communications.
Galabid: Basic email notifications for auction updates and bidding alerts. Limited newsletter capabilities outside of auction-specific communications and event promotion.

Payment Processing
Airauctioneer: Processes auction payments with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional payment gateway fees may apply depending on your setup.
Galabid: Processes auction payments with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional payment gateway fees may apply depending on your setup.

Payment methods
Airauctioneer: Credit cards only. No ACH, digital wallets, or mobile payments
Galabid: Credit cards only. No ACH, digital wallets, or mobile payments

Credit Card Payments
Airauctioneer: Supported - Accepts credit card payments for auction bids and purchases
Galabid: Supported - Accepts major credit cards for auction payments and donations

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Airauctioneer: Not specified - Payment method details not clearly outlined on their platform
Galabid: Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing methods

ACH / Bank Transfers
Airauctioneer: Not supported - AirAuctioneer focuses on auction bidding, not direct payment processing
Galabid: Not supported - Galabid focuses on auction bidding mechanics rather than comprehensive payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Airauctioneer: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality for auction platform
Galabid: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available

Customer Support
Airauctioneer: N/A
Galabid: 5.0/5

Unlimited Support
Airauctioneer: No - Airauctioneer support is limited to business hours and specific support channels
Galabid: Galabid limits support to business hours with response times varying by support tier

Phone Support / Office Hours
Airauctioneer: Limited - Airauctioneer offers phone support during standard business hours only
Galabid: Galabid offers phone support during standard business hours for premium account holders

Webinars
Airauctioneer: Limited - Airauctioneer offers occasional training sessions for auction setup and management
Galabid: Galabid provides occasional training webinars for auction setup and platform features

Help Center
Airauctioneer: Basic - Airauctioneer has a help center with setup guides and auction management resources
Galabid: Galabid maintains a help center with articles covering basic auction management and troubleshooting

Email
Airauctioneer: Yes - Airauctioneer provides email support for technical issues and account questions
Galabid: Galabid offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Airauctioneer: Email and phone support during business hours only, designed for auction organizers rather than nonprofits
Galabid: Business hours support with phone access limited to premium accounts, built for general auction users