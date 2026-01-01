AlumnIQ serves higher education and Beacon helps charities manage donors, but both charge monthly fees that add up over time. Zeffy gives you donor management, donation forms, event ticketing, and email tools with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees, and Beacon charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧩
AlumnIQ lacks auction and raffle tools, while Beacon requires separate software for events and stores. Zeffy includes everything from donation forms to ticketing in one platform.
🤝
AlumnIQ and Beacon limit support to business hours and plan tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you need help, because your donors don't wait for office hours.
Zeffy offers 100% free donor management with zero platform fees, while AlumnIQ charges 3% per gift plus card fees and Beacon adds monthly fees on top of processing costs. You keep every dollar donated while getting complete CRM features, automated receipts, and donor insights that help you build stronger relationships without the financial burden.
Zeffy provides comprehensive donor profiles, giving history, and engagement tracking at zero cost, while AlumnIQ focuses mainly on alumni networks and Beacon charges monthly fees for similar features. Our platform tracks all donor interactions, automates thank-you messages, and segments supporters without eating into your fundraising budget.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond basic donor management to include event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all at zero cost. While AlumnIQ lacks these fundraising tools and Beacon requires separate software for events and sales, Zeffy gives you everything in one free platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for donor management, while AlumnIQ takes 3% per gift plus card fees and Beacon charges monthly fees on top of processing costs. With Zeffy, you keep every donation dollar while getting complete donor profiles, automated receipts, and engagement tracking without any platform fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy combines donor management with fundraising tools like event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and raffles in one free platform. AlumnIQ focuses only on alumni networks without these fundraising features, while Beacon requires separate software for events and sales, adding more costs to your nonprofit's budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
