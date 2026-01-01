Anedot VS Pushpay

Anedot and Pushpay both offer donation tools, but their fees can add up quickly for small organizations. Zeffy provides the same donation features — online giving, donor management, and event ticketing — with zero fees, so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Keep 100% of donations while Anedot and Pushpay take fees
Anedot and Pushpay charge 2.9-3.3% fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Anedot and Pushpay require separate platforms for auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need for complete fundraising campaigns.
Anedot and Pushpay limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation and Pushpay has tiered pricing. Every dollar donated goes directly to your cause instead of paying processing fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no cost. Unlike Anedot's limited business-hour support or Pushpay's tiered support system, every nonprofit gets the same level of help.
Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores at no charge. Anedot and Pushpay lack these features entirely, forcing you to pay for multiple platforms to run complete campaigns.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from every donation, while Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% per gift. Your donors' money stays with your mission.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, events, auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores in one platform. Anedot and Pushpay lack these features, forcing you to juggle multiple costly tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
