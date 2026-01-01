Anedot and RaiseDonors both offer donation tools, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Anedot VS Raise Donors
Anedot charges 3.3% + 30¢ per donation plus monthly fees. RaiseDonors takes standard processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Anedot lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. RaiseDonors missing ticketing and memberships. Zeffy includes everything you need for fundraising in one platform.
Anedot and RaiseDonors limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited email support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, transaction costs, or hidden charges. Anedot takes 3.3% + 30¢ from every donation, while RaiseDonors charges $99/month plus 4.4% per gift. With Zeffy, 100% of donations go directly to your mission.
Yes, Zeffy provides everything you need in one platform: donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. Unlike Anedot and RaiseDonors that only handle donations, you won't need multiple tools or pay extra fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees, transaction fees, or monthly charges. While Anedot charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation plus monthly fees, and RaiseDonors has standard processing fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar of your donations working for your cause.
Unlike Anedot and RaiseDonors that focus only on donations, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit including auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. You get everything you need in one platform without paying extra for additional features.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive help resources to all users at no cost. While competitors like RaiseDonors limit phone support to premium plans and Anedot restricts support to business hours, we're here to help your nonprofit succeed without charging for assistance.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
