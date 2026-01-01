AngeLink and DonorsChoose help you crowdfund for causes, but they take fees from every donation or limit you to specific projects. Zeffy gives you complete crowdfunding tools for any nonprofit cause with zero fees, so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
AngeLink VS Donors Choose
AngeLink charges 5% platform fees and DonorsChoose takes 1.5% plus $30 per project. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
AngeLink and DonorsChoose limit you to basic crowdfunding. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management all in one place.
AngeLink offers limited support with delays, and DonorsChoose provides basic email help. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone and email support whenever you need it.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. AngeLink charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, and DonorsChoose takes 1.5% + $30 per project. These fees add up quickly and reduce your impact. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to keep our platform free.
Unlike AngeLink and DonorsChoose that focus on single campaigns or projects, Zeffy provides year-round fundraising tools. You get donations, events, memberships, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one platform - perfect for building lasting relationships with supporters.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while crowdfunding platforms charge fees that reduce your impact. AngeLink takes 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, and DonorsChoose charges 1.5% + $30 per project. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Yes. Unlike AngeLink and DonorsChoose that focus only on campaign-style fundraising, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM - all at zero cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. AngeLink offers limited support with delays, and DonorsChoose doesn't provide phone support. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to keep Zeffy free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
